Breeders' Cup races close to set after flurry of weekend horse racing action

Cave Rock wins the Awesome Again Stakes at Santa Anita, on to the Breeders' Cup. Benoit Photo, courtesy of Santa Anita

The final weekend of prep races for the Breeders' Cup World Championships produced some impressive efforts and identified some likely favorites for the big weekend just a month down the road. War Like Goddess earned a spot against male rivals in the Turf. Going to Vegas is going to Kentucky for the Filly & Mare Turf. In Italian and 3-year-old Annapolis should be among the favorites for the Mile on the grass. Advertisement

Golden Pal looks golden for a repeat win in the Turf Sprint. Malathaat and 3-year-old Nest are sitting on favorite's roles in the Distaff. Cave Rock and Forte loom large in the Juvenile.

It was a good weekend to be Todd Pletcher, Chad Brown or Bob Baffert.

There's lots more, both from official "Win and You're In" races and others that may as well have been. Read on.

On the international front, we have a little late-season action from England. And Zac Purton rode seven winners on a 10-race card Sunday at Sha Tin Racecourse in Hong Kong.

Turf

War Like Goddess had no trouble taking on male rivals in Saturday's $500,000 Grade I Joe Hirsch Turf Classic at Aqueduct.

The 5-year-old English Channel mare stalked the pace made by Bye Bye Melvin, blew by that rival in the lane and easily drew off to win by 2 3/4 lengths as the odds-on favorite.

The Bill Mott trainee finished third in last year's Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf and has won nine of her 12 starts, missing a top-three finish only once.

Asked if War Like Goddess might continue to run against males in the Breeders' Cup Turf, Mott said, "There's good horses and she could get outrun. But I think she deserves an opportunity, for sure.

"I don't think we're out of line whatsoever. We're a long ways from the winner's circle, but I think she deserves her opportunity."

King Cause got the lead early in Sunday's $150,000 Grade III Knickerbocker at Aqueduct and never surrendered it, winning by 2 lengths at the end of 1 1/8 miles. Pixelate was second, a nose in front of Safe Conduct.

King Cause, a 7-year-old Creative Cause gelding, was sent off at odds of 15-1 after finishing second in a Kentucky Downs allowance heat in his previous start.

Filly & Mare Turf

It looks like Going to Vegas is going to Keeneland after a front-running victory in Saturday's $300,000 Grade I Rodeo Drive Stakes at Santa Anita, a "Win and You're In" for the Maker's Mark Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf.

The 5-year-old Goldencents mare turned back a challenge from Neige Blanche midway through the 1 1/4 miles and kicked home smartly to win by 1 1/4 lengths from Family Way. Bellamore was third, and the favorite, Fluffy Socks, finished fourth.

"This was our plan all along to focus on this race to bring us to the Breeders' Cup and we got the job done," winning trainer Phil D'Amato said.

Rougir overcame some traffic issues turning for home and rallied smartly outside rivals to win Saturday's $750,000 (Canadian) Grade I E.P. Taylor Stakes at Woodbine by a neck.

Queen's Plate winner Moira, making her first start against older horses, finished second with an inside move, but was disqualified to eighth because the move badly cut off a rival.

Rougir, a French-bred filly from Chad Brown's bottomless barn, won for only the second time in six North American starts.

Turf Mile

Annapolis got the jump on a quality field of 10 rivals in Saturday's $1 million Grade I Turf Mile at Keeneland, a "Win and You're In" for the FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile.

The 3-year-old War Front colt stalked the pace and went to the lead when asked with a bit less than a furlong to run.

Ivar, Irish invader Order of Australia, Set Piece and Casa Creed all gave chase from well back in the field but could only finish second through fifth in that order. The favorite, Santin, was never involved and finished ninth.

Annapolis, trained by Todd Pletcher, collected his fifth win to go with two seconds from seven starts.

He finished second in the Saratoga Derby Invitational at 1 3/16 miles this summer and looks like a viable candidate for either of big turf events on Breeders' Cup weekend. "He's very tactical," winning rider Irad Ortiz Jr. said. "He can do anything."

Several of the others likely will go on to the Breeders' Cup Mile.

