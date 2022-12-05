Cincinnati hires Louisville's Scott Satterfield as new football coach

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The University of Cincinnati hired Scott Satterfield as its new football coach, filling the vacancy left by Luke Fickell, the school announced Monday.

Satterfield posted a 25-24 record over the past four years as head coach at Louisville. He also went 47-16 in five seasons as coach of Appalachian State from 2014 through 2018.

"I am honored to be the next head coach at the University of Cincinnati and am looking forward to building on the winning tradition this program has had over the last 20 years," Satterfield said in a news release. "My family and I have admired this university and athletic department from afar for many years.

"I'm excited to take Cincinnati into the Big 12 this fall and ready to compete for championships. I'm most looking forward to meeting the current team and beginning to build relationships with these young men. We will hit the ground running today. Go Bearcats!"

Satterfield led the Cardinals to a 7-5 record this season. The Cardinals will take on Cincinnati on Dec. 17 in the Fenway Bowl.

Fickell led the Bearcats to a 9-3 record this season. He went 57-18 in six seasons with the Bearcats. Wisconsin hired Fickell as its head coach last month, replacing fired coach Paul Chryst.

Satterfield, 49, went 1-1 in bowl games at Louisville. He went 3-0 in bowl games while at Appalachian State.

"Scott Satterfield is a proven winner, a relentless competitor and a culture builder," Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham said. "He's an innovative offensive mind and a leader who develops men on and off the field.

"He's the perfect fit to grow this program and lead us into the Big 12 next season and beyond. I'm thrilled to welcome Scott, his wife, Beth, and their three children, Bryce, Isaac and Alli to Cincinnati."

The Bearcats will face the Cardinals in the Fenway Bowl at 11 a.m. EST Dec. 17 at Fenway Park in Boston.