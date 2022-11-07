Advertisement
Sports News
Nov. 7, 2022 / 7:44 AM

Joey Logano dominates at Phoenix for second Cup Series Championship

By Alex Butler
1/6
NASCAR driver Joey Logano, who won the 2018 Cup Series title, claimed his second championship Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. File Photo by Bill Gutweiler/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/fae122fed83c6489a80a87099ebceb44/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
NASCAR driver Joey Logano, who won the 2018 Cup Series title, claimed his second championship Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. File Photo by Bill Gutweiler/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Joey Logano led 186 of 312 laps and held off fellow Championship 4 drivers Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain to claim his second career title at NASCAR's 2022 Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway.

Logano's bright yellow No. 22 Ford edged second-place Ryan Blaney by 0.301 seconds Sunday in Avondale, Ariz. Chastain finished third, followed by Chase Briscoe and Kevin Harvick in the Top 5. Bell and Elliott finished 10th and 28th, respectively.

Advertisement

"When you get this far, I said it all week, we weren't satisfied with being in the Championship 4," Logano told reporters. "There was nothing to celebrate for us.

"We've been here before. We know what it feels like to lose. It's the worst feeling in the world, if I'm being honest, and winning is the best feeling in the world.

RELATED Favored Elliott, Logano, Chastain, Bell rev up for NASCAR's Cup Series Championship

"It's great to be able to accomplish it. I said that this was revenge for 2020. It's something that's going to stick with me for a while."

Logano, who won the pole, led the first 87 laps and won the first stage. He regained the lead for lap Nos. 91 to 158. Blaney led lap Nos. 159 to 187 and won the second stage. Logano briefly regained the lead before Blaney took it back for lap Nos. 189 to 251.

Advertisement

Logano and Briscoe exchanged the lead late, before the former took back the top spot for lap Nos. 283 through 312 to clinch his victory.

RELATED Man wins $231,001 lottery jackpot using Dale Earnhardt-inspired strategy

Blaney led for 109 laps. Briscoe held the top spot for 11 laps. Cole Custer, A.J. Allmendinger and Alex Bowman also held the lead.

The 2023 Cup Series season will start with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Feb. 5 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.

RELATED Chase Elliott given NASCAR win after rare double DQ at Pocono

Latest Headlines

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs rally for OT win vs. Titans
NFL // 30 minutes ago
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs rally for OT win vs. Titans
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes threw for 446 yards, accounted for two touchdowns and led two clutch drives down the stretch to carry the Kansas City Chiefs to an overtime win over the Tennessee Titans in Kansas City, Mo.
Kenyans Evans Chebet, Sharon Lokedi win NYC Marathon
Sports News // 19 hours ago
Kenyans Evans Chebet, Sharon Lokedi win NYC Marathon
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The New York City Marathon began Sunday with around 50,000 runners from 91 countries racing through the Big Apple's five boroughs to the finish line.
Alvarez leads Astros past Phillies for World Series title
MLB // 1 day ago
Alvarez leads Astros past Phillies for World Series title
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Yordan Alvarez smashed a 450-foot, go-ahead homer in the sixth inning to lead the Houston Astros past the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series, and clinch the title Saturday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Former Chicago Bulls player Ben Gordon arrested for battery at McDonald's
NBA // 1 day ago
Former Chicago Bulls player Ben Gordon arrested for battery at McDonald's
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Ben Gordon, a former player for the Chicago Bulls, was arrested for battery on Saturday after he allegedly attacked two security guards at a McDonald's.
Thrills aplenty at Breeders' Cup even before Flightline's star turn
Sports News // 1 day ago
Thrills aplenty at Breeders' Cup even before Flightline's star turn
LEXINGTON. Ky., Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The undercard at Saturday's Breeders' Cup races was packed with thrills, including European dominance of the turf races and a near triple dead-heat in the Distaff.
Flightline soars to greatness in Breeders' Cup Classic
Sports News // 1 day ago
Flightline soars to greatness in Breeders' Cup Classic
LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Flightline soared to greatness with a dominating victory in the Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland in Kentucky.
Forte, Wonder Wheel and European visitors win big at Breeders' Cup
Sports News // 2 days ago
Forte, Wonder Wheel and European visitors win big at Breeders' Cup
LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov 4 (UPI) -- Forte assumed favorite's role for the 2023 Kentucky Derby and Wonder Wheel for the Kentucky Oaks with victories on the first day of the Breeders' Cup World Championships at Keeneland.
Nike breaks with Kyrie Irving over alleged anti-Semitism controversy
NBA // 2 days ago
Nike breaks with Kyrie Irving over alleged anti-Semitism controversy
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Nike has suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets amid an anti-Semitism controversy.
Favored Elliott, Logano, Chastain, Bell rev up for NASCAR's Cup Series Championship
Sports News // 2 days ago
Favored Elliott, Logano, Chastain, Bell rev up for NASCAR's Cup Series Championship
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Chase Elliott is favored to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship and edge fellow Championship 4 drivers Joey Logano, Ross Chastain and Christopher Bell for the Cup Series title Sunday in Avondale, Ariz.
Hurst, Tonyan among four must-start tight ends in Week 9
NFL // 2 days ago
Hurst, Tonyan among four must-start tight ends in Week 9
MIAMI, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Hayden Hurst and Robert Tonyan are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 9. tops my weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 9
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 9
Hurst, Tonyan among four must-start tight ends in Week 9
Hurst, Tonyan among four must-start tight ends in Week 9
Alvarez leads Astros past Phillies for World Series title
Alvarez leads Astros past Phillies for World Series title
Fantasy football: Hardman among must-start wide receivers for Week 9
Fantasy football: Hardman among must-start wide receivers for Week 9
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 9
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 9
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement