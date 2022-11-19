Buffalo college football game against Akron postponed due to snowstorm

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The Mid-American Conference announced Saturday that the University of Akron's football against the University at Buffalo was postponed indefinitely due a massive snowstorm in New York.
"Despite the best efforts of all involved, it is not feasible to play the football game between Akron and Buffalo on Sunday," MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said in a statement. "The game has been postponed indefinitely. The safety of the student-athletes and fans is paramount. We want to be respectful of the efforts of the emergency service personnel in the Buffalo area who are working to assist those in need."