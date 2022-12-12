Big day for Hong Kong horse racing; 2-year-old fillies shine in Japan, California

1/2

California Spangle holds off Golden Sixty in Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Jockey Club

HONG KONG, Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A super day for Hong Kong highlighted weekend horse racing with action-starved fans emerging from pandemic lockdowns to cheer on some new heroes from the Sha Tin Racecourse grandstand. Two-year-old filly prospects were on display in Japan as Liberty Island won the Hanshin Juvenile Fillies with a bold late move and in California as Faiza posted a game victory in the Grade I Starlet. Advertisement

There's a bit more, too, but let's get going with the international action, starting in:

Hong Kong

Government officials began easing pandemic regulations just in time for nearly 45,000 fans to return to Sha Tin Racecourse for Sunday's Longines Hong Kong International Races. After nearly three years away from the races, they were in for a treat.

The marquee matchup was the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile with two-time Hong Kong Horse of the Year Golden Sixty trying to retain his mastery over younger rival California Spangle.

Advertisement

After finishing second to the champ twice before, caught in the late going, 4-year-old California Spangle found the third time was the charm.

The race was run to form except that this time, Golden Sixty couldn't quite catch pacesetting California Spangle, coming up short by a neck with the rest of the field comfortably behind.

Golden Sixty certainly wasn't embarrassed but winning California Spangle's trainer, Tony Cruz, said what many thought: "Age has come to catch up with him."

Golden Sixty's rider, Vincent Ho, wasn't so sure, commenting, "My horse ran very well and I'm happy for him. The other one had good pace and saved all the ground."

They undoubtedly will meet again.

If California Spangle indeed punched his ticket to stardom, he will have to share the spotlight with another 4-year-old, Romantic Warrior.

The reigning BMW Hong Kong Derby winner turned in a tour de force performance in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Cup, blowing away a well-credentialed field with a 4 1/2-length victory.

"He got everything a good horse has and he's got it in spades," said winning rider James McDonald, recently crowned Longines World's Best Jockey.

The dominating victory drew cheers from the grandstand and praise from Hong Kong Jockey Club CEO Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges. The local handicapper reckoned Romantic Warrior earned a rating of 123 to 124, which would put him among the top few middle-distance runners on global scoring.

Advertisement

The Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint marked a return to form for the local champion sprinter, Wellington. He won the title with two Group 1 wins in the second half of last season after finishing seventh in the 2021 Sprint, and trainer Richard Gibson was ecstatic to see the 6-year-old rally for a 3/4-length win after a disappointing prep race.

"You can't call yourself a sprint champion unless you win this big one," Gibson said.

Ryan Moore, who picked up the mount because of an injury to Wellington's regular rider, said the gelding "has been the best sprinter in Hong Kong for a long time now."

The only breakthrough for the international raiders came in the Group 1 Hong Kong Vase as Japan's Win Marilyn came from well off the pace to defeat French hope Botanik. Glory Vase, who lifted the Vase for Japan in both 2019 and 2021, settled for third this time around.

The 2,400 meters of the Vase is seldom raced in Hong Kong, making the race a prime target for the invaders.

Englebrecht-Bresges reported record turnover of HK$1.729 billion for the day's racing, or about US$222 million. He credited cooperation from the Hong Kong government in keeping racing going during the pandemic and making Sunday's event possible.

Advertisement

"Six weeks ago we were not sure what we were going to do and how we would do it," he said. "We are all more than delighted."

Japan

Liberty Island emerged from a crowd of 2-year-old fillies to win Sunday's Group 1 Hanshin Juvenile Fillies by 2 1/2 lengths, taking a stand among the favorites for the 2023 Classics.

The Duramente filly raced well off the pace, came wide around rivals into the stretch and won going away. The other well-fancied fillies in the race disappointed as long shots filled the minor placings.

Liberty Island had two previous starts, finishing first in a newcomers race and second in the Grade III Artemis Stakes - a record similar to others' in the big field -- but separated herself with Sunday's effort.

Winning rider Yuga Kawada said the performance bodes well for Liberty Island's 3-year-old campaign.

"She has progressed well, including her loss last time out, towards winning this big championship race and she has given us a promising view on what to expect and aim for in her coming future," he said.

Otherwise:

Los Alamitos

Faiza, the odds-on favorite, got the lead in the stretch in Saturday's $300,000 Grade I Starlet for 2-year-old fillies and just did hold off Pride of the Nile by a head under the wire, giving trainer Bob Baffert his ninth win in the race and sixth in a row.

Advertisement

It was no sure thing, as jockey Flavien Pratt had to coax every bit of effort out of the Girvin filly to turn back the late challenger, who had all kinds of trouble during the race, which involved lots of bumping and a stewards' inquiry that produced no changes.

Faiza finished the 1 1/4 miles on a fast track in 1:44.49 and now is 2-for-2 after a career-opening win at Del Mar.

After crediting his owners and staff for his dominance in the race, Baffert said Faiza "has always shown she's a special filly and she had to be special today to win just off one maiden race."

"She's still green but I think she has a big future in front of her. I think she's going to get better with age, but we've loved her from the start and she's by one of the hottest sires going right now."

