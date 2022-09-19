Gray, Wilson lead Aces past Sun for WNBA title

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Chelsea Gray scored a game-high 20 points and A'ja Wilson logged an 11-point, 14-rebound double-double to lead the Las Vegas Aces past the Connecticut Sun for a title-clinching win in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.

The Aces claimed their first title in franchise history and Becky Hammon became the first rookie coach to win a WNBA championship with the 78-71 triumph Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Advertisement

Gray earned WNBA Finals MVP honors.

"Winning a championship is something that no one can ever take from you," Wilson told reporters. "Once you've got that down, you are in the [record] books forever.

"This year is something I'll never forget. This is not gonna be the [last]."

Riquna Williams scored 17 points off the Aces bench. Fellow guards Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young chipped in 15 and 13 points, respectively. The Aces made 45.3% of their shots, including 10 3-pointers.

"It was a battle," Hammon said. "We knew it wasn't going to be easy. It's never easy to close out a game in the regular season, let alone a championship on somebody else's home court.

Advertisement

"They stayed focused. This has been the goal since training camp. Luckily, I have a group of really resilient players."

The Sun started the game with made shots on their first two possessions for a 4-0 lead. The Aces then roared back to bring a 16-12 lead into the second quarter.

The Sun outscored the Aces by two over the next 10 minutes, but still trailed 30-28 at the break. The Aces outscored the Sun 48-43 over the final 20 minutes.

"I'm incredibly proud of our team and our fight," Sun coach Curt Miller said. "It was a grind out there, with both teams playing so hard and so well in stretches defensively. I'm just incredibly proud of our effort. It became a chess match down the stretch. They finished on an 8-0 run to end the game, but it was a great game.

"It's great for our league."

Sun forward Alyssa Thomas logged a triple-double, with 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in the loss. Sun guard Courtney Williams scored a team-high 17 points. Forwards Jonquel Jones and Dewanna Bonner chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively, in the loss.