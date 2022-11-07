Golf: Woods, McIlroy to face Spieth, Thomas in night version of The Match

1/5

Tiger Woods (L) and Rory McIlroy (R) will team up and battle Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in a night edition of The Match on Dec. 10 in Belleair, Fla. File Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods and world No. 1 Rory McIlroy will face Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in the newest edition of The Match on Dec. 10 in Belleair, Fla., the golfers announced Monday. "Can't wait to play in Capital One's: The Match with Rory McIlroy against No. 8 Justin Thomas and No. 13 Jordan Spieth to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief," Woods tweeted. "See you boys under the lights on Dec. 10th." Advertisement

The event will tee off at 6 p.m. EST and take place under the lights at Pelican Golf Club. Proceeds from the event will go toward relief efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The 12-hole event will air on TNT.

"See y'all next month, under the lights," Spieth tweeted. "Excited to compete with these guys and raise money for hurricane relief."

Woods, who is still recovering from injuries he sustained in a 2021 car accident, hasn't made an official tournament appearance since July at the British Open, where he missed the cut. He is the No. 1,245 player in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Advertisement Can't wait to play in Capital One's: The Match with @McIlroyRory against @JustinThomas34 and @JordanSpieth to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. See you boys under the lights on December 10th. pic.twitter.com/IdaVY6HGV8— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) November 7, 2022

He also is expected to play in the PNC Championship in December. Woods and his son Charlie, 13, finished second at last year's PNC Championship. John Daly and his son, John Dally II, won the event.

Woods made two appearances at The Match. The 15-time major champion partnered with Peyton Manning to beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in 2020. Mickelson beat Woods in a head-to-head matchup in the first edition of The Match in 2018.

Brady and Aaron Rodgers teamed up to beat fellow NFL quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the last version of The Match on June 1 in Las Vegas.

Stephen Curry, Charles Barkley, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are among the other athletes who played in the event.

