Pat McAfee to join ESPN's 'College GameDay'

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Ex-NFL punter and popular sports talk show host Pat McAfee will join the crew of analysts as a full-time member of ESPN's College GameDay, he announced on social media.

McAfee confirmed the move when he responded to a report from the New York Post late Tuesday on Twitter. The former Indianapolis Colts punter serves as a host for WWE's Friday Night Smackdown, in addition to his duties as host of the the Pat McAfee Show.

The Post reported that McAfee will appear Saturday on College GameDay. The show will take place in Austin, Texas, where No. 1 Alabama will battle Texas.

"GameDay is a show that I've been a fan of forever," McAfee tweeted Tuesday night. "So many moving parts including real cool conversations with the fine folks from WWE.

"All moved quickly. Will lead show [Wednesday] with all the deets."

The Pat McAfee Show airs at noon EDT Monday through Friday on YouTube. Nearly 2 million people subscribe to that show, which launched in 2019.

McAfee, 35, spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts. The seventh-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and an All-Pro in 2014. McAfee appeared on Fox Sports college and NFL broadcasts and ESPN's college broadcasts in recent years.

Sources told the Post, Forbes and The Athletic in December that the Pat McAfee Show agreed to a four-year, $120 million sponsorship deal with FanDuel.