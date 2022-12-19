Connecticut college basketball player Phil Urban found shot dead in New Jersey

Post University forward Phil Urban (22) was found dead Saturday in Hopewell. N.J. Photo courtesy of Post University

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Phil Urban, a freshman forward on the Post University basketball team, was found shot dead at a nature preserve in Hopewell, N.J., the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said Monday. Officials said in a news release that Urban, 20, was shot Saturday night. Police responded at 7 p.m. EST Saturday to Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve. They found Urban slumped over the driver's seat of a white Mercedes C300. Advertisement

Urban was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, N.J., where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound. The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and hopewell Township Police Department are investigating the shooting.

Officials said that a preliminary investigation found that Urban arranged to meet an acquaintance at the preserve and was shot during the encounter. No suspects had been arrested as of Monday morning.

Post University, situated in Waterbury, Conn., announced in April that Urban joined the program. The 6-foot-6 wing previously played at Pennington School in Pennington, N.J.

He totaled two rebounds and missed two shot attempts in two games this season. He played a total of eight minutes for the Eagles. Urban last played in the Eagles' 86-66 loss to Bridgeport on Nov. 30 in Waterbury.

The Eagles (6-5) were scheduled to face Barry University on Sunday in Lakeland, Fla., but that game was canceled. They are to host Assumption University on Thursday in Waterbury.

