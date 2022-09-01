U.S. Open tennis: Venus and Serena Williams eliminated in first doubles match

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Venus and Serena Williams were knocked out in the first round of the U.S. Open Women's Doubles tournament Thursday, falling to Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova of Czechia.
Venus, 42, and Serena, 40, played their first major doubles set together since 2018 on Thursday night, but the pair who have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together, had their on-court reunion spoiled by the 37-year-old Hradecka and the 17-year-old Noskova, who were playing in their first tournament together.