Nov. 17, 2022 / 9:07 AM

Texas hands Gonzaga worst men's basketball loss since 2014

By Alex Butler

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter scored a game-high 26 points to lead Texas to a 19-point victory, handing Gonzaga its worst loss in men's basketball since 2014.

Longhorns guard Marcus Carr and forward Dylan Disu chipped in 16 and 12 points, respectively, in the 93-74 victory Wednesday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Bulldogs senior forward Drew Timme scored 18 points in the loss.

"We said before the game that it would take our best 40 minutes, to this point in the season, to play and beat Gonzaga at home," Longhorns coach Chris Beard told reporters. "That's what we did."

The Longhorns shot 51.5% from the field, compared to the Bulldogs' 49% clip. They also totaled 10 turnovers, while the Bulldogs committed 20 turnovers. The Longhorns made 13 3-pointers and led by as many as 23 points in the lopsided triumph.

The Bulldogs broke out to a 10-3 lead early on, but the Longhorns rallied with a 9-2 run to tie the score at 12-12. The Longhorns later added a 12-3 run and never trailed again. They led 47-37 at halftime. Hunter and Sir-Jabari Rice each poured in nine points in the first half. Forward Brock Cunningham chipped in seven points over the first 20 minutes.

Hunter and the Longhorns went on an 8-3 run to start the second half and pushed their lead to 15. Hunter made three consecutive 3-pointers a few minutes later to help the Longhorns balloon their advantage. He totaled 17 points in the second half.

"Shoutout to my teammates for finding me out there," Hunter said. "Shoutout to them for believing in me."

The Longhorns made 34 of 66 shot attempts and totaled eight steals. The Bulldogs made 25 of their 51 attempts to logged three steals.

Timme made 7 of 10 shots and collected nine rebounds, but totaled five turnovers. Julian Strawther totaled 13 points in the loss. Guard Sir'Jabari Rice scored 11 off the Longhorns bench.

The Bulldogs (2-1), the No. 2 team in the coaches poll, will host No. 4 Kentucky (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. EST Sunday in Spokane, Wash. The No. 11 Longhorns (3-0) will host Northern Arizona at 8:30 p.m. Monday in Austin.

