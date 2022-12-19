Trending
Dec. 19, 2022 / 12:48 PM

College football: Navy promotes DC Brian Newberry to head coach

By Alex Butler

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Navy promoted defensive coordinator Brian Newberry to head coach, the football program announced Monday.

"It is a great honor and privilege to lead this program," Newberry said in a news release. "It is a great responsibility that I fully accept and embrace. I could not be more excited and optimistic about the future of Navy football.

Navy fired longtime coach Ken Niumatalolo earlier this month. He coached the Midshipmen from 2007 through 2022. Navy went 4-8 in each of the last two seasons. The Midshipmen posted a winning record just once over the last five seasons.

"The Naval Academy is a special place and we have great young men in our program," Newberry said. "Our culture remains strong. I believe whole heartedly in the mission here and have seen firsthand the impact this institution has on the lives of the young men and women who graduate and serve.

"We will facilitate the values and the mission of the Naval Academy within our program. We will make the Navy football family and all associated with the Naval Academy proud, both on and off the field!"

Newberry served as Navy's defensive coordinator for the last four seasons. He previously worked as the defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Kennesaw State from 2015 to 2018. He also worked at Kennesaw State, Northern Michigan, Sewanee, Elon, Washington & Lee, Rice, Lehigh and Southern Arkansas.

New Mets pitcher Kodai Senga lured by Scherzer-, Verlander-led rotation
MLB // 40 minutes ago
New Mets pitcher Kodai Senga lured by Scherzer-, Verlander-led rotation
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The New York Mets' Justin Verlander- and Max Scherzer-led pitching staff was a key reason Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga chose to sign with the franchise, he told reporters Monday.
France's Karim Benzema retires from international soccer
Soccer // 1 hour ago
France's Karim Benzema retires from international soccer
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- French forward Karim Benzema will retire from international soccer, following France's World Cup final loss to Argentina, he announced Monday on social media.
Connecticut college basketball player Phil Urban found shot dead in New Jersey
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Connecticut college basketball player Phil Urban found shot dead in New Jersey
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Phil Urban, a freshman forward on the Post University basketball team, was found shot dead at a nature preserve in Hopewell, N.J., the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.
Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Cardinals' Colt McCoy among players hurt in NFL Week 15
NFL // 3 hours ago
Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Cardinals' Colt McCoy among players hurt in NFL Week 15
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy were among the notable players injured in Week 15 of the NFL season.
Rockies trade utility player Connor Joe to Pirates
MLB // 4 hours ago
Rockies trade utility player Connor Joe to Pirates
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies traded outfielder-first baseman Connor Joe to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for minor league pitcher Nick Garcia, the teams announced.
Jackson State CB Travis Hunter enters transfer portal
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Jackson State CB Travis Hunter enters transfer portal
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Jackson State freshman cornerback Travis Hunter, who was a top high school prospect, entered the transfer portal, he announced on social media.
Oregon QB Bo Nix to return in 2023, forgo NFL Draft
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Oregon QB Bo Nix to return in 2023, forgo NFL Draft
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Senior quarterback Bo Nix will return to Oregon for another season in 2023, instead of entering the NFL Draft, he announced on Instagram.
Red Sox, longtime Dodgers 3B Justin Turner agree to 2-year deal
MLB // 6 hours ago
Red Sox, longtime Dodgers 3B Justin Turner agree to 2-year deal
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox and free agent Justin Turner agreed to a two-year contract, ending the veteran third baseman's long tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Giants hold off Commanders, climb in standings
NFL // 7 hours ago
Giants hold off Commanders, climb in standings
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Saquon Barkley totaled 120 yards from scrimmage and a score and the New York Giants totaled three sacks and forced two turnovers to spark a 20-12 win over the Washington Commanders and climb the NFC standings.
Practical Move moves into Kentucky Derby picture with upset win
Sports News // 7 hours ago
Practical Move moves into Kentucky Derby picture with upset win
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Practical Move defeated three of trainer Bob Baffert's 2-year-olds in the Los Alamito Futurity to move into Kentucky Derby contention.
