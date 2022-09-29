Trending
Sept. 29, 2022 / 8:32 AM

LIV in talks for golf broadcasts, calls FS1 deal reports 'incomplete and inaccurate'

By Alex Butler
Dustin Johnson walks the course during LIV Golf Bedminster on July 31 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/434f48a6b9e147d2905275a1827f2b5a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dustin Johnson walks the course during LIV Golf Bedminster on July 31 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- LIV Golf is in "active discussions with several companies" for broadcasts of the golf league and called recent reports about an alleged deal to pay for air time on Fox Sports 1 "incomplete and inaccurate."

The controversial, Saudi-backed golf series released the statement Wednesday after Golfweek reported Tuesday that it was "nearing a deal" to "purchase air time" on FS1.

"Recent reports about media rights have been incomplete and inaccurate," LIV Golf said. "LIV Golf has exceeded expectations and remains ahead of schedule across numerous fronts, including broadcast rights.

"As we have stated previously, LIV Golf is just beginning its process and is in active discussions with several companies about broadcasting the LIV Golf League. We caution that no one should draw any conclusions about potential media rights given that we are still in the middle of negotiations with several outlets."

RELATED LIV Golf Chicago champ Cameron Smith wanted to 'prove' he is 'still a great player'

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman told ESPN radio earlier this month that the series was "talking to four different networks."

LIV Golf tournament play started with LIV Golf London on June 11 in Hemel Hempstead, England. The series has since grown in popularity, with many top golfers fleeing from the PGA Tour -- despite resulting suspensions -- due to its more lucrative prize purses and schedule flexibility.

The 2022 LIV Golf schedule will continue with LIV Golf Bangkok from Oct. 7 to 9 at Stonehill in Pathum Thani, Thailand. LIV Golf Jeddah will then run from Oct. 14 to 16 at Royal Greens Golf Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. The season will end with the championship, LIV Golf Miami, set for Oct. 28 to 30 at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami.

RELATED Mayor Adams' admin approves permit for Saudi-tied tournament at Trump's NYC golf course

LIV Golf announced earlier this year that it will expand to 14 tournaments in 2023. The series currently airs on YouTube, Facebook and LIVGolf.com. LIV Golf also has a global broadcast deal with digital sports media company DAZN, among others outside the United States.

Henrik Stenson wins LIV Golf Bedminster invitational

Swedish Golfer Henrik Stenson (C) raises the trophy on the podium after winning the individual competition at the LIV Golf invitational at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on July 31. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

RELATED LIV Golf's Patrick Reed files $750M defamation suit against Golf Channel, commentator