Sunday's $100,000 Soviet Problem Stakes for California-bred 2-year-old fillies went to the odds-on favorite, Cast Member. The Munnings filly, with Ramon Vazquez up, came from next-last in a well-bunched field and edged away late to win by 1 1/4 lengths. She ran 1 mile on a wet-fast track in 1:38.26.

Advertisement

Oaklawn Park

Count de Monet rallied smartly through the stretch to post a 15-1 upset in Friday's $150,000 Advent Stakes for 2-year-olds as the odds-on favorite, Tyler's Tribe, faded from the lead to finish third.

Alto Road came from last of nine to get place money as Count de Monet, a Speightster colt, ran 5 1/2 furlongs on a muddy track in 1:05.06 for jockey Santo Sanjur.

Tyler's Tribe was undefeated in his first five starts, all at Prairie Meadows, before finishing last in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint. He bled in that race while racing without the anti-bleeding medication Lasix. A return of the medication apparently wasn't the total fix.

"Bled a little bit yesterday," trainer and part-owner Tim Martin reported Saturday. "He's out for a little while, for sure."

Lovely Ride had just that in Saturday's $150,000 Mistletoe Stakes for fillies and mares, rating kindly on the lead for jockey Cristian Torres, then drawing out through the final furlong to win by 3 1/2 lengths. Coach was second, 1 1/4 lengths better than Will's Secret.

Lovely Ride, a 4-year-old Candy Ride filly trained by Robertino Diodoro, ran 1 mile on a sloppy track in 1:39.77.

Advertisement

Torres had the stakes double with Flash of Mischief posting an easy, 7 3/4-lengths victory in Saturday's $150,000 Ring the Bell Stakes. The 4-year-old Into Mischief colt stalked the pace, struck three-wide and was geared down while finishing 6 sloppy furlongs in 1:11.13. Kavod led early and finished second with Chattalot third.

Flash of Mischief was last seen finishing ninth in the Breeders' Cup Sprint.

Tampa Bay Downs

R Adios Jersey, the odds-on favorite, dueled to the lead in Saturday's $100,000 FTBOA City of Ocala FSS for fillies and mares, turned back a challenge and ran on to win by 1 3/4 lengths.

Therestofthestory was best of the rest as R Adios Jersey, a 4-year-old daughter of Adios Charlie, finished 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:23.59 with Antonio Gallardo riding.

Octane dueled with the odds-on favorite, Willy Boi, through most of Saturday's $100,000 FTBOA Marion County FSS for colts and geldings, then held that one safe through the final furlong to win by 1/2 length.

Gatsby finished third, just a head back, after a stalking trip. Octane, a 3-year-old Brethren gelding, got 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:23.00 with Gallardo up for the stakes double.

Aqueduct

Advertisement

Betsy Blue came from last of five to win Saturday's Garland of Roses Stakes for fillies and mares by 1 1/4 lengths over Beguine. The favorite, Smash Ticket, was on the engine for the first few furlongs, but faded through the stretch to finish last.

Betsy Blue, a 4-year-old Tonalist filly, ran 6 furlongs on a fast track in 1:10.92. Jose Lezcano rode for trainer Linda Rice. It was her first stakes win in open company and followed a third in the Grade III Go For Wand on Dec. 3.

Fair Grounds

Saturday's Louisiana Champions Day featured six stakes events for state-breds, each worth $100,000 except for the Classic, run for $150,000. All were on the fast main track, and it was not a good day for most of the favorites.

Among the 2-year-olds, Late September surged to a big lead in the lane in the Juvenile and held off the odds-on favorite, Tumbarumba, winning by 2 1/4 lengths over that foe. Late September, a Munnings colt, got six furlongs in 1:11.04.

An objection by Tumbarumba's rider was not allowed. Free Drop Maddy dueled to the lead in the Lassie for 2-year-old fillies and survived a last bid by the favorite, Norah G, to win by a neck. Free Drop Maddy, a Free Drop Billy filly, reported in 1:11.66.

Advertisement

Big Chopper came from well back to capture the Sprint, kicking away in the final sixteenth to a 3 3/4-length victory. Long shots were second and third as the favorite, Bertie's Galaxy, faded to finish last.

Big Chopper, a 3-year-old Shackleford colt, covered 6 furlongs in 1:10.24. Only four lined up for the Ladies Sprint and Ova Charged had no trouble with the other three, leading at will and winning by 4 3/4 lengths, eased up. The Star Guitar 4-year-old ran 6 furlongs in 1:10.03. Free Like a Girl was best of the rest.

A G's Charlotte chased down pacesetting favorite Winning Romance a furlong and half from home in the Ladies Distaff, got through inside that one amid some energetic bumping and then won a duel to the finish by a nose. Fort Polk was a distant third as A G's Charlotte finished 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.72.

Touchuponastar led early in the $150,000 Classic, improved his advantage and rolled home first by 4 3/4 lengths with Behemah Star second and the odds-on favorite, Who Took the Money, third. Touchuponastar, a 3-year-old Star Guitar gelding, ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.66.

