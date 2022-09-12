Breeders' Cup, Arc d'Triomphe, contenders surface in weekend horse racing

1/3

Red Knight (striped cap) wins the $1 million Kentucky Turf Cup, landing a Breeders' Cup start. Coady Photography, courtesy of Kentucky Downs

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The road map to horse racing's year-end showdowns and even to next year's Classics snapped into a little sharper focus, thanks to weekend racing in Ireland, France, Kentucky and California. Red Knight and Bran in Kentucky and Highfield Princess and Tahiyra in Ireland earned Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" spots, while long shots won the Arc trials in France with international stars Do Deuce and Verry Elleegant finishing in their wake. A talent-filled heat in Australia points toward the Cox Plate and beyond. Advertisement

There were several more Breeders' Cup qualifiers around the globe, but the winners there seem headed elsewhere to close out the 2022 campaign and prepare for the 2023 Derby (one or the other) and beyond.

Trainer Bob Baffert dominated the Del Mar Futurity, winning for the 16th time, and turf sprinters were on display from coast to coast.

What are the odds? Kentucky Downs had five potential $1 million races on the Saturday card, but that purse level hinged on the winners being Kentucky-breds since the majority of the funding came through the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund.

It didn't work, out as two of the five winners were bred in New York and the others in Germany, Ireland and France. Still, they all earned big bucks and no complaints were heard.

The could be no complaints, either, about the quality of the racing recapped here:

Turf

Red Knight, making just his second start off a year-long layoff, seized the lead in the stretch run of Saturday's $1 million Grade II Kentucky Turf Cup at Kentucky Downs and gamely held off Gufo and Another Mystery to win by a nose and a neck.

The victory improved on his second-place finish in the race two years earlier and earned him a "Win and You're In" spot in the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf in November at Keeneland.

"He ran a huge race coming off a year layoff so, bad trainer that I am, I figured he's gotta move forward off that race," trainer Mike Maker said. "I thought he'd be competitive. A good horse makes me look good."

Asked if Red Knight will exercise the Breeders' Cup option, Maker said, "I can't speak for the owners. But that was the goal here."

Owner Tom Egan spoke for himself, but without any firm conviction. "I think this is a tough field," he said of the typical Breeders' Cup Turf. "You get the Europeans coming over there. Who knows?"

On Saturday at Monmouth Park, L'Imperator stalked the pace in the $100,000 Presious Passion Stakes, launched a bid in the final quarter mile and was up in time to win by 1 1/4 lengths as the odds-on favorite. Oceans Map was best of the rest, 1 1/2 lengths in front of Royne.

L'Imperator, a 5-year-old French-bred gelding by Holy Roman Emperor, ran 1 1/2 miles on firm turf in course-record time of 2:32.67. Hector Diaz Jr. rode for trainer Chad Brown. L'Imperator was third in the Grade II Bowling Green Stakes at Saratoga in his previous start.

Filly & Mare Turf

Dalika and Princess Grace played a rubber match in Saturday's $750,000 Grade III Kentucky Downs Ladies Turf with Dalaika taking the tiebreaker. Like the first two races between them, it was close.

Dalika, a 6-year-old German-bred mare, led the way as she had in their previous race, the Grade I Beverly D. at Churchill Downs.

Last time, Princess Grade headed her rival only to fall back to finish second, 1/2 length back. This time, she came up a neck shy of Dalika with a late rally. In last year's edition of the Ladies Turf, both rallied from off the pace with Princess Grace prevailing by 1/2 length.

At Del Mar on Saturday, Avenue de France got first run to the lead in the stretch in the $250,000 Grade II John C. Mabee Stakes and held off the odds-on favorite, Going Global, to win by 1/2 length. Going to Vegas was another 2 1/2 lengths back in third.

Avenue de France, a 5-year-old French-bred daughter of Cityscape, ran 1 1/8 miles on firm turf in 1:47.96. Juan Hernandez rode for trainer Leonard Powell. The result reversed the outcome of the Grade II Yellow Ribbon Aug. 13, won by Going Global by 3 lengths.

