Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (L) will miss four months of action as he recovers from shoulder surgery. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner will have shoulder surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss four months of action, coach Marcus Freeman told reporters Monday. Buchner completed 18 of 32 passes for 201 yards and two interceptions in Notre Dame's 26-21 loss to Marshall on Saturday in Notre Dame, Ind. He also scored two rushing touchdowns. He sustained the left shoulder injury in the fourth quarter. Advertisement

"He ended up getting a high-grade AC sprain in his non-throwing shoulder," Freeman told reporters. "He will have surgery tomorrow.

"The expected recovery time is about four months. We can all do the math. That puts us somewhere in mid-January. Drew Pyne will be our starter."

Buchner completed 28 of 50 passes for 378 yards and two interceptions through two games this season for the Fighting Irish (0-2). He also ran for 62 yards, in addition to his two rushing touchdowns.

The sophomore quarterback completed 60% of his throws for 298 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in 10 games in 2021.

Pyne completed 3 of 6 passes for 20 yards, one score and an interception in the Fighting Irish's loss to Marshall. He completed 15 of 30 passes for 224 yards and two scores in two games last season.

Freeman said he had confidence in Pyne and Buchner when the two competed to be the team's starter in fall camp. Freshman Steve Angeli is the only other quarterback on the Notre Dame depth chart.

The Fighting Irish will host California (2-0) at 2:30 p.m. EDT Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.