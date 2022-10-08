Advertisement
Oct. 8, 2022 / 3:28 PM

Nike the latest sponsor to cut ties with Hockey Canada over sex assault claims

By Simon Druker
Nike is the latest major corporate sponsor to pull its support from Hockey Canada as the organization faced a broadening scandal related to its handling of past sexual assault claims. File Photo by Jágrmeister/Wikimedia Commons
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Nike is the latest corporate sponsor to pull its support from Hockey Canada as the governing body faced a broadening scandal related to its handling of past sexual assault claims.

"Nike believes sport should create a safe, supportive environment for all athletes," the sports apparel maker said in a statement issued Friday to Canadian broadcaster TSN.

"We're deeply concerned by the ongoing reports around Hockey Canada. We believe significant and substantive action is required to support athletes and transform hockey for future generations," the company said.

Other corporate sponsors including Scotiabank, Telus Communications, Tim Hortons and Canadian Tire have already suspended or ended their sponsorship of the governing body.

Imperial Oil also said it will not support Hockey Canada's men's programs through its Esso brand. Imperial Oil is majority-owned by ExxonMobil.

The four biggest sponsors contribute around $2 million annually to Hockey Canada, TSN reported.

The country's provincial hockey associations have also started suspending their annual payments to Hockey Canada, which typically come from registration fees paid by parents when signing their kids up to play each year.

Hockey N.L., the governing body hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador, became the most recent one to follow suit when it suspended payments on Saturday, following similar moves by New Brunswick, Ontario and Quebec.

Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation are the two biggest financial contributors among the provincial bodies.

In June, the federal government froze its annual $5.7 million in funding to the organization, which accounts for around 6% of its budget.

"I can't understand how Hockey Canada refuses to accept the reality that they no longer have the trust of parents and Canadians," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Wednesday.

The loss of funding could jeopardize the World Junior Hockey Championships, which generates major television ratings. This season's annual competition, held by the International Ice Hockey Federation, is scheduled to take place in Halifax and Moncton, Nova Scotia, from late December until early January.

Trouble began during the summer when it was reported that Hockey Canada had reached an out-of-court financial settlement with a woman who claimed she was the victim of a group sexual assault at an event held by the organization in London, Ontario, in 2018.

It was later discovered the organization paid the settlement using a discretionary fund specifically meant to handle sexual assault accusations, which was generated through player registration fees.

Last week, it was reported Hockey Canada used player fees to build a second fund to pay financial settlements of sexual assault claims.

Police have since re-opened a criminal probe into the 2018 allegations.

Another accusation involving an alleged group sexual assault in 2003 was reported a few weeks after the 2018 allegations came to light.

The organization has been grilled during government hearings, with its CEO stepping down and continues to face an independent investigation conducted by an outside law firm.

So far, a parliamentary committee has found Hockey Canada has paid out nearly $6.5 million to 21 complainants since 1989.

