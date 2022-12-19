Oregon QB Bo Nix to return in 2023, forgo NFL Draft

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Senior quarterback Bo Nix will return to Oregon for another season in 2023, instead of entering the NFL Draft, he announced on Instagram.

Nix announced his decision Sunday night.

"There is nothing like playing for my coaches, and going to battle with my teammates," Nix said in a video posted on Oregon Football social media platforms. "There is nothing like being an Oregon Duck. For 2023, I'm back."

Nix completed a career-high 71.5% of his throws for 3,388 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games this season. He also ran for 504 yards and 14 scores and scored a receiving touchdown.

The Auburn transfer led the Ducks to a 9-3 record in 2022. The Ducks will battle North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl at 8 p.m. EST Dec. 28 at Petco Park in San Diego.