On Saturday at Pimlico, In a Hurry worked quickly to the lead in the $100,000 All Along Stakes for fillies and mares and won by 1/2 length over a closing bid from the favorite, Plum Ali. It was another 1 1/2 lengths to Lake Lucerne in third.

In a Hurry, a 5-year-old Blame mare trained by Shug McGaughey for owner-breeder Stuart Janney III, finished 1 1/8 miles on firm turf in 1:52.81. Forest Boyce rode.

Sister Seagull launched a five-wide bid from next-last in Sunday's $250,000 (Canadian) Wonder Where Stakes for Canadian-foaled 3-year-old fillies at Woodbine and arrived in time to win by 1 length. Swoop to Finish chased her home for second with Devil's Bit third.

Sister Seagull, a Hard Spun filly, got 1 1/4 miles on firm turf in 2:04.65 with Antonio Gallardo up.

Sunday's $550,000 AGS Ladies Marathon at Kentucky Downs fell victim to rain-soaked turf and was rescheduled for Tuesday. Family Way, third in the Grade I Beverly D. at Churchill Downs in her last start, is the favorite.

Turf Mile

Somelikeithotbrown, stepping back out of the New York state-bred ranks, led all the way to a 1 1/4-lengths victory in Saturday's $1 million WinStar Mint Million at Kentucky Downs. Atone was second, a nose in front of Mr Dumas.

Somelikeithotbrown, a 6-year-old son of Big Brown, ran 1 mile on firm turf in 1:33.88 with Jose Ortiz in the irons. He finished second in the Mint Million last year in his only previous experience over the Kentucky Downs turf. Pixelate, winner of that edition, reported sixth this year.

Somelikeithotbrown was nominated but not originally entered in this year's Mint Million. When heavy rain forced a week-long postponement of the race, trainer Mike Maker put his horse's name in the entry box, after all. Things sometimes happen for a reason? he was asked. "They sure do," he replied.

At Pimlico, Set Piece rallied from last of six to win Saturday's $200,000 Grade III Baltimore/Washington International Turf Cup by 1 1/2 lengths. Pao Alto held a brief lead in the lane, but was outkicked, finishing second, 1/2 length to the good of Public Sector.

Set Piece, a 6-year-old British-bred gelding, ran 1 mile on firm turf in 1:35.70. Sheldon Russell had the mount on the Juddmonte homebred for trainer Brad Cox. He exited a fourth-place finish in the Arlington Million at Churchill Downs.

Luckman had to weave through traffic to get there but prevailed by a neck in a five-way photo in Saturday's $125,000 (Canadian) Toronto Cup for 3-year-olds at Woodbine. Churchtown, Day Tripper, Lad Macaza and Mannix finished in that order, all within 1/2 length of the winner.

Luckman, an Empire Maker gelding, ran 1 mile on firm turf in 1:34.36 under Daisuke Fukumoto.

Turf Sprint

Bran chased down fellow long shot Artemus Citylimits in the closing yards of Saturday's $1 million FanDuel Turf Sprint, winning by a neck over that rival. The favorite, Arrest Me Red, was another 1 length back in third with a late run.

Bran, a 4-year-old French-bred gelding, shipped in from California for the race and lowered the course record for 6 furlongs to a snappy 1:07.41. He won the Grade III Daytona Stakes at Santa Anita two starts back.

The FanDuel Turf Sprint was a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint and, about that, trainer John Sadler said, "Yeah. ... We'll take him home. He'll be in Arcadia [Calif.] a while and come with the contingent we're building for the Breeders' Cup."

Trainer Wesley Ward's disappointment with Arrest Me Red's finish in the Turf Sprint was short-lived as Campanelle outfinished long shot Bay Storm to win the $600,000 Grade III Mint Ladies Sprint two races later.

Campanelle, a 4-year-old Irish-bred filly, was making her first start since finishing in a dead heat for third in the Group 1 Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot in June. She was a graded stakes winner for Ward and owner Stonestreet Stables in 2020.

