Sept. 15, 2022 / 10:46 AM

Roger Federer to retire from tennis Grand Slams, ATP tour

By Alex Butler
Roger Federer of Switzerland did not play in any of the four Grand Slams this season due to knee issues. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/eac72988c8f0ff4d9420ea329e01cdb6/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Swiss tennis star Roger Federer will retire from Grand Slam and ATP Tour competition, he announced Thursday on social media. The 20-time Grand Slam champion said next week's Laver Cup will be his last tour event.

"The past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries," Federer said in a video posted to his Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts.

"I've worked hard to return to full competitive form, but I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.

"I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamed and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career."

Federer trails only Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21) in career Grand Slam men's singles titles. He turned professional in 1998 and claimed his first major crown at Wimbledon 2003.

Federer went on to win eight total singles titles in London. He won six Australian Open singles titles and five U.S. Open crowns. Federer also claimed the 2009 French Open title.

His $130.5 million in career prize money also trails only Djokovic ($158.9 million) and Nadal ($131.6 miiion).

Federer hasn't played since Wimbledon 2021. He has struggled with right knee injuries in recent years and underwent several procedures. He also under left knee surgery several years ago.

Federer became the oldest player (36 years, 10 months) to claim the No. 1 world ranking in 2018. He went 1,251-275 in 1,526 career singles matches and 131-92 in 223 doubles matches. His 103 career singles titles trail only Jimmy Connors (109).

The Laver Cup will run from Sept. 23 to 25 in London.

"I will play more tennis in the future of course, but just not on Grand Slams or on the Tour," Federer said. "This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the Tour has given me, but at the same time, there is so much to celebrate.

"I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis and I did it at a level I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible."

