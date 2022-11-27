Advertisement
Sports News
Nov. 27, 2022 / 12:11 PM

Stanford football coach David Shaw resigns after 12 seasons

By Alex Butler
1/5
Coach David Shaw and Stanford went on a five-game losing streak to end the 2022 campaign. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/19aee7cc296eaa55d7221f04bf017660/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Coach David Shaw and Stanford went on a five-game losing streak to end the 2022 campaign. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Stanford football coach David Shaw resigned from his position after 12 seasons with the program, he announced Sunday.

Shaw made the announcement after BYU beat the Cardinal 35-26 in its season finale in Stanford, Calif. The Cardinal will begin their search for a new coach immediately.

Advertisement

"After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me -- it's time," Shaw told reporters.

"There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude I feel for my family, all of my former and current players, my staff, this administration and the entire Stanford family. Thank you all."

Shaw posted a 96-54 record with the Cardinal and is the winningest football coach in school history. He was the Cardinal offensive coordinator for four seasons before he was promoted to head coach in 2011.

The four-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year led the Cardinal to bowl games in each of his first nine seasons.

The Cardinal went 3-9 in each of the last two seasons.

RELATED 7 Michigan State players charged in tunnel assault against rival Michigan

"I would like to thank David for his immense contributions to Stanford," Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir said. "David has represented Stanford football, as both a player and a coach, with unwavering grace, humility and integrity.

Advertisement

"He has cared tremendously for each and every student-athlete in his program while helping them pursue their full academic and athletic potential."

The Cardinal ended the 2022 campaign on a five-game losing streak.

RELATED College Football Playoff: Alabama, Notre Dame climb rankings; Top 4 remain

"There are a lot of people that think this program is down," Shaw said. "That's what our record says.

"But I look at the components. I look at the people here, the support that I'm hearing coming from our athletic director, from our university president, the people that are behind the scenes. We're not that far away."

Read More

Parents file wrongful death suit over Stanford soccer player's suicide

Latest Headlines

U.S. soccer edits Iranian flag on social media in support of protesters
Soccer // 19 minutes ago
U.S. soccer edits Iranian flag on social media in support of protesters
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. soccer team showed support for Iranian protestors by removing the emblem of the Islamic Republic from a graphic ahead of its game against Iran in the World Cup group stage.
World Cup 2022: Morocco upsets Belgium, takes Group F lead
Soccer // 1 hour ago
World Cup 2022: Morocco upsets Belgium, takes Group F lead
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal each scored late in the second half to lead Morocco to an upset victory over Belgium at the 2022 World Cup on Sunday in Doha, Qatar.
Argentina keeps World Cup hopes alive with win over Mexico
Soccer // 18 hours ago
Argentina keeps World Cup hopes alive with win over Mexico
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi kept Argentina's hopes in the World Cup alive on Saturday, scoring a crucial first goal in a 2-0 win over Mexico.
World Cup soccer: U.S., England battle to 0-0 draw
Soccer // 1 day ago
World Cup soccer: U.S., England battle to 0-0 draw
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The United States and Britain fought to a scoreless draw Friday at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Qatar in their first World Cup meeting since 2010.
Qatar becomes fastest host ever eliminated from World Cup
Soccer // 1 day ago
Qatar becomes fastest host ever eliminated from World Cup
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Qatar lost its Group A game to Senegal on Friday, making the host team the first side eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Iran pushes Wales to brink of World Cup elimination with 2-0 win
Soccer // 2 days ago
Iran pushes Wales to brink of World Cup elimination with 2-0 win
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Ending a silent protest, Iran's players sang their country's national anthem before eking out a pair of goals in extra time to defeat Wales 2-0 on Friday at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Kentucky Derby winner back on track, '23 Derby contenders try out in Kentucky , Japan
Sports News // 2 days ago
Kentucky Derby winner back on track, '23 Derby contenders try out in Kentucky , Japan
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is back in Saturday's Clark Stakes at Churchill Downs with a chance to stake his claim to year-end honors with a win, while contenders for next year's Derby run in Louisville and Tokyo.
EU calls on Fifa, Qatar to compensate migrant workers
Soccer // 2 days ago
EU calls on Fifa, Qatar to compensate migrant workers
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The European Union issued a formal condemnation of Qatar for its treatment of migrant workers who prepared for the 2022 World Cup, calling for compensation and worker's rights reform.
Parents file wrongful death suit over Stanford soccer player's suicide
Soccer // 2 days ago
Parents file wrongful death suit over Stanford soccer player's suicide
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The family of a female Stanford University soccer player who took her own life is now suing the school, filing a wrongful death suit on Wednesday.
Fantasy football: Hurst, Hockenson among four must-start tight ends in Week 12
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Hurst, Hockenson among four must-start tight ends in Week 12
MIAMI, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Hayden Hurst and T.J. Hockenson are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 12. Travis Kelce tops his weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 12
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 12
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 12
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 12
Fantasy football: Palmer, Kirk among must-start wide receivers for Week 12
Fantasy football: Palmer, Kirk among must-start wide receivers for Week 12
Fantasy football: Hurst, Hockenson among four must-start tight ends in Week 12
Fantasy football: Hurst, Hockenson among four must-start tight ends in Week 12
Fantasy football: Burks, Heinicke, Perine lead add/drops for Week 12
Fantasy football: Burks, Heinicke, Perine lead add/drops for Week 12
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement