Billy Horschel lifts the Presidents Cup trophy after the United States won the golf championship Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Jordan Spieth sank clutch putts and finished off a 5-0 week, while Xander Schauffele secured the title-clinching point to lead the Americans to a ninth-consecutive Presidents Cup win over the International team. Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Max Homa and Collin Morikawa joined Spieth and Schauffele with singles victories Sunday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. The heavily-favored Americans won 17.5-12.5. Advertisement

"The biggest challenge for us this week was staying within ourselves and not letting the outside noise get to us," Spieth told reporters.

The Americans dominated foursome play for a 4-1 lead Thursday, the first day of the multiple-format tournament. They earned another 4-1 victory Friday to push the advantage to six points and move to within 7.5 points of the title. The International team outscored the Americans 5-3 Saturday to tighten the tournament to 11-7.

Si Woo Kim beat Justin Thomas in the first singles match Sunday at Quail Hollow. Spieth then edged Cam Davis for the Americans' 12th point. Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns tied the third match. Cantlay then beat Adam Scott to give the Americans 13.5 points.

Sebastian Munoz beat Scottie Scheffler in the next match. Finau and Schauffele then won their singles matches to earn the title. Homa and Morikawa also beat Tom Kim and Mito Pereira in their respective singles matches. Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee and Christian Bezuidenhout also earned victories for the International team.

The Americans beat the International team 16-14 in the 2019 Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Australia. The Americans' streak also includes titles in 2017, 2015, 2013, 2011, 2009, 2007 and 2005. The Americans also won three of the first four editions of the Presidents Cup, with crows in 1994, 1996 and 2000. The International team earned its loan victory in 1998. The Americans and International team tied the tournament in 2003.