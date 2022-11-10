Oilers' Evander Kane out 3-4 months after slicing wrist on hockey skate

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will be out from three to four months after his left wrist was sliced by a hockey skate blade, the team announced.

The Oilers updated Kane's status Wednesday night. The veteran forward sustained the injury in a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday in Tampa, Fla. Kane wrote Wednesday on social media that he was "on the mend."

Advertisement

"Thank you all for the kind wishes and prayers from over the past several hours," Kane wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "Obviously [Tuesday] was an extremely scary moment for me and I'm still in a little bit of shock."

Kane, 31, held the puck on the defense end at the start of the second-period injury sequence. Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers came into the area and hit Kane, which forced him to fall on the ice.

Lightning forward Pat Maroon skated into the area in pursuit of the puck, but slid over Kane's wrist in the process. Kane immediately jumped up and skated toward the Oilers bench.

Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night on the wrist. The Oilers also placed him on long-term injured reserve.

Advertisement

The 14-year veteran re-signed with the Oilers this off-season as a free agent. Kane logged five goals and eight assists through 14 games this season. He scored 22 goals and totaled 17 assists in 43 games last season.

Kane totaled 291 goals and 267 assists in 826 career appearances. He stated his long tenure as the No. 4 overall pick by the Atlanta Thrashers in the 2009 NHL Draft. He also spent time with the Buffalo Sabres and San Jose Sharks.

Kane led the NHL in penalty minutes in 2018-19 and 2019-20. His NHL resume also includes several suspensions. The Oilers will face the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. EST Thursday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.