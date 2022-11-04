Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Nov. 4, 2022 / 2:56 PM

Favored Elliott, Logano, Chastain, Bell rev up for NASCAR's Cup Series Championship

By Alex Butler
1/5
Chase Elliott (pictured), Joey Logano, Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain make up this year's Cup Series Championship 4. File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/aac3ef9014f6df4c51e7c646899e1b1b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Chase Elliott (pictured), Joey Logano, Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain make up this year's Cup Series Championship 4. File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Chase Elliott is favored to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship and edge fellow Championship 4 drivers Joey Logano, Ross Chastain and Christopher Bell for the Cup Series title Sunday in Avondale, Ariz.

The Cup Series Championship will start at 3 p.m. EST Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. The 312-lap race on the 1-mile, tri-oval track will air on NBC. The race's first two stages will end at lap Nos. 60 and 185.

Advertisement

"I feel like we have as good of an opportunity as anybody," Elliott told reporters Friday. "Our playoffs have been up and down, probably more down than it has been up really for how we ran leading into it.

"But when I sit back and I look at this weekend, the way this format is, the way the Final 4 works, if you're in, you have a shot, number one. Number two, we haven't wrote the ending yet, right?"

Championship 4 drivers qualified for their spots throughout the regular season and over the last three months in the Cup Series playoffs. The playoff field started at 16 before it was reduced to a dozen, eight and the Championship 4.

Advertisement

Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champ, will battle Chastain, Bell and Logano -- the 2018 champ -- through a 36-car field. The driver who finishes best will be awarded the title.

The average driver age -- 29 years, 3 months and 19 days -- of this year's Championship 4 is the youngest in history. Four different race organizations -- Team Penske (Logano), Joe Gibbs Racing (Bell), Hendrick Motorsports (Elliott) and Trackhouse Racing (Chastain) -- also will be represented in the Championship 4 for the first time since 2018.

RELATED Former NASCAR driver helps rescue donkeys from shrinking island

The drivers will qualify for the finale's starting grid Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on USA Network.

Logano and Logano previously won at Phoenix Raceway, while Chastain and Bell are winless in Avondale.

"Racing for a championship, it's bigger than any other race," Logano said Thursday. "You have to learn to handle that pressure. The only way you know how to do that is going through it multiple times.

RELATED Al Unser Sr., four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, dies at 82

"I feel like that gives not just myself, but my whole race team a clear advantage going into this race, on top of some of the other things we already know."

Elliott won a Cup Series-best five races this season. Chastain placed in the Top 5 a Cup Series-best 14 times. Elliott and Chastain each led the Cup Series with 20 Top 10 finishes. Bell and Logano won three times this season. Chastain won twice.

Advertisement

Bell earned wins in two of the last four playoff races, including last Sunday's Xfinity 500. Elliott and Logano won one playoff race apiece.

The Cup Series finale prize pool will be $10.5 million.

Read More

NASCAR: Daniel Suarez becomes first Mexican-born Cup Series winner

Latest Headlines

Hurst, Tonyan among four must-start tight ends in Week 9
NFL // 2 hours ago
Hurst, Tonyan among four must-start tight ends in Week 9
MIAMI, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Hayden Hurst and Robert Tonyan are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 9. tops my weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 9
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 9
MIAMI, Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's six must-start quarterbacks for Week 9 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Nets' Kyrie Irving 'deeply sorry' for hurting Jewish community
NBA // 5 hours ago
Nets' Kyrie Irving 'deeply sorry' for hurting Jewish community
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving said he is "deeply sorry" for hurting the Jewish community a week after he posted a link to an anti-Semitic film on Twitter and hours after he was suspended for at least five games.
Fantasy football: Hardman among must-start wide receivers for Week 9
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Hardman among must-start wide receivers for Week 9
MIAMI, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Chris Godwin and Mecole Hardman are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 9 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 9
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 9
MIAMI, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- D'Onta Foreman and Leonard Fournette are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 9 of the fantasy football season. leads my Top 30 weekly rankings for the position.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray completes blind, one-handed, reverse dunk
NBA // 6 hours ago
Nuggets' Jamal Murray completes blind, one-handed, reverse dunk
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Jamal Murray completed one of the most impressive dunks of the young NBA season when he took flight for a blind, one-handed, reverse slam in a Denver Nuggets win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles beat Houston Texans, move to 8-0
NFL // 7 hours ago
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles beat Houston Texans, move to 8-0
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and Javon Hargrave logged three sacks to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a win over the Houston Texans in the first Week 9 game of the NFL season.
World Series: Pena, Altuve lead Astros over Phillies in Game 5
MLB // 14 hours ago
World Series: Pena, Altuve lead Astros over Phillies in Game 5
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Jeremy Pena homered and drove in two runs and Jose Altuve scored twice to lead the Houston Astros past the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday in Philadelphia.
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay after antisemitism controversy
NBA // 18 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay after antisemitism controversy
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets announced Thursday that Kyrie Irving would be suspended for at least five games after he chose not to apologize for posting a link to a film that has been viewed as antisemitic.
Talk is done, horses are set for two days of Breeders' Cup races at Keeneland
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Talk is done, horses are set for two days of Breeders' Cup races at Keeneland
LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The $6 million Classic with Flightline as the odds-on favorite tops two days of Breeders' Cup Championship races at Keeneland.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World Series: Pena, Altuve lead Astros over Phillies in Game 5
World Series: Pena, Altuve lead Astros over Phillies in Game 5
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 9
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 9
Fantasy football: Hardman among must-start wide receivers for Week 9
Fantasy football: Hardman among must-start wide receivers for Week 9
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 9
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 9
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay after antisemitism controversy
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay after antisemitism controversy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement