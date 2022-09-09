Kentucky Downs offers five $1 million turf races in weekend horse racing

1/2

Dalaika, shown winning the Grade I Beverly D. at Churchill Downs, returns for the $1 million Kentucky Downs Ladies Turf on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Churchill Downs

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- It's all about the turf in weekend horse racing with Kentucky Downs staging an extravaganza unmatched anywhere in North America short of the Breeders' Cup World Championships. The once-sleepy, undulating, European-style all-turf track on the Kentucky-Tennessee border now thrums with excitement, offering five $1 million races on Saturday as part of a six-stakes card, although much of that money is available only to Kentucky-bred horses. Two are Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" events. Advertisement

"Where else would you want to be?" trainer Wesley Ward asked rhetorically.

Well, Del Mar has its adherents. The seaside track closes out its summer meeting this weekend with a quartet of 2-year-old races on both turf and dirt that are obvious preps for the Breeders' Cup on Friday "Future Stars" program at Keeneland.

There also is a weather issue at Kentucky Downs. Last Sunday's program was pushed back a day by heavy rain, and more precipitation is forecast for this weekend so, fingers crossed.

This week's grass racing theme got going early at Colonial Downs in Virginia, and we've got that covered as we go along.

We've also got the global perspective.

Epicenter finally gets Grade I win in weekend horse racing

It's Arc Preview time in France. Both England and Ireland host their St Legers with Ireland adding a bunch more Group 1 events at both Leopardstown and the Curragh.

Five of the Irish races are Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" events. Australian racing continues to heat up and the Hong Kong season kicks off Sunday at Sha Tin Racecourse.

Let's dive right into this embarrassment of riches.

Turf

Saturday's $1 million Grade II Kentucky Downs Turf Cup, a "Win and You're In" for the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf has a field befitting its purse and stature.

The Brad Cox-trained 8-year-old Arklow will attempt to become the first three-time winner of the race but faces a tough field including Gufo, who comes off a victory in the Grade I Sword Dancer at Saratoga.

On Monday at Colonial Downs, Capensis saved ground, then swung out to the six-path turning into the stretch run in the $300,000 Grade III New Kent County Virginia Derby and rolled home first by 2 lengths with California Frolic giving futile chase from well back.

Limited Liability and Unanimous Consent were a close third and fourth.

Capensis, a Tapit colt out of the Unbridled's Song mare Tara's Tango, ran 1 1/8 miles on firm turf in 1:48.15. Irad Ortiz Jr. had the mount for trainer Todd Pletcher. Unraced as a 2-year-old, he now is 2-for-3 this year.

"I love the trip he got," Pletcher said. "You always want to save some ground if you can and Irad did that and was traveling well and when Irad asked him, he responded."

Thursday's $150,000 Cape Henlopen Stakes at Delaware Park came off the grass and more than half the field scratched.

Next seemed to love the wet-fast main track, running away from four rivals to win by 18 1/4 lengths, finishing 1 1/2 miles in track record time of 2:30.25 with Luan Machado up. The 4-year-old Not This Time gelding picked up his fifth win from 14 starts.

Filly & Mare Turf

Saturday's $1 million Grade III Kentucky Downs Ladies Turf continues a hot rivalry between Princess Grace and Dalika, last year's 1-2 finishers. They come from the Grade I Beverly D. at Churchill Downs, where Dalaika edged Princess Grace by 1/2 length.

Lady Speightspeare and Plum Ali look to break into that competition. Dalaika is a German-bred and not eligible for the bonus money.

Phil D'Amato trains three of the seven set for Saturday's $250,000 Grade II John C. Mabee Stakes at Del Mar -- last year's winner, Going to Vegas, Grade II Yellow Ribbon winner Going Global and Burgoo Alley.

Family Way won last year's AGS Ladies Marathon at Kentucky Downs and returns for Sunday's $550,000 Grade III renewal as a likely favorite off a third in the Grade I Beverly D. at Churchill Downs.

Adventuring and Viburnum were first and second in the Dueling Grounds Oaks over the course a year ago, and Viburnum returns on just over a week's rest after winning a four-way photo in an allowance event at the same track.

On Monday at Colonial Downs, Spirit and Glory came from far off the pace to win the $200,000 Woodford Reserve Virginia Oaks by 1 1/4 lengths. Sparkle Blue was second, 1 1/4 lengths behind the winner and a similar margin in front of Candy Light in third.

Surprisingly, the lukewarm favorite in a wide-open field, raced evenly to finish seventh. Spirit and Glory, an Irish-bred filly by Cotai Glory, ran 1 1/8 miles on firm going with Irad Ortiz Jr. in the irons.

Raced early this year in Ireland, she now is 2-for-3 in her new home with a seventh-place showing in the Grade III Lake George at Saratoga.