In Italian was quick to take the lead in Saturday's $750,000 Grade I First Lady for fillies and mares at Keeneland, showed the way and held on stoutly through the stretch to win by 1 length. The favorite, Regal Glory, settled for second, giving trainer Chad Brown yet another 1-2 finish in a top-level turf event.

In Italian, a 4-year-old Dubawi filly, has not missed a top-three finish in eight lifetime starts, and won the Grade I Diana at Saratoga in her previous start.

Brown said he had wanted to give In Italian a race between the Diana and the First Lady, but owner Peter Brant "wanted a fresh horse for the Breeders' Cup, and that decision proved right. She overcame the layoff today and got the good prep she needed going forward."

Turf Sprint

Golden Pal did what Golden Pal does best in Saturday's $350,000 Grade II Woodford Stakes at Keeneland: go right to the front and play "catch me if you can."

As has been the case in all four of his starts on the Keeneland grass, they couldn't, as the 4-year-old Uncle Mo colt cruised home first by 1 1/2 lengths, unchallenged.

The race wasn't an official qualifier for the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, but it certainly was in the mind of winning trainer Wesley Ward, who is headquartered at Keeneland.

"We're real excited now to get on to the Breeders' Cup," he said. "We got our prep into him here on his home track at Keeneland and 28 days from now, we'll be ready to roll."

Cazadero came running from the back of the eight-horse field in Saturday's $250,000 (Canadian) Grade II Nearctic Stakes at Woodbine and easily outfinished the odds-on favorite, Kentucky invader Bound for Nowhere, winning by 2 1/4 lengths. Silent Poet was a head back of that one in third.

Cazadero, a 4-year-old Street Sense gelding trained at Saratoga by Brendan Walsh, got his first graded stakes win since taking the Grade III Bashford Manor at Churchill Downs in August 2020.

Distaff

It was all Malathaat in Sunday's $600,000 Grade I Juddmonte Spinster at Keeneland, a "Win and You're In" for the Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff.

The 4-year-old Curlin filly waited patiently off the pace for jockey John Velazquez, swept to the lead entering the stretch and was an easy 5 1/4 lengths ahead of her closest rival at the finish. Army Wife was second, Played Hard third and Letruska beat only Princess of Cairo.

Malathaat, the 2021 Kentucky Oaks winner, finished third in last year's Distaff and rides a two-race win streak into this year's edition.

"She seems to love the track here," winning trainer Todd Pletcher said. "She's three for three here now, so that's always encouraging -- to know one handles the surface well."

Sunday's $250,000 Grade II Beldame at Aqueduct was a "Nest Fest" as Nest, already a three-time Grade I winner, kicked away from four overmatched rival through the stretch run to win by 9 3/4 lengths.

It was the third straight win for the Curlin filly since she finished second in the Kentucky Oaks and then second again in the Belmont Stakes, and teed her up as one of the favorites for the Breeders' Cup Distaff at Keeneland, where she won the Grade I Ashland in April.

Nest's co-owner, Mike Repole, said the Beldame was a perfect slot for the filly. "We didn't want to give her 11 weeks off, so we needed to find the right spot and get her a good start where she would have to assert herself but save something for four weeks from now, and I think we found a perfect spot," Repole said.

Classic

Who's the Star rallied from last of eight to win Saturday's $180,000 (Canadian) Grade III Durham Cup at Woodbine by 1/2 length from Artie's Storm.

A 4-year-old Tonalist gelding, Who's the Star rebounded from an eighth-place finish in the Grade II Kentucky Turf Cup at Kentucky Downs in his previous start.

Sprint

Friday's $350,000 Grade II Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix Stakes at Keeneland turned into a long shot festival as Manny Wah, at 17-1 odds, got through on the rail to win by a neck over 19-1 shot Long Range Toddy. Top Gunner was third, also at double digit odds. T

he race was a "Win and You're In" for the Qatar Racing Breeders' Cup Sprint, and Manny Wah's connections sounded the right notes about that. "That's kind of what we're all in this for, when you get to these big races," trainer Wayne Catalano said. "That's what we do."

