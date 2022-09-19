LIV Golf Chicago champ Cameron Smith wanted to 'prove' he is 'still a great player'

1/5

Australian Cameron Smith claimed a $4 million first-place prize for his victory Sunday at LIV Golf Chicago. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Cameron Smith, who recently defected from the PGA Tour, said he wanted to "prove" to himself and others that he is "still a great player" en route to his LIV Golf Chicago title in Sugar Grove, Ill. Smith spoke about his motivation for the win after he carded a final-round 3-under 69 to claim the title in the controversial golf series Sunday at Rich Harvest Farms. The No. 3 player in the Official World Golf Ranking was 13-under through three rounds and claimed a $4 million first-place prize. Advertisement

Peter Uihlein and Dustin Johnson were 10-under and tied for second. Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann tied for fourth.

Smith, the top-ranked player in the LIV Golf field, joined the rival series in August. He is one of more than two dozen Top 100 players to have fled from the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-financed series, which has faced criticism from PGA Tour golfers and activist groups and been immersed in legal battles.

LIV Golf competitors have cited the series' more lucrative prize purses and flexible schedule when asked why they decided to leave the PGA Tour.

"I feel as though I needed to prove to myself, and probably more so to other people, that just because I've changed tours doesn't mean I'm a worse player for it," Smith told reporters.

"I'm still out here to win. That's what we are all out here for. Hopefully we can keep this going."

Players competing in the LIV Golf Series are barred from PGA Tour events, including the lucrative FedExCup Playoffs, and don't receive points in the Official World Golf Ranking. The latter move could hinder their ability to qualify for major tournaments.

PGA Tour players who didn't defect to the new series continue to earn points and move up the rankings, while LIV Golf competitions slip down the rankings.

LIV Golf president Atul Khosla told the Washington Post that the series applied for recognition in the Official World Golf Ranking in July, but has not received feedback.

"Hopefully we are close [to a resolution]," Smith said. "I think, for a lot of guys on the tour, it would mean a lot to get world ranking points. I suppose there is a lot on the line with the ranking points, getting into majors and stuff like that. There needs to be a resolution quite soon. The field is strong enough and deep enough where it warrants that."

LIV Golf Bangkok is the next tournament on the schedule. That event will run from Oct. 7 to 9 at Stonehill in Pathum Thani, Thailand. LIV Golf Jeddah will follow from Oct. 14 to 16 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

The first LIV Golf season will end at LIV Golf Miami, which will run from Oct. 27 to 30 at Trump National Doral in Miami.

