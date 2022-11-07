Joey Logano dominates at Phoenix for second Cup Series Championship

1/6

NASCAR driver Joey Logano, who won the 2018 Cup Series title, claimed his second championship Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. File Photo by Bill Gutweiler/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Joey Logano led 186 of 312 laps and held off fellow Championship 4 drivers Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain to claim his second career title at NASCAR's 2022 Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. Logano's bright yellow No. 22 Ford edged second-place Ryan Blaney by 0.301 seconds Sunday in Avondale, Ariz. Chastain finished third, followed by Chase Briscoe and Kevin Harvick in the Top 5. Bell and Elliott finished 10th and 28th, respectively. Advertisement

"When you get this far, I said it all week, we weren't satisfied with being in the Championship 4," Logano told reporters. "There was nothing to celebrate for us.

"We've been here before. We know what it feels like to lose. It's the worst feeling in the world, if I'm being honest, and winning is the best feeling in the world.

"It's great to be able to accomplish it. I said that this was revenge for 2020. It's something that's going to stick with me for a while."

Logano, who won the pole, led the first 87 laps and won the first stage. He regained the lead for lap Nos. 91 to 158. Blaney led lap Nos. 159 to 187 and won the second stage. Logano briefly regained the lead before Blaney took it back for lap Nos. 189 to 251.

Logano and Briscoe exchanged the lead late, before the former took back the top spot for lap Nos. 283 through 312 to clinch his victory.

Blaney led for 109 laps. Briscoe held the top spot for 11 laps. Cole Custer, A.J. Allmendinger and Alex Bowman also held the lead.

The 2023 Cup Series season will start with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Feb. 5 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.