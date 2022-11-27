Stanford football coach David Shaw resigns after 12 seasons

1/5

Coach David Shaw and Stanford went on a five-game losing streak to end the 2022 campaign. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Stanford football coach David Shaw resigned from his position after 12 seasons with the program, he announced Sunday. Shaw made the announcement after BYU beat the Cardinal 35-26 in its season finale in Stanford, Calif. The Cardinal will begin their search for a new coach immediately. Advertisement

"After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me -- it's time," Shaw told reporters.

"There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude I feel for my family, all of my former and current players, my staff, this administration and the entire Stanford family. Thank you all."

Shaw posted a 96-54 record with the Cardinal and is the winningest football coach in school history. He was the Cardinal offensive coordinator for four seasons before he was promoted to head coach in 2011.

The four-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year led the Cardinal to bowl games in each of his first nine seasons.

The Cardinal went 3-9 in each of the last two seasons.

"I would like to thank David for his immense contributions to Stanford," Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir said. "David has represented Stanford football, as both a player and a coach, with unwavering grace, humility and integrity.

"He has cared tremendously for each and every student-athlete in his program while helping them pursue their full academic and athletic potential."

The Cardinal ended the 2022 campaign on a five-game losing streak.

"There are a lot of people that think this program is down," Shaw said. "That's what our record says.

"But I look at the components. I look at the people here, the support that I'm hearing coming from our athletic director, from our university president, the people that are behind the scenes. We're not that far away."

