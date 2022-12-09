Trending
Dec. 9, 2022 / 8:34 AM

Hong Kong International Races take center stage in weekend horse racing

By Robert Kieckhefer, UPI Racing Writer
California Spangle, seen at trackwork Dec. 7, tackles champion Golden Sixty and some tough foreign competition in Sunday's Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile. Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Jockey Club
HONG KONG, Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Longines Hong Kong International Races take center stage in weekend horse racing, with competition from around the globe lining up to challenge the strong local contingent in four Group 1 races at Sha Tin Racecourse.

Japan provides the other global highpoint with the Grade 1 Hanshin Juvenile Fillies, a signpost to next year's filly Triple Crown races there.

The 2-year-old fillies also are in action in the weekend's sole North American Grade I affair, the Starlet at Los Alamitos.

Hong Kong

Sunday's renewal of the HKIR marks a promising re-emergence for the Hong Kong Jockey Club, which has valiantly soldiered through strict pandemic-control measures that strictly limited attendance and required foreign competitors during the past two years to remain in a quarantine "bubble" while in Hong Kong.

For 2022, the government agreed to relaxed rules that make attendance less problematic.

The result is a large contingent of international horses on hand, with Japanese connections in particular hoping to make their presence felt in the year's final big international meeting.

RELATED Derby winners defeated in Japan, Louisville

The 14 entries make up the largest-ever Japanese representation at the HKIR. Ireland, France, Germany, Austrtalia and Singapore also are represented in the four events, which range from the 1,200-meter Longines Hong Kong Sprint to the 2,400-meter Longines Hong Kong Vase.

The marquee event, however, is the Longines Hong Kong Mile, in which the two-time local Horse of the Year, Golden Sixty, continues to defend his crown at age 7 against a potential star of the future, 4-year-old California Spangle.

The latter has not yet succeeded in beating the champ, but came close last time in the preliminary for the big race.

RELATED Late-blooming 2-year-olds shine in weekend horse racing

"California Spangle seems to have developed nicely and we will go forward to lead again," jockey Zac Purton said after Thursday morning trackwork. "We've not beaten him [Golden Sixty] yet, but we're going to try, and the track conditions could suit us."

Two Japanese stars, last year's third-place HK Mile finisher, Salios, and Schnell Meister, also are set to line up for the Mile, along with the locally based 2021 runner-up, More Than This.

The Longines Hong Kong Cup, contested at 2,000 meters, has a very competitive field with Panthalassa, Jack D'Or and Danon the Kid leading a five-horse team from Japan. Irish challenger Order of Australia arrives off a sixth-place finish in the Breeders' Cup Mile, a race he won two years ago.

The local hope and likely favorite in the Mile is Romantic Warrior, reigning BMW Hong Kong Derby champion. He defeated California Spangle by 2 1/2 lengths in that race -- one of eight wins from nine starts.

The Sprint normally is a stronghold of defense for the Hong Kong horses, but this year has a big and diverse cast, again with a strong chance for Japan. Gendarme and Naran Huleg come to the Sprint after finishing first and third in the Grade 1 Sprinters Stakes at Nakayama.

Last year's winner, Sky Field, and progressive 4-year-old Lucky Sweynesse and multiple Group 1 winner Wellington are prominent on the local squad.

The Vase normally is a good chance for overseas horses as the distance, equivalent to 1 1/2 miles, is infrequently raced in Hong Kong.

This year, Japan's Glory Vase will run for the hat trick after winning the race in 2019 and 2021, but faces an unusually tough field from France, Germany and Ireland, replete with Breeders' Cup runners from last month and past years, as well as a rather long-shot trio of locals.

Japan

While many of Japan's top runners will be on display in Hong Kong Sunday, some potential stars of the future will contest Sunday's Grade 1 Hanshin Juvenile Fillies.

The race is wide open with 15 fillies confirmed, based on earnings, and another 14 nominees hoping for a lucky draw to get one of the three remaining spots.

Three of the confirmed entries are undefeated after two starts and, of those, only Ravel has a graded stakes win to her credit. The Kitisan Black filly captured the Grade III Artemis Stakes at Tokyo Racecourse on Oct. 29, going 1,200 meters -- the same distance as Sunday's test.

She will in a way be defending family honor as half-sister Namur, the favorite in both the 2021 Hanshin Juvenile Fillies and this year's Grade 1 Oka Sho or Japanese 1000 Guineas, disappointed with fourth- and 10th-place finishes, respectively.

Handicappers should not be put off of fillies who need to draw into the race. In previous years, such later superstars as Vodka (2006) and Buena Vista (2008), drew in, won and went on to remarkably successful careers.

Meanwhile, back in the States:

There is only one graded stakes race in North America this weekend, but that doesn't mean the schedule is devoid of interest. For instance:

Los Alamitos

The $300,000 Grade I Starlet for 2-year-old fillies at Los Alamitos is another of those California 2-year-old races that seem to be staged for the personal enjoyment of trainer Bob Baffert and his clients, and Saturday's renewal promises to be no exception.

Baffert has three of the seven entries, including the morning-line favorite, Faiza. The Girvin filly won her only previous start, at Del Mar on Nov. 12, by 3 1/2 lengths as the odds-on favorite.

Baffert has won the race eight times, and is looking for his sixth-straight victory, but a few of the others look capable of overcoming the hoodoo.

Oaklawn Park

Friday's $150,000 Advent Stakes for 2-year-olds at 5 1/2 furlongs find's Tyler's Tribe back on familiar footing - on the dirt and out of Grade I company. The Sharp Azteca colt won his first five starts, all at Prairie Meadows, by eye-popping margins.

Sent to Keeneland to contest the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf, he gave it his all for the first few furlongs, leading the way, but bled, was eased and jogged home last of 12.

Tyler's Tribe was racing for the first time with the anti-bleeding medication Lasix, which is prohibited in Breeders' Cup races. He will be back on the medication Friday.

Trainer and co-owner Tim Martin says he's worked the horse twice since Keeneland and all's well. "If he had anything, I wouldn't run him. But he's clean and looked good," Martin said.

The stakes action continues Saturday with the $150,000 Ring the Bell Stakes at 6 furlongs and the $150,000 Mistletoe for fillies and mares at 7 furlongs.

Aqueduct

Saturday's $120,000 Garland of Roses finds seven fillies and mares set to go 6 furlongs. It's as competitive as can be with four of the rivals posted at odds of 4-1 or shorter on the morning line.

Fair Grounds

Saturday's Louisiana Champions Day for state-breds comprises eight races, all on the dirt. There are 79 entries, all chasing a combined $850,000 in purse money so there should be plenty of wagering opportunities.