Elite Power disputed the early lead in Saturday's $250,000 Vosburgh at Aqueduct, a "Win and You're In" for the Qatar Racing Breeders' Cup Sprint, took the front on the turn and romped home for a daylight win, well wrapped up by jockey Jose Lezcano. Eastern Bay was second with Drafted third.

Elite Power, a 4-year-old Curlin colt trained by Bill Mott for Juddmonte, won for the fourth straight time while making his stakes debut in the Grade II event.

Filly & Mare Sprint



Slammed certainly slammed her seven rivals in Saturday's $350,000 Grade II Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes at Keeneland.

The 4-year-old filly, a daughter of Marking, worked quickly to the lead and blasted off through the stretch to win by 6 1/2 lengths, with Florent Geroux up for trainer Todd Fincher.

Originally raced in New Mexico, Slammed came to Keeneland off a second-place finish in the Grade III Rancho Bernardo Handicap at Del Mar. Although the race was a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint, Slammed is not nominated for the program.

Juvenile

Forte came from off the pace to challenge favorite Loggins in the stretch run of Saturday's $600,000 Grade I Claiborne Breeders' Futurity at Keeneland and prevailed by a neck after a bit of a struggle.

The rest of the 14-horse field was well behind the first two at the finish. Florent Geroux, who rode Loggins, lodged a claim of foul against the winner, ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., but the stewards declined to intervene.

The Breeders' Futurity was a "Win and You're In" for the FanDuel Breeders' Cup Juvenile, and Ortiz might hope Forte learned something going into that big race, saying the colt "started acting a little green and laying in a little bit" through the stretch.

"The whole time, I had to hold him and, that horse inside of me, take care of him at the same time as I win the race," he said.

Trainer Baffert saddled four of the eight starters in Saturday's $300,000 Grade I American Pharoah Stakes at Santa Anita, a "Win and You're In" for the FanDuel Breeders' Cup Juvenile, and they finished 1-2-3-4 with the odds-on favorite, Cave Rock, leading the way.

Not only that, but the fifth-place horse was 12 1/4 lengths behind Baffert's fourth runner and 24 1/4 lengths in back of the winner.

Cave Rock, an Arrogate colt, scored by 5 1/4 lengths over National Treasure, remaining undefeated and likely cementing the favorite's role in the Juvenile.

"I can't remember running one, two, three, four ever," Baffert said. "Right now, he's [Cave Rock's] what you need. He's something that is right now and something that will be in for the next 30 days."

Juvenile Turf

Andthewinneris was, in fact, the winner of Sunday's $350,000 Grade II Castle & Key Bourbon Stakes at Keeneland, a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf.

The Oscar Performance colt, with Flavien Prat up for trainer Wayne Catalano, came widest of all into the stretch and hit overdrive, rolling by most of the field en route to a 2 3/4-length victory -- the second of his four-race career.

Packs a Wahlop, the even-money favorite, found his best stride late to win Sunday's $200,000 Grade III Zuma Beach at Santa Anita at 1 mile on the green course. Castleknock made the early going and held on for second.

Packs a Wahlop, a Creative Cause colt, won his third straight.

Juvenile Fillies

Wonder Wheel led all the way in Friday's $500,000 Grade I Darley Alcibiades Stakes at Keeneland, a "Win and You're In" for the NetJets Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies, and just did hold off the late-running Chop Chop to win by a nose.

An Into Mischief filly, Wonder Wheel now is 3-for-4 with a second in the Grade I Spinaway at Saratoga behind long shot Leave No Trace her only loss.

Mark Casse, who trained his fifth Alcibiades winner, said Wonder Wheel "is as good as any of them" and will stay at Keeneland for the big race.

And Tell Me Nolies overcame a stumbling start and rallied for a 3/4-length victory over long shot Uncontrollable in Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Chandelier Stakes at Santa Anita, a "Win and You're In" for the NetJets Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies.

The favorite, Justique, started last of seven and could only claim show money after that.

And Tell Me Nolies, an Arrogate filly trained by Peter Miller, won her third straight race, also including the Grade I Del Mar Debutante.

