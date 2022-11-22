Trending
Nov. 22, 2022 / 9:41 AM

Virginia cancels football finale in wake of shooting

By Alex Butler
Junior wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. was among three Virginia football players who died in an on-campus shooting Nov. 13 in Charlottesville, Va. Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics
Junior wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. was among three Virginia football players who died in an on-campus shooting Nov. 13 in Charlottesville, Va. Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The University of Virginia canceled the final game of their 2022 season as it continues to mourn the three players who died earlier this month in an on-campus shooting, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced.

The ACC announced Monday night that the Virginia-Virginia Tech matchup, set for Saturday in Blacksburg, Va., will not be played. The Cavaliers also canceled its previous game against Coastal Carolina, which was set for last Saturday in Charlottesville, Va.

Junior linebacker D'Sean Perry and wide receivers Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. were killed after gunfire erupted Nov. 13 onboard a charter bus filled with students on the Charlottesville campus.

The bus had just returned from a field trip in Washington, D.C. Officials later identified Marlee Morgan and junior running back Michael Hollins as additional victims. Morgan and Hollins have since been released from the hospital.

RELATED UVA shooting victim Michael Hollins Jr. discharged from hospital, mother says

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was arrested and charged with murder last week in connection to the mass shooting. That arrest came hours after he fled, prompting a manhunt.

Jones was listed on the Cavaliers' football website as a freshman in the 2018 roster.

"The ACC and Virginia Tech continue to support UVA following the devastating tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of three members of the Cavalier football team -- Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry, and injuries to students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan," the ACC said in a statement.

The Cavaliers (3-7) lost their final three games this season. Davis logged 16 catches for 371 yards and two touchdowns in eight games in 2022. Perry totaled seven combined tackles and a tackle for a loss in six appearances. Chandler did not appear in any games this season.

A memorial service was held for the shooting victims Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. More than 9,000 people attended the service.

"It was a shocking event that reverberated around [school] grounds and around the world, especially among our Black students, faculty, staff and alumni," Virginia president Jim Ryan said at the service. "It changed our world."

RELATED College football: Virginia cancels game vs. Coastal Carolina after shooting

Cavaliers football coach Tony Elliott and several players also spoke at the service.

"Devin, D'Sean and Lavel have displayed the highest form of love by giving their lives," Elliott said. "We have a mission going forward, and that mission requires a tremendous amount of responsibility. Amidst the pain and suffering, there is hope."

State police to take on UVA shooting investigation, president pledges independent probe

