Nov. 23, 2022 / 7:52 AM

College Football Playoff: Alabama, Notre Dame climb rankings; Top 4 remain

By Alex Butler
Head coach Marcus Freeman led Notre Dame to a 44-0 win over Boston College on Saturday in Notre Dame, Ind. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/58696dc5388cc61250d360c94b4a127f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Head coach Marcus Freeman led Notre Dame to a 44-0 win over Boston College on Saturday in Notre Dame, Ind. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU kept their spots in the Top 4, while LSU, Alabama and Notre Dame jumped up in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, the selection committee announced.

The Top 25 rankings were released Tuesday night on ESPN.

No. 1 Georgia held to the No. 1 spot. The Bulldogs (11-0) beat Kentucky (6-5) on Saturday in Lexington, Ky. The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0), No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0) and No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs (11-0) also held their respective places in the Top 4.

The Buckeyes beat Maryland (6-5) at Saturday in College Park, Md. The Wolverines beat Illinois (7-4) in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Horned Frogs beat Baylor (6-5) 29-28 in Waco, Texas.

The Tennessee Volunteers (9-2) were No. 5 in last week's rankings, but lost 63-38 to South Carolina (7-4) on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. They dropped to No. 10.

No. 5 LSU (9-2), No. 6 USC (10-1), No. 7 Alabama (9-2) and No. 8 Clemson (10-1) each climbed up one spot from last week. Oregon (9-2) moved up from No. 12 to No. 9 due to their 20-17 win over Utah (8-3). That loss knocked Utah from No. 10 to No. 14.

Notre Dame (8-3) beat Boston College (3-8) 44-0 to climb from No. 18 to No. 15. No. 23 Texas (7-4) and No. 25 Louisville (7-4) were absent last week, but won to climb into the Top 25.

CFP Top 25

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. LSU

6. USC

7. Alabama

8. Clemson

9. Oregon

10. Tennessee

11. Penn State

12. Kansas State

13. Washington

14. Utah

15. Notre Dame

16. Florida State

17. North Carolina

18. UCLA

19. Tulane

20. Mississippi

21. Oregon State

22. UCF

23. Texas

24. Cincinnati

25. Louisville