"We're going next to the Breeders' Cup, if she comes out of this race okay," Ward said of Campanelle. "She's going to train up to the race and Keeneland is her home base."

She Can't Sing was third in the Mint Ladies Sprint for Illinois-based trainer Chris Block, giving him two valuable third-place showings on the day.

And, speaking of Illinois-based trainers, nine-time Arlington champion Larry Rivelli saddled One Timer Saturday to a long-shot victory in the $600,000 Grade II Franklin-Simpson Stakes for 3-year-olds at Kentucky Downs.

The Trappe Shot gelding, last seen finishing last in the St. Louis Derby at FanDuel Sportsbook and Racing in Collinsville, Ill., won by 4 1/4 lengths. Run Curtis Run and Big Invasion, both in from Saratoga, were second and third. respectively. One Timer ran 6 1/2 furlongs in 1:14.59 for jockey E.T. Baird.

"We pointed to this race all year," Rivelli said by phone from Chicago. "We left him in there and he didn't let us down. A real nice horse."

Sunday's $500,000 Nelson's Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey Music City Stakes at Kentucky Downs was pushed back to Tuesday because of rain. Poppy Flower is the favorite in a big field.

Sprint

Sibelius got away from five rivals early in Saturday's $100,000 Lite the Fuse Stakes at Pimlico and scooted off to a 7 1/2-lengths victory. The favorite, Jaxon Traveler, was second, another 5 1/4 lengths better than Wudda U Think Now.

Sibelius, a 4-year-old Not This Time gelding, ran 6 furlongs in 1:09.30 with Junior Alvarado in the irons.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Swayin to and Fro pressed pacesetting favorite Oxana throughout Saturday's $75,000 Shine Again Stakes at Pimlico, then put a neck in front of that rival at the wire. It was another 5 1/2 lengths to Canoodle in third.

Swayin to and Fro, a 3-year-old filly by Straight Talking, ran 6 furlongs in 1:10.93 with Grant Whitacre aboard.

Juvenile

Baffert saddled the first-, second- and fourth-place finishers in Sunday's $300,000 Grade I Runhappy Del Mar Futurity.

Cave Rock was bumped out of the gate, quickly found the front and won by 5 1/4 lengths with Juan Hernandez up. Mike Smith piloted Havnameltdown to finish second. Skinner rallied from last to finish third, 1 length in front of Newgate.

Cave Rock, an Arrogate colt, ran 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:20.99.

"He's a good horse, very professional," Hernandez said of Cave Rock. "And he's fast. He broke a step slow but then he got right in gear and made the running. I tried to slow him down some but he wasn't having it. So I just let him go on and do his thing. ... He's something."

Cave Rock and Havnameltdown are owned by Baffert's loyal, longtime patrons, Mike Pegram, Karl Watson and Paul Weitman. It's worth noting that Baffert, who won the Futurity for the 16th time, still is banned from Churchill Downs through the 2023 Kentucky Derby, so decisions will have to be made.

Giver Not a Taker chased down pacesetting Straighten Up in the late going in Friday's $125,000 I'm Smokin Stakes for California-bred 2-year-olds at Del Mar and won by 2 1/4 lengths over that one. It was a long way back to Amigo G A in third.

Giver Not a Taker, a Danzing Candy gelding, got 6 furlongs on a fast track in 1:09.82 with Jose Valdivia Jr. up.

Juvenile Fillies

And Tell Me Nolies rallied furiously through the final sixteenth to catch the favorite, Home Cooking, and win Saturday's $300,000 Grade I TVG Del Mar Debutante by a head.

Home Cooking, who stumbled and was bumped out of the gate, held a clear lead much of the way, but tired, saving second by 3 3/4 lengths from Ice Dancing.

And Tell Me Nolies, an Arrogate filly trained by Peter Miller, ran 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:23.29 under Ramon Vazquez. She won for the second time in three tries. Home Cooking was coming off her maiden-breaker.

