Nov. 9, 2022 / 7:51 AM

Michigan, TCU join Georgia, Ohio State in college football rankings

By Alex Butler
Quarterback Stetson Bennett and the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs garnered the top spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/826a9d6a2edc0cdafa5e580d76b4b016/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Quarterback Stetson Bennett and the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs garnered the top spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- TCU and Michigan joined Georgia and Ohio State in the Top 4, while Tennessee and Clemson slipped in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, the selection committee announced.

The Top 25 rankings were released Tuesday night on ESPN.

Georgia, ranked No. 3 last week, is now No. 1. The defending national champions (9-0) beat Tennessee 27-13 on Saturday in Athens, Ga.

Ohio State (9-0) kept the No. 2 spot. The Buckeyes beat Northwestern (1-8) 21-7 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill.

Michigan (9-0), ranked No. 5 last week, beat Rutgers (4-5) 52-17 on Saturday in Piscataway, N.J. That win pushed the Wolverines up to No. 3.

TCU (9-0) jumped from No. 7 to No. 4. The Horned Frogs beat Texas Tech (4-5) 34-24 on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tennessee (8-1) dropped to No. 5. Oregon (8-1), LSU (7-2), Southern California (8-1), Alabama (7-2) and Clemson (8-1) round out the Top 10. Oregon beat Colorado (1-8) 49-10 on Saturday in Boulder, Colo.

LSU beat Alabama 32-31on Saturday in Baton Rouge, La. USC beat California (3-6) 41-35 on Saturday in Los Angeles. Notre Dame (6-3) beat Clemson 35-14 on Saturday in Notre Dame, Ind.

The next set of rankings will be announced at 7 p.m. EST Tuesday on ESPN. New rankings will be released each of the next three Tuesdays. The final set of rankings will be released Dec. 4.

The College Football Playoff semifinals are scheduled for Dec. 31. The national title game will be Jan. 9. Georgia and Ohio State are favored to reach the College Football Playoff finale.

CFP Top 25

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. Oregon

7. LSU

8. USC

9. Alabama

10. Clemson

11. Mississippi

12. UCLA

13. Utah

14. Penn State

15. North Carolina

16. N.C. State

17. Tulane

18. Texas

19. Kansas State

20. Notre Dame

21. Illinois

22. UCF

23. Florida State

24. Kentucky

25. Washington

