Simona Halep suspended from tennis after testing positive for banned substance

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Simona Halep, one of the biggest stars in women's tennis, was provisionally suspended from tennis Friday after testing positive for a performance enhancing drug. The 31-year-old Romanian tested positive for Roxadustat, a banned substance listed in the 2022 World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List. She was informed of the violation Oct. 7. Advertisement

Halep, the ninth-ranked player in the world, denied knowingly taking the substance. She said on Twitter that news of the violation was "the biggest shock of my life."

"Throughout my whole career, the idea of cheating never even crossed my mind once, as it is totally against all the values I have been educated with. Facing such an unfair situation, I feel completely confused and betrayed," Halep said.

According to the United States Anti-Doping Agency, Roxadustat is a class of drug called HIF-stabilizing agents.

"Athletes can use these products to increase their red blood cell count, which is a very effective doping technique that increases the delivery of oxygen to working muscles to increase endurance performance," the doping agency said on its website.

Halep will be ineligible to compete in or attend any tennis events organized by the governing bodies of the sport while suspended.

She won her first grand slam at the French Open in 2018 and won her second at Wimbledon in 2019.

Despite almost retiring last year, she came back in 2022 after working with Serena Williams' coach. She lost in the first round of the U.S. Open in August.