Juvenile Turf

Packs a Whalop pressed the pace in Sunday's $100,000 Del Mar Juvenile Turf, rallied to the lead nicely for jockey Mike Smith and drew off to win by 4 1/4 lengths.

Don'thinkjustdoit finished second but was set down to seventh for interfering with several rivals in the stretch. That elevated Valiancer and the favorite, Dandy Man Shines, into the trifecta.

Packs a Whalop, a Creative Cause colt trained by Jeff Mullins, ran 1 mile on firm turf in 1:35.96.

Juvenile Fillies Turf

Comanche Country surged to the lead in the final furlong of Saturday's $100,000 Del Mar Juvenile Fillies Turf and won off by 1 1/4 lengths over Sell the Dream. Excella, in her first U.S. start, finished third.

Comanche Country, an Irish-bred daughter of Highland Reel, ran 1 mile in 1:35.97 on firm turf with Umberto Rispoli riding for trainer Phil D'Amato.

Sunday's $500,000 Ainsworth Stakes at Kentucky Downs was rescheduled for Tuesday after rain forced cancellation of the bulk of the Sunday program. Alluring Angel, a British-bred daughter of Fastnet Rock, is the heavy favorite.

Around the world, around the clock

Ireland

Luxembourg got the best of a late scramble for the finish in Saturday's Group 1 Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown, leading home a top-shelf field of seven to win by 1/2 length and run his way into the Arc field.

Onesto outran his odds to finish second and the favorite, French Derby and Coral Eclipse winner Vadeni, was an unlucky third, denied running room a furlong out. Mishriff acquitted himself well enough from the back of the field, finishing fourth.

Luxembourg, a 3-year-old Camelot colt, was undefeated in 2021 but finished third in the Qipco 2000 Guineas and was idle until winning a Group 3 at the Curragh Aug. 13.

Advertisement

"I promise, he had 20% to 30% to improve from there," trainer Aidan O'Brien said of Luxembourg's Curragh effort, "and you usually don't run a horse in a Group race like that. The plan was to go there, then come here and then the Arc. So that was the dream."

The race also was a "Win and You're In" for the Longines Breeders's Cup Turf.

Pearls Galore shot right out to the lead in Saturday's Group 1 Coolmore America Justify Matron Stakes at Leopardstown and led the field home, winning by 3 lengths.

Saffron Beach was a persistent second, but her challenge for the lead 2 furlongs out was easily turned aside. Tenebrism was third and the favorite, Homeless Songs, fourth.

Pearls Galore, a 5-year-old, French-bred mare by Invincible Spirit, finished second in the 2021 Matron and parlayed that to a trip to Del Mar, where she finished sixth in the FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile.

The race was a "Win and You're In" for the Maker's Mark Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf but Racing Post quoted trainer Paddy Twomey, "The aim was to win a Group 1 this year and now she's done it."

Auguste Rodin launched a relentless bid entering the home straight in Saturday's Group 2 KPMG Champion Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown, worked to the front and held on gamely to defeat Caroline Street by 1 1/2 lengths.

Advertisement

Alder was third, with Serious Challenge and Tower of London completing the order of finish.

Auguste Rodin, a Deep Impact colt from the Galileo mare Rhododendron, won for the second time in three starts.

The race was a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf. However, between the regal breeding and his performance, Auguste Rodin now is a leading candidate for the 2023 Cazoo Derby at Epsom and his future likely lies on that side of the Atlantic Ocean.

"He has plenty of class and quality, and probably will sharpen up a lot from today," Racing Post quoted trainer Aidan O'Brien as saying. "We thought he could be the type of horse to do both the Guineas and the Derby."

Things shifted to the Curragh on Sunday with four Group 1 events run on turf starting soft and deteriorating to yielding.

Highfield Princess jumped out in front of 18 rivals in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Flying Five Stakes at 5 furlongs, motored along and dominated the final furlong to win by 3 1/4 lengths.

The 5-year-old French-bred mare won her third straight Group 1 event and is considered likely to accept the "Win and You're In" free ticket to the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint provided by the Flying Five triumph. She easily could be the favorite in that race, which will have a deep and talented field.

