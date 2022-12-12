Trending
Sports News
Dec. 12, 2022 / 11:58 AM

Texas basketball coach Chris Beard arrested on felony assault charge

By Alex Butler
Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard was booked Monday morning into Travis County Jail in Austin, Texas. Photo by SneakinDeacon/Wikimedia Commons
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested, charged with felony assault and now is in jail after police responded to a "hot shot disturbance" call at a residence in Austin, Texas, authorities said Monday.

A spokesman from the Austin Police Department told UPI that officers received a call from the residence at about 12:15 a.m. local time. The department defines a "hot shot" as an incident that is in progress and is an "immediate threat to life and/or public safety." Those calls require immediate dispatch.

Beard was booked into Travis County Jail at 5:18 a.m. Monday. He was charged with assault on family/household member, impede breath circulation," which implies a claim of strangulation, according to Travis County Sheriff's Office records.

The third-degree felony carries potential punishments of two to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine, according to the Texas penal code.

"The university is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard," Texas said Monday morning in a news release. "We are continuing to gather information and monitor the legal process."

Beard, 49, led the Longhorns to a 7-1 record through eight games this season. Texas hired the former Texas Tech and Little Rock coach in 2021.

The Longhorns are scheduled to host Rice (6-2) on Monday night in Austin. They will host Stanford on Sunday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

