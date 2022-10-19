Cheering Tehran crowd greets Iranian rock climber who competed without hijab

Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi returned to Tehran Wednesday greeted by a cheering crowd at the airport. She had competed in an event in South Korea without wearing the Islamic Republic's mandatory hijab, a head covering for women. Rekabi has described her not wearing a hijab as an unintentional act as she was in rush to prepare for competition, and apologized for that. Photo courtesy of Iran state TV (IRIB)/EPA-EFE

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi, who competed in an event without wearing the Islamic Republic's mandatory head covering, came home to cheering crowds in Iran Wednesday. Rekabi was greeted at an airport in Tehran by cheering crowds chanting "Elnaz is a heroine." Advertisement

In Tehran, she repeated what she said in an Instagram post about why she wasn't wearing the hijab at the IFSC Asian Championships event in South Korea.

Talking to reporters at the airport in a video broadcast by Iranian state-run IRNA, Rekabi said, "I was busy putting on my shoes and gear when I was called to compete and I forgot to put on the hijab I had with me."

Rekabi returned as Iran continues to be rocked by protests over the "morality police" treatment of women, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amin taken into custody for not covering her hair.

NBC News videos posted to social media showed a crowd Wednesday clapping and chanting at the Imam Khomenei International Airport and reacting again as a white van drives past.

Rekabi was wearing a baseball cap and a hood, covering her hair.