In the Moyglare Stud Stakes for 2-year-old fillies, Tahiyra chased down the even-money favorite, Meditate, through the final furlong and blew by her to win by 2 1/4 lengths with the other far adrift.

Tahiyra, an Aga Khan homebred filly by Siyouni, improved to 2-for-2, while Meditate, a No Nay Never filly racing for Coolmore, was defeated for the first time after four wins, including the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot. The race also was a Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" event.

Coolmore took another hit in the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes for 2-year-olds as Al Riffa came roaring down the middle of the course to score by 1 1/4 lengths over the Donnacha O'Brien-trained Proud and Regal with the favorite, Aidan O'Brien-trained Aesop's Fables, fading from the lead to finish fourth for his first loss.

While Coolmore didn't land the win, the O'Brien family did, as Al Riffa, a Wootton Bassett colt, is trained by Joseph Patrick O'Brien.

Kyprios was the odds-on choice in the 1 3/4-miles Comer Group International Irish St. Leger and got the job done, leading through the final furlong to remain undefeated in five starts this year.

But it was no easy job as the 4-year-old son of Galileo, trained by the elder O'Brien, held off Hamish at the finish by 3/4 length.

England

The Group 1 Cazoo St Leger Stakes, the final Classic of the British season, was postponed from Saturday to Sunday in the mourning period for the Queen. When the gates opened, though, Eldar Elderov was ready.

Racing well back early, the 3-year-old Dubawi colt built up a head of steam entering the final 2 furlongs of the marathon, worked his way to the front outside rivals and won by 2 lengths for jockey David Egan and trainer Roger Varian.

Frankie Dettori's challenging season continuedm as his mount, Haskoy, badly hampered Giavellotto in the stretch run and was set down to fourth. That elevated the favorite, New London, to second and Giavellotto to third.

Eldar Eldarov scored his third win of the season with the haul also including the Group 2 Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot. Stayers are not particularly popular at stud and often stick around to race.

Varian noted of Eldar Eldarov, "We've got to recognize what he is and he could be a very exciting Cup horse for the next two or three years if he stays sound and healthy, because he should get better with age."

On Thursday at Doncaster, Adayar returned to action for the first time in 11 months with an easy win over just two rivals in the Hilton Garden Inn Conditions Stakes and trainer Charlie Appleby said the Godolphin colt now is more likely for the Champion Stakes at Ascot next month than for the Arc.

The Frankel colt won the Cazoo Derby and the King George last year, then finished fourth in the Arc and fifth just two weeks later at Ascot. The Arc likely is in the plans again, all being well.

France

Three 1 1/4-miles races staged Sunday at Longchamp as "trials" for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend all produced longshots whose chances a month down the road also are likely to be on the outside. Stars from Japan and Australia, however, ran well enough to be still in play for the big race.

The Group 1 Qatar Prix Vermille for fillies and mares generated the biggest shocker as Sweet Lady, at odds of more than 12-1, edged 18-1 chance Lilac Road by a head. The favorite, Coolmore's star filly Tuesday, settled for fourth.

Sweet Lady was a Group 2 winner earlier in the season, but finished fourth in the Group 1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud in her latest Tuesday and was last seen finishing second in the Yorkshire Oaks. Alpinista won both of those events.

Simca Mille took the lead some 400 meters from home in the Group 2 Qatar Prix Niel for 3-year-olds and held on to win by 3/4 length over Lassaut. The favorite, Japan's Do Deuce, finished fourth, beaten 3 3/4 lengths.

Iresine outfinished the favorite, Bubble Gift, to win the Group 2 Qatar Prix Foy by 1 1/4 lengths with Australian star Verry Elleegant a head farther back in third.

Iresine, a 5-year-old Manduro gelding, was taking a significant step up in class.

Australia

If I'm Thunderstruck didn't endure a nightmare trip in Saturday's Group 1 PFD Food Services Makybe Diva Stakes at Flemington, it certainly was at least a bad dream.

