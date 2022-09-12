Tennis rankings: Alcaraz is youngest No. 1; Serena Williams jumps 284 spots

1/5

Serena Williams reached the third round of the 2022 U.S. Open and climbed 284 spots in the WTA singles rankings. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz, 19, officially became the youngest No. 1 player in ATP rankings history, while Ons Jabeur climbed to No. 2 in the WTA rankings and Serena Williams jumped 284 spots, the tennis organizations said Monday. Alcaraz beat fifth-seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud of Norway in four sets in the U.S. Open men's singles final Sunday in Flushing, N.Y. The third-seeded Spaniard's victory resulted in a climb from No. 4 in the ATP singles rankings. Advertisement

"I played great matches, with high intensity, over the last [three] weeks," Alcaraz told reporters Sunday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. "I'm really happy to move on, to be No. 1 in the world. I'm so so happy."

Alcaraz's climb up the ATP rankings, which were started in 1973, wasn't his only achievement. He also became the youngest player to win a Grand Slam since Rafael Nadal won the 2005 French Open. Nadal also was 19 when he claimed that singles title.

Ruud jumped from No. 7 to a career-best No. 2 in the rankings, thanks to his performance at the final Grand Slam of the season.

Russian Daniil Medvedev, who lost in the fourth round of the U.S. Open, dropped from No. 1 to No. 4. Germany's Alexander Zverev fell from No. 2 to No. 5.

Frenchman Corentin Moutet, who lost to Ruud in the fourth round in Flushing, made the biggest climb in the men's rankings. He jumped 28 spots from No. 112 to No. 84.

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped out of the Top 10, falling from No. 8 to No. 13. American Frances Tiafoe moved inside the Top 25 due to his run to the semifinals at the U.S. Open. Tiafoe moved from No. 26 to No. 19.

On the women's side, No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland held on to her No. 1 ranking. Swiatek, who first claimed the No. 1 ranking in April, beat No. 5 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in straight sets Saturday in the U.S. Open women's singles final.

Jabeur moved from No. 5 to No. 2 in the WTA rankings. American Jessica Pegula, who lost to Swiatek in the U.S. Open quarterfinals, moved up from No. 8 to a career-high No. 5. Fellow American Cori "Coco" Gauff also jumped from No. 12 to No. 8 for another career-high ranking.

Serena Williams at 2022 U.S. Open

Serena Williams fights back tears as she gives an interview before walking off of the court for possibly the last time ever after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia at the 2022 U.S. Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Forest Hills, N.Y.,on September 2, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

No. 16 Danielle Collins, No. 17 Madison Keys, No. 22 Amanda Anisimova and No. 23 Alison Riske-Amritraj are the other Americans in the Top 25 of the WTA rankings. No. 33 Shelby Rogers, No. 44 Bernarda Pera and No. 49 Sloane Stephens are the other Americans in the Top 50. Stephens was No. 51 last week.

Serena Williams, who announced in August that she would walk away from tennis after the U.S. Open, was ranked No. 605 before the tournament. She moved up nearly 300 spots to No. 321 after to her run in singles competition, which ended in the third round.

Swiatek and Alcaraz each received $2.6 million each for their first-place finishes at the U.S. Open.

