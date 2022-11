The University of Virginia's game against Coastal Carolina, scheduled for Saturday at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., has been canceled after the on-campus shootings. Photo by Mark7912/Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The University of Virginia canceled its game Saturday against Coastal Carolina after the on-campus shooting Sunday that killed three football players, the school has announced. Virginia said in a news release that no decision has been made about the the Cavaliers' final game against Virginia Tech on Nov. 26 in Blacksburg, Va. Advertisement

After gunfire erupted Sunday onboard a charter bus filled with students on the Charlottesville, Va., campus, junior linebacker D'Sean Perry and wide receivers Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. were killed. The bus had just returned from a field trip in Washington, D.C.

Officials later identified Marlee Morgan and junior running back Michael Hollins as additional victims. Morgan has been released from the hospital, while Hollins remains in serious but stable condition after two surgeries.

RELATED University of Virginia shooting suspect to make first court appearance

"The decision was made following the shooting of five students on [campus] grounds Sunday night," Virginia said in a news release Wednesday.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, made his first appearance in Albermarie General District Court on Wednesday via video link to hear charges against him.

He faces three counts of second-degree murder and two counts of malicious wounding. He also faces at least three counts of using a firearm to commit a felony.

Advertisement

The court ordered him held without bail.

Jones was listed as a freshman member of the Cavaliers football team in 2018-19. In court Wednesday,

Read More Suspect arrested after 3 killed, 2 injured in University of Virginia shooting

Topics

College Football

Jones' criminal history was revealed -- charges from 2021 that included concealed weapons and reckless driving. Sentences for those were suspended.