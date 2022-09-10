Advertisement
Sports News
Sept. 10, 2022 / 8:10 PM

Iga Swiatek defeats Ons Jabeur in women's final at 2022 U.S. Open

By Adam Schrader
1/5
Iga Swiatek from Poland celebrates her win over Ons Jabeur from Tunisia after their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament Women's Finals match in Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Saturday. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/289b9c3bf8ca66b630600f503aab3a89/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Iga Swiatek of Poland defeated Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the final for the women's singles title at the U.S. Open tennis tournament on Saturday.

With her 6-2, 7-6(5) win over Jabeur at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, the 21-year-old Swiatek nabbed her second Grand Slam title of 2022 and her third overall.

Swiatek landed 90% of her first serves in the first set and took 12 of the first 14 points on Saturday, giving her a 3-0 edge as she dictated the course of the match.

She collapsed on her back after the grueling battle that ended after nearly two hours when Jabeur's last forehand sent the ball long.

Swiatek previously won in each of her two previous career Grand Slam final appearances, which came in 2020 and 2022 at the French Open, and went 9-0 into the WTA finals.

Her victory at the U.S. Open made Swiatek the youngest woman to win her third major title since Maria Sharapova in 2008 and she is the first woman to win two Grand Slam singles titles in the same season since Angelique Kerber won the titles at the Australian Open and U.S. Open in 2016.

This year, Swiatek previously won 37 straight matches and six other titles in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome, Roland Garros, making her the first woman to win seven or more titles in a single season since Serena Williams in 2015.

Jabeur, 28, was the first African and Arab woman to reach the final of the U.S. Open, according to the tournament. She said Thursday that she wanted "revenge" against Swiatek after the two met for the title in Rome in May.

"I try to push myself to do more. Getting the major is one of the goals and hopefully, I can inspire more and more generations, that's the goal," Jabeur said after the Saturday match.

She added: "Thank you also to my team. They have always been pushing me."

Fellow Polish athlete Hubert Hurkacz, who competed in the men's tournament in the U.S. Open, congratulated Swiatek on her win in a statement to Twitter.

"Another amazing achievement," he said.

MLB changes 2023 game rules, adopting pitch clock, bigger bases
MLB // 1 day ago
MLB changes 2023 game rules, adopting pitch clock, bigger bases
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball is adopting new pitching rules, bigger bases and limits on defensive shifts, effective in 2023. The rules were adopted Friday by a vote of the Joint Competition Committee.
U.S. Open tennis: Jabeur wants 'revenge' versus Swiatek in women's final
Sports News // 1 day ago
U.S. Open tennis: Jabeur wants 'revenge' versus Swiatek in women's final
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Ons Jabeur wants "revenge" against Iga Swiatek and already knows the game plan she plans to use in their matchup Saturday in the U.S. Open women's singles final, she told reporters at the Grand Slam in Flushing, N.Y.
BYU rejects Duke player's claim of racial heckler at volleyball game
Sports News // 1 day ago
BYU rejects Duke player's claim of racial heckler at volleyball game
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- BYU said Friday if found no evidence to support a Duke volleyball player's contention that a fan targeted her team with racial slurs at a recent game, and the Utah university removed a ban on the fan.
Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson fail to agree on extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson fail to agree on extension
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to agree to terms on an extension before Jackson's deadline for the new contract, general manager Eric DeCosta announced Friday.
Fantasy football: Chase, Evans top Week 1 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Chase, Evans top Week 1 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Ja'Marr Chase and Mike Evans lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 1.
Kentucky Downs offers five $1 million turf races in weekend horse racing
Sports News // 1 day ago
Kentucky Downs offers five $1 million turf races in weekend horse racing
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Kentucky Downs has five $1 million turf races Saturday, with more grass racing set from Europe and California and even more action from the 2-year-olds.
Soccer: Premier League suspends games in response to Queen Elizabeth II's death
Soccer // 1 day ago
Soccer: Premier League suspends games in response to Queen Elizabeth II's death
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- All Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are postponed "as a mark of respect" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the English soccer league announced Friday.
Fantasy football: Henry, Ekeler top Week 1 running back rankings
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Henry, Ekeler top Week 1 running back rankings
MIAMI, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 1.
Top-seeded Swiatek, Jabeur advance, will meet in U.S. Open women's final
Sports News // 1 day ago
Top-seeded Swiatek, Jabeur advance, will meet in U.S. Open women's final
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- No. 1 Iga Swiatek rallied for her semifinal victory at the U.S. Open on Thursday while No. 5 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia won in straight sets and will be the first Arab and African woman to play in the Grand Slam final.
QB Josh Allen, Bills demolish LA Rams in 2022 NFL season opener
NFL // 1 day ago
QB Josh Allen, Bills demolish LA Rams in 2022 NFL season opener
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Josh Allen unleashed stiff-armed runs and precise passing as Buffalo defenders overwhelmed quarterback Matthew Stafford in a thrashing of the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams to open the NFL season on Thursday night.