Turf Sprint

Saturday's $1 million Grade II FanDuel Turf Sprint at Kentucky Downs is a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint. Prominent in this field is the Wesley Ward-trained multiple graded-stakes winner Arrest Me Red. He is 6 for 10 for his career, most recently narrowly losing the Grade 1 Jaipur Stakes.

Saturday's $600,000 Grade II Franklin-Simpson Stakes for 3-year-olds at Kentucky Downs has a full field of 12 with another four on the also-eligible list. The 8-5 favorite is Big Invasion, a Declaration of War colt looking to extend a six-race winning streak.

Saturday's $1 million Grade III Mint Ladies Sprint at Kentucky Downs drew Campanelle, winner of Group 1 races in both France and England, along with last year's winner, In Good Spirits, the Chris Block-trained She Can't Sing and others. Campanelle, an Irish-bred filly, runs for only base purse money.

Saturday's $100,000 All Along Stakes at Pimlico has seven takers, most of whom have decent resumes but none of whom has done much recent winning. Still, a good race.

Sunday's $500,000 Nelson's Green Briar Tennessee Whiskey Music City Stakes at Kentucky Downs has a full field with lots of good chances coming from all points of the compass.

Bubble Rock was last seen finishing third in the Grade III Fantasy at Oaklawn Park in April. Have a Good Day was a Group 1 competitor in England and France last year. Koala Princess exits a third in the Grade III Lake George at Saratoga. Oeuvre, an Illinois-bred from Chris Block's barn, has won four straight. Check 'em all out.

Monday at Colonial Downs, Oceanic surged to the front in upper stretch in the $150,000 Woodford Reserve Da Hoss Stakes and shook loose to win by 3 3/4 lengths. Matta was disqualified from second to fifth, promoting the favorite, Yes and Yes, to place money.

Oceanic, a 5-year-old Constitution gelding, ran 5 1/2 furlongs on firm going in 1:01.49 with Julien Leparoux up.

Turf Mile

Saturday's $1 million WinStar Mint Million at Kentucky Downs features three from the barn of all-time Kentucky Downs leading trainer Mike Maker. Among them is last year's winner, Pixelate.

Last year's winner, Field Pass, returns seeking a repeat in Saturday's $200,000 Grade III Baltimore/Washington International Turf Cup at Pimlico. He was last seen finishing eighth in the Grade I Arlington Million at Churchill Downs.

Peo Alto makes his first start for trainer Graham Motion after a long career in France.

Ten 3-year-olds are entered for Saturday's $125,000 (Canadian) Toronto Cup Stakes at Woodbine, all looking for a breakthrough. A few come off also-ran performances in graded stakes but it's a wide-open field.

Sprint

Saturday's $100,000 Lite the Fuse Stakes at Pimlico is filled with nice horses with flashes of success amongst average results. Of note is 6-year-old Wendell Fong, one of five horses claimed for $40,000 out of a 6-furlongs sprint at Saratoga on July 20.

The Ghostzapper gelding is out of the Holy Bull mare Gospel Girl and has competed at top levels.

Juvenile Fillies

Vegas Magic enters Saturday's $300,000 Grade I TVG Del Mar Debutante Stakes undefeated after three starts, including the Grade II Sorrento Stakes over the track in her latest. Satin Doll was fourth in the Sorrento. The other six take a big step up to this level.

Juvenile Fillies Turf

Saturday's $100,000 Del Mar Juvenile Fillies Turf has 11 entries, three of them recent European imports.

Havana Angel and Excelia arrive fresh from Ireland and both have one win from five starts. Havana Angel's last outing, though, produced a third-place finish in a Group 3 event in France, making her a likely one here. Comanche Country won her first U.S. start after competing at the Group 3 level back home.

Sunday's $500,000 Ainsworth Untapable Stakes at Kentucky Downs has eight youngsters, most of them recent maiden winners. Dance Macabre, the exception, exits a second-place finish behind the highly regarded Love Reigns in the Bolton Landing Stakes at Saratota.

Juvenile Turf

Sunday's $100,000 Grade III Del Mar Juvenile Turf has a full field and little to go on in terms of past performances.

Tahoma won his first start, then was second in the Fasig-Tipton Futurity at Santa Anita in June, but hasn't raced since and drew the No. 13 gate for the 1-mile event.

Note that Qatar Racing's Ti Sento broke his maiden in his second race in June in Ireland and then was thought good enough to try the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot. After finishing 16th in that, he was shipped to California and trainer Simon Callaghan.

On Wednesday at Kentucky Downs, Private Creed was up just in time to deny the favorite, Sharp Aza Tack, by 3/4 length in the $500,000 Global Tote Juvenile Sprint Stakes. It was another 3 1/2 lengths to Accident in third.

