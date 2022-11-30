Trending
Nov. 30, 2022 / 8:19 AM

College Football Playoff: Michigan boots Ohio State from Top 4; TCU, USC jump

By Alex Butler
Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws while under pressure from Ohio State Buckeyes defenders Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws while under pressure from Ohio State Buckeyes defenders Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Michigan's win over rival Ohio State pushed the Buckeyes out of the Top 4 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, the selection committee announced. USC also joined Georgia, Michigan and TCU in the Top 4.

The Top 25 rankings were released Tuesday night on ESPN.

No. 1 Georgia (12-0) kept the top spot for the fourth-consecutive week. The Bulldogs beat Georgia Tech (5-7) 37-14 on Saturday in Athens, Ga.

Michigan (12-0) was ranked No. 3 and Ohio State (11-1) ranked No. 2 ahead of their rivalry game Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. The Wolverines' 45-23 victory pushed the Buckeyes down to No. 5.

"Georgia over the entire season -- the win over Oregon, the win over Tennessee, the win over South Carolina and Mississippi State -- gives them four wins over teams ranked in the Top 25," College Football Playoff selection committee chair Boo Corrigaan told reporters.

"And Michigan, even with that win -- has a win over Ohio State as well as a win over [Penn State], two great wins, but with the four wins versus the two wins, taking over the whole body of work, we ended up with Georgia No. 1 and Michigan No. 2."

TCU climbed from No. 4 to No. 3. The Horned Frogs (12-0) beat Iowa State (4-8) 62-14 on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. USC jumped from No. 6 to No. 4. The Trojans (11-1) beat Notre Dame (8-4) 38-27 on Saturday in Los Angeles. That loss knocked the Fighting Irish from No. 15 to No. 21.

Alabama (10-2) climbed from No. 7 to No. 6. Tennessee (10-2) jumped from No. 10 to No. 7. Penn State (10-2) moved from No. 11 to No. 8. Clemson (10-2) dropped from No. 8 to No. 9. Kansas State (9-3) climbed from No. 12 to No. 10.

No. 19 South Carolina No. 24 Mississippi State and No. 25 N.C. State are among the new teams in the Top 25. Louisville, Cincinnati and Mississippi dropped out of the Top 25.

CFP Top 25

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. USC

5. Ohio State

6. Alabama

7. Tennessee

8. Penn State

9. Clemson

10. Kansas State

11. Utah

12. Washington

13. Florida State

14. LSU

15. Oregon State

16. Oregon

17. UCLA

18. Tulane

19. South Carolina

20. Texas

21. Notre Dame

22. UCF

23. North Carolina

24. Mississippi State

25. N.C. State

