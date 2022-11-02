Kansas basketball coaches suspended amid recruiting investigation

1/3

Kansas suspended Jayhawks men’s basketball coach Bill Self and top assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the upcoming NCAA season over an ongoing investigation into recruiting practices, the school confirmed on Wednesday. File Photo by Robert Cornforth/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Kansas suspended Jayhawks men's basketball coach Bill Self and top assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the upcoming NCAA season, the school confirmed on Wednesday. The self-imposed suspensions stems from an ongoing investigation into the school's past recruiting practices being conducted by the NCAA's Independent Resolution Panel, which originated in 2017. Advertisement

Official NCAA penalties from that investigation aren't likely to be meted out until after the 2022-2023 season.

The NCAA investigation was born out of a lengthy FBI investigation into college basketball corruption.

Federal agents initially arrested 10 people, including former NBA star Chuck Person.

The FBI investigation led the NCAA to level five Level I violations against the Kansas men's basketball program in September 2019, including Self.

"We are hopeful these difficult self-imposed sanctions will assist in bringing the case to a conclusion," Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff said in a statement issued by the university.

"Until then, we will continue to focus on supporting our outstanding Men's Basketball student-athletes and coaches."

"Assistant Coach Norm Roberts will serve as interim head coach during the first four games. Per confidentiality guidelines related to infraction cases, we are unable to comment in depth until there is full resolution of this matter."

The move comes as the 2017 investigation into the team's recruiting practices continues.

Self and Townsend will miss the team's first four regular season games. Kansas opens the regular season schedule at home on Nov. 7 against Omaha.

"Coach Townsend and I accept and support KU's decision to self-impose these sanctions," Self said in a statement.

"We are in good hands with Coach Roberts, and I am confident that he will do a great job on the bench leading our team. I am proud of the way our guys have handled this situation and I look forward to returning to the bench for our game against NC State."

Kansas also imposed a number of other sanctions on the two coaches. Both men will be limited to four official visits during this academic year and again next year.

The men's basketball program will be limited to three total scholarships over the next three years. They will also face other informal recruiting visit restrictions. They were also barred from off-campus recruiting this past summer.

Self and Townsend will rejoin the team for the team's game on Nov. 23 in the Bahamas.