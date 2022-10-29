Vince Dooley, legendary Georgia football coach, dies at 90

1/2

Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley, who died Friday at age 90, is shown after a Nov. 26, 1966, victory over Georgia Tech at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. File Photo courtesy the University of Georgia

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Legendary University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley died Friday, school officials announced. He was 90. Dooley died peacefully at his home in the presence of his wife and their four children on Friday afternoon, the university said in a statement. Advertisement

Dooley was briefly hospitalized Oct. 8 with what was called a mild case of COVID-19. He was released two days later and returned home. He had been receiving hospice care for the past several days.

"I join the entire Bulldog Nation in expressing our sadness over the loss of our legendary and treasured athletic leader and dear friend," UGA President Jere Morehead said. "He will be missed by all who had the opportunity to know and learn from him. We extend our deepest sympathy to Barbara and all members of the Dooley family."

Dooley coached the Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988 and served as athletic director from 1979 to 2004. Over 25 years, Dooley won 201 games and the 1980 National Championship.

Named SEC Coach of the Year seven times and NCAA District Coach of the Year on six occasions, he was inducted into the National College Football Hall of Fame in 1994.

In high school Dooley was actually considered a better basketball player than football player. However, a knee injury derailed his basketball career, and almost his football career too. Dooley played quarterback for Auburn in college and started out as an assistant coach with the Tigers.

He was 31 when he was named Georgia's football coach in December 1963.

Dooley's reign at Georgia was not devoid of controversy, however, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The football program was nearly derailed in the mid-1980s after Jan Kemp, a developmental studies teacher, sued UGA for wrongful termination. She claimed was fired because she spoke out against the athletic association for admitting athletes -- football players in particular -- incapable of doing college work and used the developmental studies program to maintain their eligibility.

"We made some mistakes but we learned from them and became better as a result," Dooley said many times.