Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Oct. 28, 2022 / 5:53 PM

LIV Golf Miami: Smith, Poulter help clinch Team Championship semifinal spots

By Alex Butler
1/5
Cameron Smith hits out of sand trap at the LIV Golf Team Championship on Friday at Trump National Doral in Miami. Photo by Thom Baur/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5479b16a2f183c96ad7b4df559d33d71/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Cameron Smith hits out of sand trap at the LIV Golf Team Championship on Friday at Trump National Doral in Miami. Photo by Thom Baur/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Cameron Smith beat Phil Mickelson and Harold Varner III edged Brooks Koepka in two of several intriguing matches in the quarterfinals of the LIV Golf Team Championship on Friday at Trump National Doral in Miami.

Thirty-two golfers were in action at the Blue Monster course. The finale of the Saudi-funded series' inaugural season will run through Sunday. The winning team will earn $16 million, which will be split four ways.

Advertisement

Friday's round began with a simultaneous start on the tees, with eight teams facing off in four head-to-head matchups. Each of those matchups included three matches: two singles matches and an alternate-shot foursomes match.

The 16 players on the four teams eliminated Friday still took home $250,000 apiece. The four teams that advanced will face the Top 4 seeds, who received first-round byes, in the semifinals.

Advertisement

"It was a good match," Smith, the No. 3 golfer in the world, said of his match with Mickelson. "I think Phil maybe had some gamesmanship in there.

"He seemed to take forever today. That was a bit painful. ... But I was able to get the job done on the last hole."

Smith sank a clutch birdie putt to help Punch become the third team to advance to the semifinals. He beat Mickelson by one stroke in their singles match for his team's decisive second point.

Matthew Wolff gave the No. 8 Hy Flyers a point with a singles win over Punch's Marc Leishman. Punch's Matt Jones and Wade Ormsby teamed up to beat Bernd Wiesberger and Cameron Tringale in foursomes.

Smith then edged Mickelson to secure No. 11 seed Punch's spot in the semifinals.

RELATED LIV in talks for golf broadcasts, calls FS1 deal reports 'incomplete and inaccurate'

Captain Ian Poulter and the No. 6 seed Majesticks won their first head-to-head matchup 3-0 over No. 9 Ironheads to become the first team to advance to the semifinals.

Advertisement

Poulter and Lee Westwood beat Kevin Na and Sihwan Kim in respective singles matches to claim two points for Majesticks. Sam Horsfield and Henrick Stenson earned another point with a win over Sadom Kaewkanjana and Phachara Khongwatmai in foursomes.

Smash, captained by Koepka, was the second team to advance. Varner edged Koepka in their singles match, but Koepka's teammate Peter Uihlein beat 12th-seeded Niblicks' James Piot in the other singles duel.

Chase Koepka and Jason Kokrak helped No. 5 Smash earn another point with a foursomes win over Turk Petit and Hudson Swafford.

No. 10 Cleeks beat No. 7 Torque for the final semifinal spot. Torque captain Joquinn Niemann beat Shergo Al Kurdi in a singles match. Cleeks' Lauri Canter edged Jediah Morgan in the other singles match, which tied the score.

Graeme McDowell and Richard Bland then teamed up to clinch Cleeks' second point with a foursomes win over Scott Vincent and Adrian Otaegui.

Captain Dustin Johnson -- who claimed LIV Golf's individual title and its $18 million prize-- also helped his 4 Aces team earn a first-round bye.

Advertisement

He chose Cleeks as 4 Aces' semifinals opponent.

"All the teams are great and any team could win," Johnson said. "I felt like this was our best option."

Captain Bryson DeChambeau opted for his second-seeded Crushers to face Stinger in the semifinals.

Captain Sergio Garcia and the third-seeded Fireballs opted to take on Punch in the semifinals.

Koepka and Smash will meet Majesticks on Saturday in Miami.

Saturday's format will mirror that of the quarterfinals. Four teams will advance to Sunday's final round.

The four teams eliminated Saturday each will take home $3 million.

The semifinals will start at 12:15 p.m. EDT and air on LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook. The final round will start at the same time Friday and air on the same platforms.

The second-place team will win $8 million. The third- and fourth-place teams will receive $6 million and $4 million, respectively.

Read More

9/11 victims call for dialogue with Saudi-funded LIV Golf Dustin Johnson clinches LIV Golf season title, $18 million prize

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers Pro Bowl LB Shaquil Barrett tears ACL, out for season
NFL // 3 hours ago
Buccaneers Pro Bowl LB Shaquil Barrett tears ACL, out for season
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett sustained a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the 2022 season.
Arsenal's Pablo Mari says he feels lucky after stabbing in Italy
Soccer // 3 hours ago
Arsenal's Pablo Mari says he feels lucky after stabbing in Italy
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Arsenal soccer star Pablo Mari said he feels fortunate while recovering from surgery after being injured in a stabbing attack that left one person dead and five more injured.
Fantasy football: Bengals' Higgins, Boyd upgraded to WR1, WR2 amid Chase absence
NFL // 6 hours ago
Fantasy football: Bengals' Higgins, Boyd upgraded to WR1, WR2 amid Chase absence
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Fantasy football players with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd stock should get increased production from the wide receivers amid Ja'Marr Chase's injury absence, according to UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler.
Stage set for Breeders' Cup with Flightline seeking place among best ever
Sports News // 7 hours ago
Stage set for Breeders' Cup with Flightline seeking place among best ever
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The stage is set for the Breeders' Cup World Championships Nov. 4 to 5 at Keeneland, with Flightline bidding to gain a spot among the best horses ever as the favorite in the climactic $6 million Classic.
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 8
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Dalvin Cook is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 8 of the fantasy football season. Saquon Barkley leads his Top 30 weekly rankings for the position.
Fantasy football: Brown, Moore among must-start wide receivers for Week 8
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Brown, Moore among must-start wide receivers for Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A.J. Brown and D.J. Moore are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 8 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic uses 'fun' to propel 41-point triple-double, win over Nets
NBA // 9 hours ago
Mavericks' Luka Doncic uses 'fun' to propel 41-point triple-double, win over Nets
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic performed a 41-point, 14-assist, 11-rebound triple-double to help the Dallas Mavericks overcome terrific efforts from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and beat the Brooklyn Nets to move to 2-2 on the season.
Lamar Jackson, Ravens edge Tom Brady's Buccaneers
NFL // 10 hours ago
Lamar Jackson, Ravens edge Tom Brady's Buccaneers
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Star quarterback Lamar Jackson got off to a slow start, but heated up in the second half to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and launch Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.
World Series: Underdog Phillies hope to stay hot vs. perfect Astros
MLB // 14 hours ago
World Series: Underdog Phillies hope to stay hot vs. perfect Astros
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A historic underdog and a top-seeded, perennial contender will face off when the No. 6-seeded Philadelphia Phillies meet the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, which will start Friday and could run through Nov. 5.
Chiefs agree to trade for Giants WR Kadarius Toney
NFL // 1 day ago
Chiefs agree to trade for Giants WR Kadarius Toney
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The New York Giants agreed to trade wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for two selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, a league source told UPI on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 8
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 8
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 8
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 8
Fantasy football: Brown, Moore among must-start wide receivers for Week 8
Fantasy football: Brown, Moore among must-start wide receivers for Week 8
Mavericks' Luka Doncic uses 'fun' to propel 41-point triple-double, win over Nets
Mavericks' Luka Doncic uses 'fun' to propel 41-point triple-double, win over Nets
Lamar Jackson, Ravens edge Tom Brady's Buccaneers
Lamar Jackson, Ravens edge Tom Brady's Buccaneers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement