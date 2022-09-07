Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Sept. 7, 2022 / 9:39 AM

Pat McAfee to join ESPN's 'College GameDay'

By Alex Butler

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Ex-NFL punter and popular sports talk show host Pat McAfee will join the crew of analysts as a full-time member of ESPN's College GameDay, he announced on social media.

McAfee confirmed the move when he responded to a report from the New York Post late Tuesday on Twitter. The former Indianapolis Colts punter serves as a host for WWE's Friday Night Smackdown, in addition to his duties as host of the the Pat McAfee Show.

Advertisement

The Post reported that McAfee will appear Saturday on College GameDay. The show will take place in Austin, Texas, where No. 1 Alabama will battle Texas.

"GameDay is a show that I've been a fan of forever," McAfee tweeted Tuesday night. "So many moving parts including real cool conversations with the fine folks from WWE.

"All moved quickly. Will lead show [Wednesday] with all the deets."

The Pat McAfee Show airs at noon EDT Monday through Friday on YouTube. Nearly 2 million people subscribe to that show, which launched in 2019.

McAfee, 35, spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts. The seventh-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and an All-Pro in 2014. McAfee appeared on Fox Sports college and NFL broadcasts and ESPN's college broadcasts in recent years.

Advertisement

Sources told the Post, Forbes and The Athletic in December that the Pat McAfee Show agreed to a four-year, $120 million sponsorship deal with FanDuel.

Read More

Western Kentucky, Austin Peay to launch college football season Bond between NFL's Tagovailoa, Hurts stronger since QB battle at Alabama WWE 'WrestleMania 38': Roman Reigns becomes a double champion

Latest Headlines

Brewers' Christian Yelich clubs MLB-best 499-foot homer vs. Rockies
MLB // 1 hour ago
Brewers' Christian Yelich clubs MLB-best 499-foot homer vs. Rockies
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Fans who were late to arrive to the most recent Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies game missed baseball history, as Christian Yelich led off with the longest homer of the season and third-longest of the Statcast era.
Casper Ruud, Ons Jabeur make U.S. Open semis; Coco Gauff exits
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Casper Ruud, Ons Jabeur make U.S. Open semis; Coco Gauff exits
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Casper Ruud and Ons Jabeur advanced to respective men's and women's semifinal matches, while American Cori "Coco" Gauff's 2022 U.S. Open run ended on Day 9 of the tennis Grand Slam in Flushing, N.Y.
Fantasy football: Chase, Evans top Week 1 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 5 hours ago
Fantasy football: Chase, Evans top Week 1 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Ja'Marr Chase and Mike Evans lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 1.
Fantasy football: Henry, Ekeler top Week 1 running back rankings
NFL // 6 hours ago
Fantasy football: Henry, Ekeler top Week 1 running back rankings
MIAMI, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 1.
Coach Pete Carroll expects same 10-win Seahawks
NFL // 18 hours ago
Coach Pete Carroll expects same 10-win Seahawks
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll's expectations for a 10-win season haven't changed compared to past seasons, despite the team's major off-season moves, he told reporters.
Steelers cite 'franchise quarterback experience' with new starter Mitch Trubisky
NFL // 19 hours ago
Steelers cite 'franchise quarterback experience' with new starter Mitch Trubisky
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Coach Mike Tomlin cited Mitch Trubisky's "franchise quarterback experience" as one of the reasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers naming him their starter for 2022.
Flightline is Breeders' Cup Classic favorite, but there's competition
Sports News // 1 day ago
Flightline is Breeders' Cup Classic favorite, but there's competition
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Flightline's record destruction of the Pacific Classic certainly cemented his status as favorite for the Breeders' Cup Classic, but apparently hasn't scared off many top rivals.
Fantasy football: Henry, Adams, Allen among leaders in Top 200 rankings
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Fantasy football: Henry, Adams, Allen among leaders in Top 200 rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry, Davante Adams and Josh Allen are among the leaders at their positions in UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 200 fantasy football players for the 2022 NFL season.
Red Sox, Enrique Hernandez agree to one-year extension
MLB // 1 day ago
Red Sox, Enrique Hernandez agree to one-year extension
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox and utility man Enrique 'Kiké' Hernandez have agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract extension.
Kody Clemens, son of MLB legend Roger Clemens, gets 1st strikeout vs. Ohtani
MLB // 1 day ago
Kody Clemens, son of MLB legend Roger Clemens, gets 1st strikeout vs. Ohtani
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Kody Clemens, the 26-year-old son of MLB legend Roger Clemens, earned his first career strikeout against one of baseball's best players, with an eephus pitch for a called strike against Shohei Ohtani.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kody Clemens, son of MLB legend Roger Clemens, gets 1st strikeout vs. Ohtani
Kody Clemens, son of MLB legend Roger Clemens, gets 1st strikeout vs. Ohtani
Fantasy Football: 13 players to avoid in drafts
Fantasy Football: 13 players to avoid in drafts
Fantasy football: Henry, Ekeler top Week 1 running back rankings
Fantasy football: Henry, Ekeler top Week 1 running back rankings
Steelers cite 'franchise quarterback experience' with new starter Mitch Trubisky
Steelers cite 'franchise quarterback experience' with new starter Mitch Trubisky
Fantasy football: Chase, Evans top Week 1 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Chase, Evans top Week 1 wide receiver rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement