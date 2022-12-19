Trending
Dec. 19, 2022 / 11:49 AM

Connecticut college basketball player Phil Urban found shot dead in New Jersey

By Alex Butler
Post University forward Phil Urban (22) was found dead Saturday in Hopewell. N.J. Photo courtesy of Post University
Post University forward Phil Urban (22) was found dead Saturday in Hopewell. N.J. Photo courtesy of Post University

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Phil Urban, a freshman forward on the Post University basketball team, was found shot dead at a nature preserve in Hopewell, N.J., the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

Officials said in a news release that Urban, 20, was shot Saturday night. Police responded at 7 p.m. EST Saturday to Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve. They found Urban slumped over the driver's seat of a white Mercedes C300.

Urban was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, N.J., where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound. The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and hopewell Township Police Department are investigating the shooting.

Officials said that a preliminary investigation found that Urban arranged to meet an acquaintance at the preserve and was shot during the encounter. No suspects had been arrested as of Monday morning.

Post University, situated in Waterbury, Conn., announced in April that Urban joined the program. The 6-foot-6 wing previously played at Pennington School in Pennington, N.J.

He totaled two rebounds and missed two shot attempts in two games this season. He played a total of eight minutes for the Eagles. Urban last played in the Eagles' 86-66 loss to Bridgeport on Nov. 30 in Waterbury.

The Eagles (6-5) were scheduled to face Barry University on Sunday in Lakeland, Fla., but that game was canceled. They are to host Assumption University on Thursday in Waterbury.

Louis Orr, ex-NBA forward and college basketball coach, dies at 64 Brittney Griner says she will return to WNBA in first statement since release Texas suspends basketball coach Chris Beard over domestic assault charge

Latest Headlines

College football: Navy promotes DC Brian Newberry to head coach
Sports News // 1 minute ago
College football: Navy promotes DC Brian Newberry to head coach
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Navy promoted defensive coordinator Brian Newberry to head coach, the football program announced Monday.
France's Karim Benzema retires from international soccer
Soccer // 22 minutes ago
France's Karim Benzema retires from international soccer
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- French forward Karim Benzema will retire from international soccer, following France's World Cup final loss to Argentina, he announced Monday on social media.
Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Cardinals' Colt McCoy among players hurt in NFL Week 15
NFL // 1 hour ago
Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Cardinals' Colt McCoy among players hurt in NFL Week 15
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy were among the notable players injured in Week 15 of the NFL season.
Rockies trade utility player Connor Joe to Pirates
MLB // 3 hours ago
Rockies trade utility player Connor Joe to Pirates
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies traded outfielder-first baseman Connor Joe to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for minor league pitcher Nick Garcia, the teams announced.
Jackson State CB Travis Hunter enters transfer portal
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Jackson State CB Travis Hunter enters transfer portal
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Jackson State freshman cornerback Travis Hunter, who was a top high school prospect, entered the transfer portal, he announced on social media.
Oregon QB Bo Nix to return in 2023, forgo NFL Draft
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Oregon QB Bo Nix to return in 2023, forgo NFL Draft
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Senior quarterback Bo Nix will return to Oregon for another season in 2023, instead of entering the NFL Draft, he announced on Instagram.
Red Sox, longtime Dodgers 3B Justin Turner agree to 2-year deal
MLB // 5 hours ago
Red Sox, longtime Dodgers 3B Justin Turner agree to 2-year deal
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox and free agent Justin Turner agreed to a two-year contract, ending the veteran third baseman's long tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Giants hold off Commanders, climb in standings
NFL // 5 hours ago
Giants hold off Commanders, climb in standings
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Saquon Barkley totaled 120 yards from scrimmage and a score and the New York Giants totaled three sacks and forced two turnovers to spark a 20-12 win over the Washington Commanders and climb the NFC standings.
Practical Move moves into Kentucky Derby picture with upset win
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Practical Move moves into Kentucky Derby picture with upset win
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Practical Move defeated three of trainer Bob Baffert's 2-year-olds in the Los Alamito Futurity to move into Kentucky Derby contention.
Messi, Argentina beat France in penalty shootout for third World Cup
Soccer // 23 hours ago
Messi, Argentina beat France in penalty shootout for third World Cup
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi wrapped his hands around the once-elusive World Cup trophy, ending his final run at the soccer tournament with tear-flooded eyes as Argentina beat France in the Qatar 2022 finale Sunday in Lusail, Qatar.
