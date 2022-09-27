Trending
Sept. 27, 2022 / 4:08 PM

Hurricane causes shuffling of college, professional sports schedules

By Alex Butler
1/2
Florida was scheduled to host Eastern Washington on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, but that game was moved to Sunday on the Gainesville, Fla., campus due to Hurricane Ian. Photo by Gatorfan252525/Wikimedia Commons
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Several college football games were relocated and/or scheduled, while others remain in limbo due to Hurricane Ian's impact throughout Florida. The storm also has made an impact on this week's NFL and NHL schedules.

Florida was scheduled to host Eastern Washington at noon EDT Saturday in Gainesville, Fla. That game was moved to noon Sunday, but will remain on the Gators' campus.

South Florida was scheduled to face East Carolina on Saturday in Tampa. That game will now be played at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Florida Atlantic University Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.

"With Hurricane Ian building into a powerful and potentially very impactful storm on the Bay area, the people and resources in our community, we felt it was in everyone's best interest to move our game out of the Tampa Bay area," South Florida vice president of athletics Michael Kelly said Tuesday.

RELATED Ian rumbles toward Florida, entire state braces for storm

South Carolina announced Tuesday that its game against South Carolina State, scheduled for Saturday, was moved to 7 p.m. Thursday in Columbia, S.C.

"Due to the potential impact of the hurricane on Columbia and the surrounding area, it is in the best interest of safety to play the game on Thursday rather than Saturday afternoon," South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner said.

Central Florida is still on track to host SMU on Saturday in Orlando, Fla. Florida State also is still scheduled to host Wake Forest on Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla.

RELATED Luke Bryan reschedules Florida tour dates due to Hurricane Ian

Clemson also is still on track to host N.C. State on Saturday in Clemson, S.C., which is located about 1:30 miles west of Columbia.

Many other games will likely be impacted by the windy and rainy weather even if they do go on throughout the southeast portion of the United States.

Outside of college football, the NFL and NHL schedule also was impacted earlier this week due to the weather in Florida.

RELATED NASA again postpones launch of Artemis I moon mission as Hurricane Ian threatens

The Tampa Bay Lightning postponed two preseason games, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators, respectively. They did not announce make-up dates for those games.

In the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Monday that they relocated football operations from Tampa, Fla., to Miami due to the path of the hurricane. The Buccaneers are scheduled to host the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Florida's other two NFL teams -- the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars -- play on the road in Week 4. The Dolphins will face the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday in Cincinnati. The Jaguars will battle the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Philadelphia.

This week in the National Football League

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on September 25, 2022. The Packers beat the Buccaneers 14-12. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

