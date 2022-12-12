Texas basketball coach Chris Beard arrested on felony assault charge

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested, charged with felony assault and now is in jail after police responded to a "hot shot disturbance" call at a residence in Austin, Texas, authorities said Monday.
A spokesman from the Austin Police Department told UPI that officers received a call from the residence at about 12:15 a.m. local time. The department defines a "hot shot" as an incident that is in progress and is an "immediate threat to life and/or public safety." Those calls require immediate dispatch.