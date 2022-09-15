Trending
Sept. 15, 2022 / 9:17 AM

Simona Halep ends tennis season, cites nose surgery, mental exhaustion

By Alex Butler
Romanian Simona Halep credited new coach Patrick Mouratoglou with helping her improve on the tennis court this year. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Romanian Simona Halep credited new coach Patrick Mouratoglou with helping her improve on the tennis court this year. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Tennis star Simona Halep underwent nose surgery and won't return until next season, she announced Thursday on social media. She also said she is mentally exhausted as a result of her early exit from the U.S. Open.

Halep cited worsening "problems with breathing for many years." The Romanian said she followed medical advice to have surgery, which she also would "solve" the "aesthetic part" of her nose.

"I could never do it earlier because I never found the necessary three months for the recovery, because tennis was always the first priority in my life," Halep wrote.

"But I felt it's the right time to do it and also to do something for myself as a person."

RELATED Serena Williams won't be 'relaxing' after stepping away from tennis

Halep also wrote about how she was "very close" to quitting tennis earlier this year because she didn't believe she had "enough power" to return to the Top 10 of the WTA singles rankings.

She also cited anxiety and a panic attack she had at the French Open. Halep said her recent union with tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou helped her regain the belief that she could still play a "good level of tennis."

She gave herself one year to return to the Top 10. Halep currently sits at No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She was No. 6 in mid-August.

Halep lost to unseeded Ukrainian Daria Snigur in the first round of the U.S. Open on Aug. 29 in Flushing, N.Y. She said she didn't realize she was "completely" mentally exhausted until after that loss.

"I don't know how long the recovery will take, for the moment I am not thinking about anything but recovery," Halep wrote. "What is sure, is that this year I won't be able to compete in any official tournament anymore.

RELATED Carlos Alcaraz edges Casper Ruud for U.S. Open tennis title

"My 2022 season is over. 2022, you have been an interesting year full of everything. See you on the court, 2023."

Highlights from the 2022 U.S. Open

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (L) and Casper Ruud of Norway stand with their trophies after the Men's Finals of the 2022 U.S. Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billy Jean King National Tennis Center in Forest Hills, N.Y. on September 11, 2022. Alcaraz won the match 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Tennis rankings: Alcaraz is youngest No. 1; Serena Williams jumps 284 spots

Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for Week 2
NFL // 1 hour ago
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for Week 2
MIAMI, Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's six must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 2. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is my top-ranked passer.
Rams RB Cam Akers didn't expect limited Week 1 workload, plans to 'learn' from coach
NFL // 1 hour ago
Rams RB Cam Akers didn't expect limited Week 1 workload, plans to 'learn' from coach
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Cam Akers didn't expect to receive a limited workload in Week 1 and plans to "learn from" coach Sean McVay and show more of his capabilities moving forward, the Los Angeles Rams running back told reporters.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. swats 100th homer, sets Blue Jays record
MLB // 2 hours ago
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. swats 100th homer, sets Blue Jays record
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. not only jumpstarted the Toronto Blue Jays' most-recent win with a 363-foot blast into the bullpen, he also set a franchise record in the process, as the youngest player to hit 100 career home runs.
Fantasy football: Kamara among five running backs to avoid in Week 2
NFL // 20 hours ago
Fantasy football: Kamara among five running backs to avoid in Week 2
MIAMI, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Alvin Kamara is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 2 of the fantasy football season. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley leads his Top 30 weekly rankings.
Steelers' T.J. Watt won't need season-ending surgery, could miss six weeks
NFL // 22 hours ago
Steelers' T.J. Watt won't need season-ending surgery, could miss six weeks
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt does not need season-ending surgery on the pectoral muscle injury he sustained in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters.
Mahomes, Barkley, Fitzpatrick named NFL Players of the Week after Week 1
NFL // 23 hours ago
Mahomes, Barkley, Fitzpatrick named NFL Players of the Week after Week 1
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and New York Giants running back Saquan Barkley were among the NFL stars to earn Week 1 Player of the Week honors, the league announced Wednesday.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid blames Cardinals' stadium turf for injuries
NFL // 1 day ago
Chiefs coach Andy Reid blames Cardinals' stadium turf for injuries
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid blamed "loose" field turf at State Farm Stadium for injuries some players sustained during their Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Yankees' Judge homers twice, moves four behind Maris record
MLB // 1 day ago
Yankees' Judge homers twice, moves four behind Maris record
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is now just four home runs away from tying Roger Maris' single-season franchise record after hit went deep twice in a narrow win over the rival Boston Red Sox in Boston.
Fantasy football: St. Brown, Robinson among must-start wide receivers for Week 2
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: St. Brown, Robinson among must-start wide receivers for Week 2
MIAMI, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Amon-Ra St. Brown and Allen Robinson are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 2 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Wilson, Wentz, Duvernay among add/drops for Week 2
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Wilson, Wentz, Duvernay among add/drops for Week 2
MIAMI, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Jeff Wilson Jr., Devin Duvernay and the New York Giants defense/special teams unit are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's top add/drops from the waiver wire entering Week 2 of the fantasy football season.
