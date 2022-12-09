Caleb Williams, Will Anderson Jr., Stetson Bennett among college football award winners

1/6

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett won the 2022 Bulsworth Trophy, which was presented Thursday on ESPN. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Will Anderson Jr., Caleb Williams and Stetson Bennett were among the players to receive top honors at the 2022 College Football Awards. The award winners were announced on the annual Home Depot College Football Awards show Thursday night on ESPN. Advertisement

Anderson received the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the Defensive Player of the Year. The junior linebacker totaled 51 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, 10 sacks, and an interception for a touchdown in 12 games this season for Alabama (10-2), the No. 5 team in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Anderson also captured the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, another Defensive Player of the Year honor, for the second-consecutive season.

Williams took home the Maxwell Award, given to college football's Player of the Year. The USC sophomore quarterback also earned Walker Camp Player of the Year honors.

Williams, the Heisman Trophy favorite, completed 66.1% of his throws for 4,075 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions in 13 games this season for the No. 10 Trojans (11-2). He also ran for 372 yards and 10 scores.

Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi also won two awards. The senior offensive lineman earned the Rimington Trophy, given to the best center. He also won the Outland Trophy as college football's best interior offensive lineman.

Oluwatimi helped the No. 2 Wolverines (13-0) reach the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Bennett claimed the Bulsworth Trophy, given to college football's most outstanding player who started his career as a walk-on. The quarterback for the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (13-0) completed 67.9% of his throws for 3,425 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions in 13 games this season. He also ran for seven touchdowns.

Junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt won the Biletnikoff Award, given to the best wide receiver in college football. Hyatt led the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) with 67 catches for 1,267 yards and 15 scores this season.

North Carolina State's Christopher Dunn captured the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award. Rutgers' Adam Korsak won the Ray Guy Award, given to the best punter.

Senior quarterback Max Duggan edged fellow Heisman Trophy finalists C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Williams for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award.

Duggan completed 64.9% of his throws for 3,321 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions to lead the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (12-1) to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

TCU's Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson won the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, given to the best defensive back. Texas star Bijan Robinson won the Doak Walker Award, which honors the best running back.

TCU's Sonny Dykes was named the Home Depot Coach of the Year.

Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell won the Butkus Award, which honors athletic achievement and community service. He also received the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is given to the top scholar-athlete in the country.

Georgia's Brock Bowers earned the John Mackey Award, given to the best tight end in college football.

The Heisman Trophy will be presented at 8 p.m. EST Saturday on ESPN.