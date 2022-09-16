Trending
Sept. 16, 2022 / 9:10 AM

Sun's Alyssa Thomas logs first WNBA Finals triple-double to force Game 4

By Alex Butler
Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas helped her team force a Game 4 of the best-of-five WNBA Finals with a triple-double against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday in Uncasville, Conn. Photo by Lorie Shaull/Wikimedia Commons
Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas helped her team force a Game 4 of the best-of-five WNBA Finals with a triple-double against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday in Uncasville, Conn. Photo by Lorie Shaull/Wikimedia Commons

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- It took a historic effort for the Connecticut Sun to avoid a series sweep by the Las Vegas Aces, with Alyssa Thomas logging the first triple-double in WNBA Finals history to beat the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3.

The All-Star power forward totaled 16 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in the 105-76 victory Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Aces now lead the best-of-five series 2-1.

"I think we just wanted it," Thomas told reporters. "We've been struggling offensively. We haven't been hitting shots. We came out ready.

"My teammates hit their shots. Without them, none of these triple-doubles are possible."

The Sun set a WNBA Finals record with 64 points in the paint. Game 4 of the series will be Sunday in Uncasville.

Thomas logged six points, five assists and four rebounds over the first 10 minutes. The Sun carried a 34-19 edge into the second quarter. Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman scored eight points in the first.

"She gets us going," Small forward DeWanna Bonner said. "She has been doing this all year. ... When you say the engine, she is the engine [for our team]."

The Aces outscored the Sun 23-19 in the second quarter, but still trailed 53-42 at halftime. They also outscored the Sun 27-24 in the third. The Sun responded by outscoring the Aces 28-7 over the final 10 minutes.

Sun center Jonquel Jones scored a team-high 20 points. Bonner scored 18 points, with six rebounds and five assists for the Sun. Hiedeman and DiJonai Carrington scored 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Aces forward Jackie Young scored a game-high 22 points in the loss. Power forward A'ja Wilson scored 19 points for the Aces. Aces guard Kelsey Plum chipped in 17 points in Game 3.

RELATED Liz Cambage to 'step away' from WNBA for 'healing, personal growth'

The Sun outrebounded the Aces 38-24 and totaled 32 assists, compared to the Aces' 19 assists. The Sun also shot 55.8% from the field and 53.3% from 3-point range. The Aces made 45% of their shots and 42.3% of their 3-point attempts.

"When our backs are against the wall, we play really good basketball," Jonquel Jones said. "Sometimes you wish you didn't put yourself in those positions, but that's done now.

"All we can do is focus on the next game."

Game 4 of the WNBA Finals will tip off at 4 p.m. EDT Sunday and air on ESPN.
