Dec. 12, 2022 / 8:04 AM

College football: Mississippi State coach Mike Leach hospitalized

By Alex Butler

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Mississippi football coach Mike Leach sustained a "personal health issue" at his home and is hospitalized, the school announced.

"That issue led to a decision to transfer coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance," the school said in a news release.

"That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding coach Leach's condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family."

The school said that defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will take control of the football team until Leach returns.

Leach, 61, led the Bulldogs to an 8-4 record this season. He owns a 19-17 record with the Bulldogs since he was hired in 2020. Leach led Washington State to a 55-47 record in eight seasons at the school. He went 84-43 in 10 seasons at Texas Tech from 2000 through 2009.

Leach owns a 158-107, and 8-9 in bowl games, in 21 seasons as a college head coach. He also worked as an assistant at Oklahoma, Kentucky, Valdosta State, Iowa Wesleyan, Cal Poly and College of the Desert. He also coached the Pori Bears of the American Football Association of Finland.

The Bulldogs will face Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl at 11 a.m. EST Jan. 2 in Tampa, Fla.