On Friday in the Big Easy, Fired Up Tiger went to the early lead in the $50,000 Magic City Classic for Alabama-breds, turned back a challenge from odds-on favorite Foolish Steve on the second turn and rolled home first by 4 3/4 lengths over that one. Five others finished well up the track.

Advertisement

Fired Up Tiger, a 3-year-old Firing Line filly, finished 1 mile on a fast track in 1:38.83 with James Graham up.

Turfway Park

Kate's Kingdom was next-last in a field of 11 turning for home in Sunday's $150,000 My Charmer Stakes for fillies and mares, angled out for a clear run and exploded by the field to get home first, 3/4 length ahead of Candy Raid. Champagne Lady was third after holding a brief lead in the stretch.

Kate's Kingdom, a 4-year-old Animal Kingdom filly, ran 1 1/16 miles on the all-weather track in 1:44.06 with Jack Gilligan up.

Woodbine

Il Malocchio took command in the stretch run of Saturday's $100,000 (Canadian) La Prevoyante Stakes for Ontario-sired fillies and mares and drew off to win by 4 1/2 lengths as the favorite. Silent Causeway was second, 1/2 length better than long shot Strega.

Il Malocchio, a 4-year-old Souper Speedy filly, ran 1 1/16 miles on the all-weather track in 1:44.86 with Sahin Civaci in the irons.

Avoman stalked the pace set by Lac Macaza in Sunday's $100,000 (Canadian) Steady Growth Stakes for Onterio-sired horses, slowly closed the gap and got home first by 1/2 length with a well-timed ride by Justin Stein. Lac Macaza held second, with Artie's Storm third and the favorite, Candy Overload, fourth.

Advertisement

Avoman, a 4-year-old Old Forester gelding, ran 1 1/16 miles on the all-weather track in 1:44.89.

Golden Gate Fields

Chancery Way led from gate to wire in Saturday's $75,000 Bear Fan Stakes for California-bred fillies and mares, winning by 1 1/4 lengths over the favorite, Big Summer. Chancery Way, a Mr. Big filly, ran 6 furlongs on the all-weather track in 1:09.89 for Kevin Radke.

Gulfstream Park

Ari Gold led virtually all the way to a 2 1/2-length victory in Saturday's $75,000 Pulpit Stakes for 2-year-olds, finishing 7 1/2 furlongs on firm turf in 1:27.10 with Luis Saez aboard. Lights of Broadway and Congruent filled out the trifecta.

Ari Gold, a Medaglia d'Oro colt, is trained by Todd Pletcher for Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. It was his second win from four starts and he's undefeated since the addition of blinkers.

One of the losses came behind Dubyuhnell in an off-the-turf affair. Dubyuhnell went on from that to win the Grade II Remsen Stakes on Dec. 3 -- a "Road to the Kentucky Derby" race.

Pletcher celebrated the juvenile stakes double as Irad Ortiz Jr. booted Junipermarshmallow home first in Saturday's $75,000 Wait a While Stakes for fillies despite starting a step behind most of her rivals.

Advertisement

The Quality Road filly, a St. Elias Stables homebred, worked to the lead at the eighth pole, drifted a bit but held on to finish 1 1ength to the good of Mallymoo. The favorite, Delight, finished fifth.

Junipermarshmallow ran 7 1/2 furlongs on firm turf in 1:28.83. She's now 2-for-2 after winning at first asking on the Keeneland turf.

Hawthorne Race Course

Lookin for Bala stalked the pace in Saturday's $50,000 Jim Edgar Futurity for Illinois-bred, 2-year-old colts and geldings, took over when asked by jockey Chris Emigh and kept on going to win by 1 1/4 lengths from Fever Nation. Chi Town Hustler was third.

Lookin for Bala, a Bal a Bali gelding, ran 6 1/2 furlongs on a good track in 1:17.90. The race is named for former Illinois governor and long-time owner-breeder Jim Edgar.

News and notes:

Jason Servis pleaded guilty last week to adulteration and misbranding of drugs used to enhance horses' performance without detection and faces up to four years in prison.

He had faced much longer behind bars on the original charged, but agreed to the lesser guilty plea to limit his exposure. Servis was one of the nation's top trainers before the indictment, hitting a high point with Maximum Security, who finished first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby and the following year's $20 million Saudi Cup.

Advertisement

Maximum Security was disqualified from the Derby win for interference at the top of the stretch, and Saudi officials had withheld payment of Maximum Security's $10 million winners' share of their purse pending resolution of the Servis case.

With the guilty plea, owners Gary and Mary West said they would not contest a redistribution of the Saudi Cup purse.

James McDonald was honored as the 2022 Longines World's Best Jockey tonight at the Longines Hong Kong International Races Gala dinner.

The New Zealand-born jockey is the second Australian-based rider to win the Longines World's Best Jockey Award, following Hugh Bowman's victory in 2017. With a total of 142 points, McDonald beat Ryan Moore (96 points) and William Buick (78 points) to win the 2022 title by a wide margin.

McDonald won nine of the world's Top 100 Group or Grade 1 races, all in Australia and five aboard Anamoe.