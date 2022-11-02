Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Nov. 2, 2022 / 7:41 AM

Tennessee, Ohio State lead first College Football Playoff rankings

By Alex Butler
1/5
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the No. 2 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1a01384622613c5cec1434ba2faa0049/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the No. 2 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Tennessee and Ohio State are the first two teams in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings for 2022, the selection committee announced.

The Top 25 rankings were released Tuesday night on ESPN.

Advertisement

Tennessee (8-0), the No. 3 team in the coaches poll, was the No. 1 team in the first College Football Playoff rankings. No. 2 Ohio State (8-0) received the No. 2 spot.

Georgia (8-0) is the No. 1 team in the coaches poll, but landed at No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Clemson (8-0) was ranked No. 4. Michigan (8-0) rounded out the Top 5. Alabama (7-1), TCU (8-0), Oregon (7-1), USC (7-1) and LSU (6-2) were ranked inside the Top 10.

"The debate over the Top 25 rankings was extensive and very animated, particularly at the top," CFP selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan said in a teleconference.

"A case was made for Ohio State to be No. 1, for Georgia and for Tennessee, and there were good arguments for each one of the schools. At the end of the debate, the committee voted Tennessee No. 1 because of their impressive road win at LSU and their victory over Alabama, and Alabama is a team that the committee respects highly.

Advertisement

"Ohio State has a powerful offense and a very solid defense, impressive win last week over Penn State. Georgia has been dominant this season, which has been plain to see, in particular the win over Oregon at the start of the season. But Tennessee's two wins against those two strong opponents really made a difference."

The next set of rankings will be announced at 7 p.m. EST Tuesday on ESPN. New rankings will be released each of the next four Tuesdays. The final set of rankings will be released Dec. 4.

The College Football Playoff semifinals are scheduled for Dec. 31. The national title game will be Jan. 9. Georgia and Ohio State are favored to reach the College Football Playoff finale. Clemson, Tennessee and Alabama are among the other Top 5 title favorites.

RELATED Florida, Georgia reject anti-Semitic statement flashed at football game

CFP Top 25

1. Tennessee

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. LSU

11. Ole Miss

12. UCLA

13. Kansas State

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Illinois

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Syracuse

21. Wake Forest

22. N.C. State

Advertisement

23. Oregon State

24. Texas

25. UCF

Read More

Fantasy football: Fields, Williams, Doubs lead add/drops for Week 9 Auburn fires football coach Bryan Harsin after 3-5 start

Latest Headlines

World Series: Harper powers Game 3 win, Phillies take 2-1 lead over Astros
MLB // 6 hours ago
World Series: Harper powers Game 3 win, Phillies take 2-1 lead over Astros
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Bryce Harper hit the first of five Philadelphia Phillies home runs to propel a 7-0 shutout victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
Bears to trade for Steelers WR Chase Claypool
NFL // 18 hours ago
Bears to trade for Steelers WR Chase Claypool
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears agreed to trade a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday in return for wide receiver Chase Claypool.
Brooklyn Nets fire coach Steve Nash
NBA // 18 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets fire coach Steve Nash
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets fired coach Steve Nash after a 2-5 start to the 2022-23 NBA campaign, the team announced Tuesday.
Vikings agree to trade for Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson
NFL // 19 hours ago
Vikings agree to trade for Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings agreed to send two draft picks to the Detroit Lions as part of a deal to acquire star tight end T.J. Hockenson at the NFL trade deadline, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
NFL // 20 hours ago
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, a former defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings and the son of ex-head coach Mike Zimmer, has died, his family announced Tuesday. He was 38.
Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady
NFL // 20 hours ago
Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts, who own the third-worst scoring offense in the NFL, fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, the team announced Tuesday.
Fantasy football: Fields, Williams, Doubs lead add/drops for Week 9
NFL // 21 hours ago
Fantasy football: Fields, Williams, Doubs lead add/drops for Week 9
MIAMI, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Justin Fields, Kyren Williams and Romeo Doubs lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 9 of the 2022 season.
MLB World Series postponement should favor Phillies pitchers
MLB // 23 hours ago
MLB World Series postponement should favor Phillies pitchers
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- MLB's decision to push remaining World Series games back by one day due to a Game 3 weather interruption will give all pitchers extra day of rest, but likely gives the Philadelphia Phillies' more shallow staff extra help
Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper help Browns bludgeon Bengals
NFL // 1 day ago
Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper help Browns bludgeon Bengals
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Nick Chubb ran for 101 yards and scored twice to lead the Cleveland Browns to a dominant victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL's Week 8 finale.
Odds-on favorites , wide-open races in final fields for Breeders' Cup
Sports News // 1 day ago
Odds-on favorites , wide-open races in final fields for Breeders' Cup
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- With a handful of odds-on favorites, including undefeated Flightline in the featured Classic, and even more wide-open races to tempt bettors, the Breeders' Cup is set to go this weekend at Keeneland.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Fantasy football: Fields, Williams, Doubs lead add/drops for Week 9
Fantasy football: Fields, Williams, Doubs lead add/drops for Week 9
World Series: Harper powers Game 3 win, Phillies take 2-1 lead over Astros
World Series: Harper powers Game 3 win, Phillies take 2-1 lead over Astros
MLB World Series postponement should favor Phillies pitchers
MLB World Series postponement should favor Phillies pitchers
Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper help Browns bludgeon Bengals
Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper help Browns bludgeon Bengals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement