College Football Playoff: Top 5 holds; LSU-Notre Dame jump

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud runs against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU and Tennessee stayed in place in the Top 5, while Notre Dame jumped two spots in the latest College Football Rankings, the selection committee announced. The Top 25 rankings were released Tuesday night on ESPN. Advertisement

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) kept the top spot. The reigning national champions beat Mississippi State (6-4) 45-19 on Saturday in Mississippi State, Miss.

No. 2 Ohio State (10-0) held at No. 2. The Buckeyes beat Indiana (3-7) 56-14 on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. No. 3 Michigan (10-0) beat Nebraska (3-7) 34-3 on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich. No. 4 TCU (10-0) beat Texas (6-4) 17-10 on Saturday in Austin, Texas. No. 5 Tennessee (9-1) beat Missouri (4-6) 66-24 on Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn.

Oregon (8-2), ranked No. 6 last week, but fell to No. 12 due to their 37-34 loss to No. 17 Washington (8-2) on Saturday in Eugene, Ore. The victory pushed the Huskies up from No. 25.

LSU (8-2) beat Arkansas (5-5) 13-10 on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark., to move up from No. 7 to No. 6. USC (9-1) also picked up a 55-17 victory over Colorado (1-9) on Friday in Los Angeles to move from No. 8 to No. 7. Alabama (8-2) edged Ole Miss (8-2) to move from No. 9 to No. 8. Ole Miss dropped from No. 11 to No. 14. Clemson (9-1) also jumped from No. 10 to No. 9. Utah (8-1) jumped into the Top 10.

Notre Dame (7-3) beat Navy (3-7) 35-32 on Saturday in Baltimore. That win pushed the Fighting Irish up from No. 20 to No. 18.

No. 22 Oklahoma State (7-3), No. 23 Oregon State (7-3) and No. 25 Cincinnati (8-2) jumped into the Top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings.

The next set of rankings will be announced at 7 p.m. EST Tuesday on ESPN. New rankings will be released each of the next two Tuesdays. The final set of rankings will be released Dec. 4.

The College Football Playoff semifinals are scheduled for Dec. 31. The national title game will be Jan. 9. Georgia and Ohio State are favored to reach the College Football Playoff finale.

CFP Top 25

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. LSU

7. USC

8. Alabama

9. Clemson

10. Utah

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. North Carolina

14. Mississippi

15. Kansas State

16. UCLA

17. Washington

18. Notre Dame

19. Florida State

20. UCF

21. Tulane

22. Oklahoma State

23. Oregon State

24. N.C. State

25. Cincinnati