South African rugby player Sbu Nkosi (L) has officially been reported missing by his team after being out of contact for three weeks. File Photo by Lukas Coch/EPA-EFE

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Concerns were mounting Saturday over the safety of South African rugby player Sbu Nkosi, who has been missing for three weeks. The Springbok and Blue Bulls winger, who has released rap music under the name "Lawd Odin," has not contacted his teammates, or any executives from management since Nov. 11. His family has reported him missing to police. Advertisement

The Bulls on Saturday confirmed they have reported him missing to police,

"After numerous failed attempts, which include but are not limited to phone calls, texts messages, calls to relatives, partner and close friends as well as four house visits to his known place of residence, the company took the decision to open a missing person case," the team said.

Nkosi was injured during an Oct. 30 match against his former team the Sharks. He stayed in Pretoria to have his injury examined and was withdrawn due to its severity.

He was sent home early during a Bulls tour of Ireland in October when he missed a meeting after visiting a friend in Dublin.