Checked early and held up late in traffic, he still managed to drop to the inside approaching the clocktower, still more than 2 lengths back, and chased down Alligator Blood to score by a short head.

Mo'unga was third and Cascadian fourth as a quality field showcased its creds for the Cox Plate.

"I've seen Alligator Blood win some huge races," said I'm Thunderstruck's trainer, Mick Price. "So I've got total respect for him and for us to be able to run that horse down. I just thought it's a good indicator of things to come."

Hong Kong

The 2022-23 season got off and running Sunday at Sha Tin Racecourse and, with Joao Moreira sidelined with transit and quarantine issues, Zac Purton got off to a flying start in seeking his fifth jockey's title. The Australian won the first two races on the program, then added another later to take a 3-2 lead over Karis Teetan.

Meanwhile, back in North America:

Gulfstream Park

Maryquitecontrary put a neck in front of Starship Nala at just the right moment to win Saturday's $65,000 Sheer Drama Stakes for Florida-bred fillies and mares. Don't Get Khozy was third.

Maryquitecontrary, a 3-year-old First Dude filly, completed 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:23.42 with Luca Panici up.

Canterbury Park

Saturday's program had six $100,000 stakes events, all for Minnesota-breds.

It's Bobs Business kicked away in the stretch to win the Northern Lights Futurity for 2-year-old colts and geldings by 7 1/4 lengths over Hand Pay. The winner is by Bolt d'Oro.

Lover Girl, a Congrats filly, was along late to win the Northern Lights Debutante for 2-year-old fillies by 2 lengths over odds-on favorite Thunders Rocknroll.

Midnight Current outfinished Let's Skedaddle by 1 length to take the Princess Elaine Minnesota Distaff Turf Championship. Stitzy took the Blair's Cove Minnesota Turf Championship by 1 length over Xavey Dave.

Love the Nest ran by pacesetting Doctor Oscar in the Crocrock Minnesota Sprint Championship, winning by 2 3/4 length over that rival. Charlie's Penny won the Bella Note Minnesota Distaff Sprint Championship by 5 1/4 lengths with Ready to Runaway second.

Owner-breeder Bob Lothenbach and trainer Joel Berndt combined to win four of the six stakes and a fifth race on the card.

Hastings Racecourse

Regal Riot was along in the final strides to defeat pacesetting Arollercoasterride by a head in Saturday's $125,000 (Canadian) Grade III British Columbia Derby. Boitano was third.

Regal Riot, a Jersey Town gelding, ran 1 1/8 miles on a fast track in 1:50.73 with Efrain Hernandez in the irons.

Kloepatra took the lead in the lane in Saturday's $75,000 (Canadian) British Columbia Oaks and prevailed by 3 1/4 lengths over Ayellowroseoftexas. Viva La Vino was third.

Kloepatra, a daughter of Cairo Prince, was clocked in 1:52.01 with Kimal Santo aboard.

Remington Park

Hits Pricey Legacy pressed the pace in Friday's $50,000 Oklahoma Stallion Fillies Stakes for state-bred 2-year-olds, took over in the stretch and won by 4 1/2 lengths over Plenty of Vision.

Hits Pricey Legacy, a daughter of Den's Legacy, ran 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:23.54 with Jose Alvarez up.

The colts-geldings division was even more lopsided as Kaleo, a Foreign Policy gelding, drew off through the lane to win by 13 3/4 lengths. Little Drama was second best as Kaleo and jockey Leandro Goncalves finished in 1:24.04.

News and Notes

Two days after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away, a horse she bred in England won Saturday's second race at Pimlico Race Course.

West Newton, a 6-year-old gelding by Kitten's Joy, rallied from sixth to win by 1/2 length while covering 1 1/8 miles on firm turf in 1:52.12. West Newton, out of the mare Queen's Prize, also bred by the late monarch, had been competing over hurdles.

It was West Newton's fourth career win in 19 starts. One of those wins came in England, carrying Her Majesty's purple and red silks.