Iga Swiatek defeats Ons Jabeur in women's final at 2022 U.S. Open

Iga Swiatek from Poland celebrates her win over Ons Jabeur from Tunisia after their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament Women's Finals match in Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Saturday. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Iga Swiatek of Poland defeated Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the final for the women's singles title at the U.S. Open tennis tournament on Saturday. With her 6-2, 7-6(5) win over Jabeur at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, the 21-year-old Swiatek nabbed her second Grand Slam title of 2022 and her third overall. Advertisement

Swiatek landed 90% of her first serves in the first set and took 12 of the first 14 points on Saturday, giving her a 3-0 edge as she dictated the course of the match.

She collapsed on her back after the grueling battle that ended after nearly two hours when Jabeur's last forehand sent the ball long.

Swiatek previously won in each of her two previous career Grand Slam final appearances, which came in 2020 and 2022 at the French Open, and went 9-0 into the WTA finals.

Her victory at the U.S. Open made Swiatek the youngest woman to win her third major title since Maria Sharapova in 2008 and she is the first woman to win two Grand Slam singles titles in the same season since Angelique Kerber won the titles at the Australian Open and U.S. Open in 2016.

This year, Swiatek previously won 37 straight matches and six other titles in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome, Roland Garros, making her the first woman to win seven or more titles in a single season since Serena Williams in 2015.

Jabeur, 28, was the first African and Arab woman to reach the final of the U.S. Open, according to the tournament. She said Thursday that she wanted "revenge" against Swiatek after the two met for the title in Rome in May.

"I try to push myself to do more. Getting the major is one of the goals and hopefully, I can inspire more and more generations, that's the goal," Jabeur said after the Saturday match.

She added: "Thank you also to my team. They have always been pushing me."

Fellow Polish athlete Hubert Hurkacz, who competed in the men's tournament in the U.S. Open, congratulated Swiatek on her win in a statement to Twitter.

"Another amazing achievement," he said.