Juvenile Fillies Turf

Delight led from gate to wire in Friday's $350,000 Grade II JPMorgan Chase Jessamine Stakes at Keeneland, a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, winning by 5 lengths and looking around for competition.

Knockyoursocksoff missed the break badly, but came with a bold late run to finish second, a neck in front of Bling.

Delight, a Mendelssohn filly, made it two straight wins. Trainer Jonathan Thomas said Delight will stay at Keeneland to prep for the Breeders' Cup. Knockyoursocksoff's trainer, Chris Block, said, "We will consider a Breeders' Cup but not sure at this point."

American Apple, at odds of 47-1, stuck her neck in front of Redlined at the finish of Saturday's $150,000 Grade III Matron at Aqueduct, showing the New Yorkers the value of a victory at Kentucky Downs. The favorite, Danse Macabre, finished third, another 1 1/2 lengths back.

American Apple, an American Pharoah filly, celebrated back-to-back wins.

Comanche Country, the odds-on favorite, outfinished Sell the Dream by 1/2 length to win Sunday's $200,000 Grade III Surfer Girl at Santa Anita, going 1 mile on the turf. After starting her career in Ireland, she now has three U.S. victories, also including the Del Mar Juvenile Fillies Turf.

Juvenile Turf Sprint

Private Creed worked by the early leaders in the final sixteenth in Sunday's aptly named $250,000 Indian Summer Stakes at Keeneland, a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint, and won by 3/4 length over late-running Mo Stash.

A Jimmy Creed colt trained by Steve Asmussen, Private Creed won for the third time from four starts. In his previous outing, he won the $500,000 Juvenile Sprint at Kentucky Downs.

Nagirroc survived a five-way scramble to the wire in Sunday's $150,000 Grade III Futurity at Aqueduct, a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint.

The camera found the Lea colt a neck in front of the favorite, Gaslight Dancer, with Vacation Dance, Inflation Nation and Dunedin all within a length of the winner. Nagirroc improved to two wins from three starts.

Firing Bullets overcame some traffic problems and was just along in the final strides to win Saturday's $150,000 (Canadian) Woodbine Cares Stakes for 2-year-old fillies by a nose over Fearless Angel and another neck from the favorite, No Kay Never.

Bushido dominated Saturday's $150,000 (Canadian) Ontario Racing Stakes at Woodbine, racing unchallenged on the lead en route to a 2 3/4-lengths victory.

Around the world, around the clock

England

Commissioning, with Robert Havlin subbing for the suspended Frankie Dettori, asserted herself in the final furlong to win Friday's Group 1 Fillies Mile at Newmarket by 1 length over Novakai.

Bright Diamond was a distant third as Commissioning, a Kingman filly, remains undefeated after three starts and improved her standing in the early wagering for the 2023 Guineas.

It was the first win for Havlin, who is a mainstay of trainers John and Thady Gosden's yard.

On Saturday, Chaldean was a bit slow to get going in the Group 1 Darley Dewhurst at Newmarket, but under urging by Frankie Dettori, found his best stride late and got up to win by a head over Royal Scotsman. Nostrum was another 2 1/4 lengths back in third. Chaldean and Nostrum both run for Juddmonte.

The winner is trained by Andrew Balding, Nostrum by Sir Michael Stoute. Chaldean now has four wins on the trot after finishing fifth on debut. "He's a proper Guineas horse and they can dream now for next year," Dettori said.

Also Saturday, Silver Knott won the Emirates Autumn Stakes at Newmarket in a tight finish over previously undefeated Epictetus, rebounding from a disappointing effort in the Champagne Stakes on soft turf at Doncaster in his latest.

Trainer Charlie Appleby said the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf now is a consideration for the Lope De Vega colt.

Hong Kong

Zac Purton booted home a career-high seven winners from 10 races Sunday at Sha Tin Racecourse, padding his already formidable lead in the jockey standings.

Making the most of the absence of chief rival Joao Moreira, Purton has 21 victories after nine race meetings in the first nine meetings of the season - more than double the score of his nearest rival, Vincent Ho.

"It was nice, all the horses ran well," Purton said. "I had a couple there that let me down a little bit but you can't be too picky. It's been a good day. Seven wins is good."