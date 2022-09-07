Casper Ruud, Ons Jabeur make U.S. Open semis; Coco Gauff exits

1/5

Casper Ruud of Norway celebrates after match point against Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the quarterfinals at the 2022 U.S. Open on Tuesday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Casper Ruud and Ons Jabeur advanced to respective men's and women's semifinal matches, while American Cori "Coco" Gauff's 2022 U.S. Open run ended on Day 9 of the tennis Grand Slam in Flushing, N.Y. Ruud beat No. 13 Matteo Berrettini in straight sets Tuesday at the USTA Billie Jean National Tennis Center. The fifth-seeded Norwegian converted 5 of 14 break points and totaled 23 unforced errors in the 6-1, 6-4, 7-6(4) victory. Advertisement

Berrettini edged Ruud 13-0 in aces and 35-20 win winners, but totaled 39 errors.

"I'm very happy to win in three straight sets and now I'll have two days off before my Friday semifinal," Ruud told reporters.

Ruud will face No. 27 Karen Khachanov of Russia on Friday for a spot in the men's singles final. Khachanov beat No. 23 Nick Kyrgios of Australia in a three-hour, 39-minute thriller Tuesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Advertisement

The Russian totaled 30 aces, converted 4 of 8 break points and totaled 31 errors in the 7--5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-4 victory. Kyrgios totaled 31 aces, converted 2 of 9 break points and logged 58 errors. He also edged Khachanov 75-63 in winners.

"From the beginning to the end, it was a great performance," Khachanov said. "I waited for my chances and created them as well. I'm super happy and proud that I could finish the match...and to make my first semifinal."

On the women's side, No. 17 Caroline Garcia of France edged Gauff 6-3, 6-4 in 97 minutes. Garcia converted 3 of 8 break points and totaled 24 winners in the victory. Her 12th-seeded counterpart converted just 1 of 3 break points and logged 18 winners.

"Her level was great and I knew it was going to be great," Gauff said of Garcia. "I feel like I didn't play at the level I needed to to come out with a win.

"Overall, I'm super proud of myself about this tournament, but I'm hungry for more. Maybe next year."

Garcia will meet Jabeur on Friday for a spot in the women's singles final. Jabeur beat Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in straight sets Tuesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The fifth-seeded Tunisian edged Tomljanovic 4-1 in aces 5-6 and 29-12 in winners. She also converted 5 of 6 break points in the 6-4, 7-6(4) victory.

Advertisement

No. 8 Jessica Pegula and No. 22 Frances Tiafoe are now the only two Americans that remain in the U.S. Open singles tournaments.

No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will face No. 22 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in a women's quarterfinal at noon EDT Wednesday in Flushing.

Pegula will battle No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland at 7 p.m. in the second women's quarterfinal of Day 10. The winners from those two matches will meet Thursday to face off for a spot in the final, where they will battle Jabeur or Garcia.

Tiafoe will meet No. 9 Andrey Rublev of Russia at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the first of two men's quarterfinals. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will face No. 11 Jannik Sinner of Italy at 8:15 p.m. in the second men's match of Day 10.

The winners from those matches will meet Friday in one of two men's semifinals. The winner of the semifinal will battle Ruud or Khachanov in the men's final at 4 p.m. Sunday in Flushing.

The women's singles final will be at 4 p.m. Saturday.

