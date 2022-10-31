LIV Golf: Johnson's 4Aces claim Team Championship in Miami

1/6

Dustin Johnson tees off in the final round at the LIV Golf Team Championship on Sunday at Trump National Doral in Miami. Photo by Thom Baur/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez lead 4Aces shot a combined 7-under to win the LIV Golf Team Championship on Sunday at Trump National Doral in Miami. They claimed a $16 million first-place prize. Johnson, Reed and Perez each carded 2-under 70s in the tournament's final round, which featured individual rounds with each player's score going toward their team's final total. Advertisement

4Aces, Smash and Punch played tight early on before 4Aces and Punch broke away from the pack. Cameron Smith shot a 7-under 65 for second-place Punch, which finished one stroke back of 4Aces.

Johnson, who also claimed the individual title, pocketed more than $35 million in the inaugural season for the Saudi-financed LIV Golf series.

"It's pretty good," Johnson said at a news conference. "I feel like it should have been a lot better, but I'm pretty happy with what ended up happening, obviously winning the team championship. That's what we came here for.

"Personally, my season, you add up the numbers and it was great, but I played good -- I didn't play my best, so it always could be better, but that's golf."

Matt Jones (-2), Wade Ormsby (+1) and Marc Leishman (+2) teamed up with Smith for a 6-under cumulative score. Punch was awarded an $8 million prize, which will be split four ways.

"We got close there in the end, and all the boys showed some pretty big you-know-what there at the end holing some putts," Smith said. "It was really cool to see, and what better way to finish out a season than that."

Third-place Smash, led by Jason Kokrak's 4-under, took home a $6 million prize. Brooks Koepka (+2), Chase Koepka (+3) and Peter Uihlein (+3) teamed up with Kokrak to shoot 4-over on the final day.

Stinger finished last at 10-over. Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel paced Stinger and shot 1-under on their final 18 holes. Hennie Du Plessis and Branden Grace struggled, with respective scores of 4-over and 8-over for Stinger. Stinger claimed a $4 million prize for the fourth-place finish.

The 2023 LIV Golf season, which will feature 14 events, is expected to start in February.