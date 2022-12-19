College football: Navy promotes DC Brian Newberry to head coach

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Navy promoted defensive coordinator Brian Newberry to head coach, the football program announced Monday.

"It is a great honor and privilege to lead this program," Newberry said in a news release. "It is a great responsibility that I fully accept and embrace. I could not be more excited and optimistic about the future of Navy football.

Advertisement

Navy fired longtime coach Ken Niumatalolo earlier this month. He coached the Midshipmen from 2007 through 2022. Navy went 4-8 in each of the last two seasons. The Midshipmen posted a winning record just once over the last five seasons.

"The Naval Academy is a special place and we have great young men in our program," Newberry said. "Our culture remains strong. I believe whole heartedly in the mission here and have seen firsthand the impact this institution has on the lives of the young men and women who graduate and serve.

"We will facilitate the values and the mission of the Naval Academy within our program. We will make the Navy football family and all associated with the Naval Academy proud, both on and off the field!"

Advertisement

Newberry served as Navy's defensive coordinator for the last four seasons. He previously worked as the defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Kennesaw State from 2015 to 2018. He also worked at Kennesaw State, Northern Michigan, Sewanee, Elon, Washington & Lee, Rice, Lehigh and Southern Arkansas.