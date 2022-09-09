Trending
Sept. 9, 2022 / 8:48 AM

Top-seeded Swiatek, Jabeur advance, will meet in U.S. Open women's final

By Alex Butler
Ons Jabeur celebrates after match point against Caroline Garcia in the women's singles semifinals at the 2022 U.S. Open on Thursday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3a308caa699a8780b5b5672871f671a0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- No. 1 Iga Swiatek rallied for her semifinal victory at the U.S. Open on Thursday while No. 5 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia won in straight sets and will be the first Arab and African woman to play in the Grand Slam final.

Jabeur totaled eight aces, 21 winners and just 15 unforced errors in her 66-minute win over No. 17 Caroline Garcia of France. She also converted all four of her break point opportunities in the 6-1, 6-3 win.

Garcia totaled two aces and 23 errors. She did not earn a break point opportunity.

"I had to really impose my game from the beginning," Jabeur told reporters. "It was working really well until the end of the match."

Jabeur will meet Swiatek in the women's singles final at 4 p.m. EDT on Saturday. It will be broadcast by ESPN.

"I'm going to give it all and I'm definitely going for the title here," Jabeur said.

Swiatek needed two hours and 11 minutes to edge No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the other women's semifinal. The top-ranked Pole totaled two aces, 24 winners and 31 errors. She also converted 7 of 10 break point chances.

Sabalenka logged four aces, 22 winners and 44 errors. She converted 5 of 10 break points.

"Aryna made it difficult," Swiatek said. "I felt like she was serving solid. It was hard to come back in the third, but I'm pretty happy that I did it."

Highlights from the 2022 U.S. Open

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates after match point defeating American Jessica Pegula in straight sets in the quarterfinals at the 2022 U.S. Open tennis championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Forest Hills, N.Y., on September 7, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Swiatek is looking to win her second Grand Slam of the season -- and the third of her career. She claimed this year's singles crown at the French Open and advanced to the semifinals of the 2022 Australian Open. She reached the fourth round of Wimbledon 2022.

RELATED Serena Williams' final U.S. Open match averaged 4.8M viewers, breaking ESPN records

Jabeur reached her first major final in July at Wimbledon. That run ended with a three-set loss to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.

Two more semifinal matches Friday will determine the matchup for the men's singles final at this year's U.S. Open.

No. 27 Karen Khachanov of Russia will battle No. 5 Casper Ruud of Norway in the first semifinal at 3 p.m. at Arthur Ashe Stadium. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will meet No. 22 Frances Tiafoe of the United States in the next match on the same court. Tiafoe is looking to be the first American man to make it to a Grand Slam final since 2009, and the first to win a slam since Andy Roddick won the U.S. Open in 2003.

The winners will face off in the men's singles final at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