Private Creed, a Jimmy Creed colt trained by Steve Asmussen, ran 6 1/2 furlongs on firm going in 1:18.18 with Joel Rosario in the irons. He was third in the Skidmore Stakes at Saratoga on Aug. 19, his only defeat in three starts. Sharp Aza Tack entered undefeated in two starts including the Tyro at Monmouth Park.

On Monday at Colonial Downs, Gigante dueled to the lead in the $125,000 Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance Kitten's Joy Stakes, and then opened up through the stretch to win by 6 3/4 lengths from the odds-on favorite, Rarified Flair.

Gigante, with Feargal Lynch aboard, ran 1 1/16 miles on firm turf in 1:44.08, extending his winning streak to two for trainer Steve Asmussen.

Juvenile

Bob Baffert saddles three of the nine in Sunday's $100,000 Grade I Runhappy Del Mar Futurity.

Havnameltdown is 2-for-2 with a victory in the Grade III Best Pal Aug. 13. Cave Rock, a Arrogate colt, dominated his first start Aug. 13 over the track. Newgate won impressively in his first start July 30. Agency returns from a second in the Best Pal. The Big Warm has two straight wins, the last coming in the Graduation Stakes on Aug. 12.

Juvenile Turf Sprint

Determined Jester waited patiently behind the early leader in Monday's $125,000 Exacta Systems Rosie's Stakes at Colonial Downs, then asserted herself when turned loose by jockey Forest Boyce, running on quickly to score by 4 1/2 lengths.

The Practical Joke filly got 5 1/2 furlongs on firm turf in 1:02.75. She entered the race still a maiden after two previous attempts and returned $72 for a $2 win ticket.

Around the world, around the clock

France

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe preview weekend might not have the top contenders for the Arc itself but it will have plenty of prospects for the rest of the October card and beyond.

England

The final Classic of the season, the Cazoo St Leger, is Saturday at Doncaster.

Ireland

A huge weekend of Group 1 racing features the Irish Champion Stakes and Matron Saturday at Leopardstown.

The Champion and Matron are "Win and You're In" opportunities for the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf and Maker's Mark Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf, respectively. The companion KPMG Champion Juvenile Stakes is a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf.

The action switches to the Curragh Sunday for Irish St Leger, the National, the Flying Five, a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, and the Myglore Stud, a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf.

Australia

The runups to the biggest springtime races continue with the Group 1 Makybe Diva Stakes at 1 mile Saturday at Flemington. There's plenty of firepower in an eight-horse field, including Cascadian, I'm Thunderstruck, Alligator Blood, Mo'unga and Nonconformist.

Hong Kong

The season gets off and running Sunday at Sha Tin Racecourse with eyes on Dec. 11 -- the Longines Hong Kong International Races. Partially relaxed pandemic protocols give promise of a season closer to normal than any since 2019 -- fingers crossed!

Meanwhile, back in the States:

Colonial Downs

Wednesday was for Virginia-breds and the races were on the firm turf.

Wolfie's Dynaghost, the odds-on favorite, led all the way to a 3-lengths victory over Largent in the $150,000 Bert Allen Stakes at 1 1/16 miles on the turf.

Tass took the lead in the lane and held on to win the $150,000 Nellie Mae Cox Stakes for fillies and mares at the same conditions by a nose over Unruly Julie.

Boldor used a bold stretch move to land the $150,000 Meadow Stable Stakes at 5 1/2 furlongs. Spun Glass got by the early leader in deep stretch to take the $150,000 Camptown Stakes for filly and mare grass sprinters by 3/4 length.

Sendero, the overwhelming favorite, assumed command in the stretch and won the $125,000 Jamestown Stakes for 2-year-olds at 5 1/2 furlongs on the turf by 2 1/4 lengths with Bee Mountain second.

Horseshoe Indiana

Good Forever rallied four-wide into the stretch and ran on to win Wednesday's $100,000 Circle City Stakes for Indiana-bred 2-year-olds by 2 3/4 lengths at odds of nearly 19-1. Healing Waters was second.

Good Forever, a Forever d'Oro gelding, ran 6 furlongs on a fast track in 1:12.77 with Marcelino Pedroza up.

Hot Little Thing was all of that in Wednesday's $100,000 Back Home Again Stakes for state-bred 2-year-old fillies. The Army Mule miss was quickly on the lead and distanced seven rivals, winning by 14 1/2 lengths while stopping the timer at 1:10.43. It was her second win after finishing second in her debut.

Thistledown

Amadevil took charge in the stretch run of Thursday's $50,000 Michael G. Mackey Memorial Angenora Stakes for Ohio-bred fillies and mares and got home first by 5 1/4 lengths. Wine Me Up Baby beat the other five.

Amadevil, a 4-year-old Dominus filly, ran 6 furlongs on a fast track in 1:09.68 with Chelsey Keiser up.