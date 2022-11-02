Tennessee, Ohio State lead first College Football Playoff rankings

1/5

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the No. 2 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Tennessee and Ohio State are the first two teams in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings for 2022, the selection committee announced. The Top 25 rankings were released Tuesday night on ESPN. Advertisement

Tennessee (8-0), the No. 3 team in the coaches poll, was the No. 1 team in the first College Football Playoff rankings. No. 2 Ohio State (8-0) received the No. 2 spot.

Georgia (8-0) is the No. 1 team in the coaches poll, but landed at No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Clemson (8-0) was ranked No. 4. Michigan (8-0) rounded out the Top 5. Alabama (7-1), TCU (8-0), Oregon (7-1), USC (7-1) and LSU (6-2) were ranked inside the Top 10.

"The debate over the Top 25 rankings was extensive and very animated, particularly at the top," CFP selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan said in a teleconference.

"A case was made for Ohio State to be No. 1, for Georgia and for Tennessee, and there were good arguments for each one of the schools. At the end of the debate, the committee voted Tennessee No. 1 because of their impressive road win at LSU and their victory over Alabama, and Alabama is a team that the committee respects highly.

Advertisement

"Ohio State has a powerful offense and a very solid defense, impressive win last week over Penn State. Georgia has been dominant this season, which has been plain to see, in particular the win over Oregon at the start of the season. But Tennessee's two wins against those two strong opponents really made a difference."

The next set of rankings will be announced at 7 p.m. EST Tuesday on ESPN. New rankings will be released each of the next four Tuesdays. The final set of rankings will be released Dec. 4.

The College Football Playoff semifinals are scheduled for Dec. 31. The national title game will be Jan. 9. Georgia and Ohio State are favored to reach the College Football Playoff finale. Clemson, Tennessee and Alabama are among the other Top 5 title favorites.

CFP Top 25

1. Tennessee

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. LSU

11. Ole Miss

12. UCLA

13. Kansas State

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Illinois

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Syracuse

21. Wake Forest

22. N.C. State

Advertisement

23. Oregon State

24. Texas

25. UCF