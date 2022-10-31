Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Oct. 31, 2022 / 9:29 AM

Michigan St. suspends 4 football players for tunnel scuffle with Michigan's McBurrows

By Alex Butler
1/5
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said four Spartans football players will be suspended until the completion of an investigation into their roles in a postgame melee, which occurred Saturday at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6c67e4e2f1dbd8ce650c6f52d1267df1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said four Spartans football players will be suspended until the completion of an investigation into their roles in a postgame melee, which occurred Saturday at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Michigan State suspended Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young for their roles in a post-game scuffle with Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows in a Michigan Stadium tunnel, football coach Mel Tucker announced.

The incident occurred after Michigan beat Michigan State 29-7 on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich. Tucker announced the suspensions Sunday night.

Advertisement

Video footage of the melee later surfaced on social media and was caught by news cameras. That footage showed a group of Spartans players crowding around and pushing McBurrows as they walked through the tunnel on the way to the visitor's locker room.

The teams also were seen exchanging words on the field and needed to be separated before they headed for the tunnels.

RELATED Three school buses carrying high school football players crash in Ohio

University of Michigan Police Chief Melissa Overton announced Sunday that the department is "actively reviewing footage and investigating" the incident.

"Michigan State University football core values include integrity, discipline, unselfishness, toughness and accountability," Tucker said in a statement.

"After reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence collected to date of the altercations between Michigan State and the University of Michigan student-athletes on [Saturday], we are suspending Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young effective immediately."

Advertisement

Tucker said Michigan State also is "working with law enforcement," in addition to campus leadership from both schools and the Big Ten Conference, to "evaluate the events."

"The initial student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed," Tucker said.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel spoke alongside coach Jim Harbaugh after the game and called in the incident "unacceptable." Manuel and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren spoke to police immediately after it occurred.

RELATED Fantasy football: Bengals' Higgins, Boyd upgraded to WR1, WR2 amid Chase absence

"Two of our players were assaulted," Harbaugh said. "It was pretty bad. I'm going to let our athletic director address it with the authorities."

Harbaugh said one player sustained a possiblel broken nose during the incident.

"This is not how we should interact after a game," Manuel said. "This is not the way another team should grab a player and do what they did. It's completely and utterly unacceptable.

"We will let the Big Ten and law enforcement handle it, but this is not what a rivalry should be about and not how it should be remembered."

Michigan (8-0), the No. 4 team in the coaches poll, will face Rutgers (4-4) at 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. Michigan State (3-5) will face No. 13 Illinois (7-1) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.

Advertisement

Read More

Vince Dooley, legendary Georgia football coach, dies at 90

Latest Headlines

As horse racing awaits the Breeders' Cup, the '23 Kentucky Derby also on the agenda
Sports News // 1 hour ago
As horse racing awaits the Breeders' Cup, the '23 Kentucky Derby also on the agenda
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Next weekend's Breeders' Cup races all but eclipsed this weekend's racing -- a shame, as some potential candidates for the 2023 Kentucky Derby were on display.
49ers' Christian McCaffrey matches LaDainian Tomlinson feat with TD trio vs. Rams
NFL // 2 hours ago
49ers' Christian McCaffrey matches LaDainian Tomlinson feat with TD trio vs. Rams
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Star running back Christian McCaffrey became the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to throw for, run for and catch a touchdown in the same game with a touchdown trio in the San Francisco 49ers' Week 8 win.
Allen, Bills hand Packers fourth-straight loss
NFL // 2 hours ago
Allen, Bills hand Packers fourth-straight loss
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Josh Allen thew two touchdown tosses and the Buffalo Bills held off Aaron Rodgers in the second half to hand the Green Bay Packers their fourth-consecutive loss.
LIV Golf: Johnson's 4Aces claim Team Championship in Miami
Sports News // 3 hours ago
LIV Golf: Johnson's 4Aces claim Team Championship in Miami
MIAMI, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez lead 4Aces shot a combined 7-under to win the LIV Golf Team Championship on Sunday at Trump National Doral in Miami. They claimed a $16 million first-place prize.
World Series: Valdez pitches Astros past Phillies in Game 2
MLB // 1 day ago
World Series: Valdez pitches Astros past Phillies in Game 2
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Framber Valdez allowed just four hits and one run over 6 1/3 innings to carry the Houston Astros past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday in Houston. The series is now tied 1-1.
NBA denounces hate speech amid Kyrie Irving 'antisemitism' controversy
NBA // 1 day ago
NBA denounces hate speech amid Kyrie Irving 'antisemitism' controversy
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The NBA released a statement Saturday denouncing hate speech after Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets appeared to promote a film that has been described as antisemitic.
Vince Dooley, legendary Georgia football coach, dies at 90
Sports News // 1 day ago
Vince Dooley, legendary Georgia football coach, dies at 90
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Legendary University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley died Friday, school officials announced. He was 90.
World Series: Realmuto, Phillies rally for Game 1 win vs. Astros
MLB // 2 days ago
World Series: Realmuto, Phillies rally for Game 1 win vs. Astros
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Veteran catcher J.T. Realmuto hit an opposite-field, 346-foot home run to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-5 comeback victory over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday in Houston.
LIV Golf Miami: Smith, Poulter help clinch Team Championship semifinal spots
Sports News // 2 days ago
LIV Golf Miami: Smith, Poulter help clinch Team Championship semifinal spots
MIAMI, Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Cameron Smith beat Phil Mickelson and Harold Varner III edged Brooks Koepka in two of several intriguing matches in the quarterfinals of the LIV Golf Team Championship on Friday at Trump National Doral in Miami.
Buccaneers Pro Bowl LB Shaquil Barrett tears ACL, out for season
NFL // 2 days ago
Buccaneers Pro Bowl LB Shaquil Barrett tears ACL, out for season
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett sustained a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the 2022 season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World Series: Valdez pitches Astros past Phillies in Game 2
World Series: Valdez pitches Astros past Phillies in Game 2
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 8
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 8
Fantasy football: Bengals' Higgins, Boyd upgraded to WR1, WR2 amid Chase absence
Fantasy football: Bengals' Higgins, Boyd upgraded to WR1, WR2 amid Chase absence
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 8
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 8
Allen, Bills hand Packers fourth-straight loss
Allen, Bills hand Packers fourth-straight loss
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement